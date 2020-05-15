Last week the Colchester School District (CSD) board announced that a plan to construct a new building for the town's youngest learners or renovate existing buildings has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Porters Point School (PPS) and Union Memorial School (UMS) currently serve students in kindergarten through second grade; pre-k students are housed at Malletts Bay School (MBS) alongside third through fifth graders.
Today, classrooms are often shared between teachers, the cafeteria functions doubly as a multipurpose room, and the addition of pre-k students to MBS overcrowds pick-up/drop-off and adds strain on students.
Since 2016, the board has been considering how to address the cramped, aging buildings. Built nearly 70 years ago, the PPS and UMS buildings are in desperate need of an upgrade—or for students to find a bigger home in a newly constructed building. Last year, the CSD announced a tentative plan to follow one of those two proposed options.
This spring the school board intended to engage the community and garner feedback from district families—their final step after months of research.
But financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has forced a change in plans.
At the school board meeting on May 5, member Lindsay Cox announced the plans would be postponed.
"Due to this era of uncertainty and hardships so many community members are facing, we've decided as a collective whole that the best next step is to put the project on hold for right now," said Cox. She explained that the move is in the best interest of students, the district and the community.
"Over the next few years we definitely anticipate challenging times finding funding for schools. It's important to make sure we can support the level of education necessary to support all students, with the level of funding to support learning, services and activities of students so they have what they need to thrive," said Cox. However, the board is still interested in moving forward with this project "when the timing is right," she concluded.