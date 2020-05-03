The Saint Michael's College (SMC) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) announced on Friday professor Patricia Siplon has earned its 2020 Dr. Dave Landers Faculty Mentor Award thanks to her support and dedication to the College's student-athletes. A political science professor and faculty affiliate for the women's ice hockey team, Siplon will now be considered for the Northeast-10 Conference Dr. Dave Landers Faculty Mentor Award.
"Trish understands that the life of a student-athlete can be hectic at times, and has always made fair accommodations to ensure that her students succeed both on and off the field," said men's swimming and diving senior captain Aidan Mulderrig, who noted Siplon is a regular at sporting events. "Aside from being an amazing professor, Trish has assisted me on a number of projects. This includes mentoring me over the course of two semesters for two separate internships, as well as mentoring my independent study. Trish has also written me a number of resounding recommendation letters, and I know, even after graduation, I could always go to her if I need help. She is a fantastic professor and even better person."
Women's ice hockey sophomore Gabriella Dicomitis' first two years of college coincided with Siplon's first two as the program's faculty affiliate. "Professor Siplon comes to as many games as she can and is always outside the locker room to tell us how great we competed," said Dicomitis. "Once a year, she will come to practice and skate the warm-up laps with us. When the email about pass/fail came out to the students, the next email in our inboxes was from her to make sure we knew to contact her if we had any questions. Trish has really taught us to reach out if we are in need of help. She cares about our interests beyond our sport and schoolwork. She wants to hear about our career opportunities and will help us achieve any goal that we have. Professor Siplon is a genuine person with a lot of compassion to help and support student-athletes."
Siplon's tenure at SMC began with the 1998-99 school year. A long-time, well-regarded political science professor at the college, she is also an AIDS scholar and activist and the faculty adviser to the SMC chapter of the Student Global AIDS Campaign (SGAC). Over the years, Siplon has traveled with students and alumni to East Africa to perform service work and research on HIV/AIDS, and accompanied students to the national Fall Uprising of the SGAC in Washington, D.C.
Also an avid figure skater, Siplon has twice earned Fulbright Fellowships that aided her world travels and experiences, having pursued research opportunities in Tanzania in 2005 before teaching through the University of Jordan's American Studies Program during the 2011-12 school year. As the College's undergraduate fellowship coordinator, Siplon was instrumental in Nordic skiing alumna Emma Barnes '18 earning a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Scholarship that took her to Indonesia for the 2018-19 school year.
Past SMC professors to win the Dr. Dave Landers Faculty Mentor Award include Paul Olsen in 2018 and Joan Wry in 2019.