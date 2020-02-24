The Colchester School District’s (CSD) budget proposal includes four new teacher positions to accommodate rising needs for literacy and English Language services, but could cost taxpayers a little over three percent more in taxes.
The FY2021 school budget clocks in at $44.6 million, an increase of a little over four million dollars from last year. Spending per pupil in the district is up to 2.99 percent but according to the school district, Colchester spends less per pupil than most districts in Chittenden County, save for Milton. Last year, Colchester spent $15,083 per pupil which is $1,154 less than the statewide average.
At a presentation of the budget, CSD school board chair Mike Rogers noted the board’s goal to maintain a three percent level in terms of per pupil spending. “It’s certainly a balancing act,” he said, but the proposed additions to the budget—two full-time reading teachers at Porters Point School (PPS) and Union Memorial School (UMS); one part-time English language (EL) teacher at Colchester Middle School (CMS); and one full-time special education teacher at CMS—are not a knee-jerk reaction. “There’s a long-standing need for those teachers,” Rogers said.
According to Superintendent Amy Minor, 59 percent of students in grades three to nine in Colchester are meeting literacy standards. “I want to see that number go up,” she said at the budget presentation.
While PPS and UMS have a few reading teachers in place, Minor noted that the schools don’t have enough staff to support students in kindergarten. “Our goal is to improve literacy skills for all of our students and to start young so that as students learn to read in grades K through three, they are then moving on and reading to learn in grades four and above. “If you’re talking about social studies and science content, you need to be strong reader to be able to move on,” she said.
Enrollment in the CSD is on the rise, somewhat in contrast to the rest of the state. “In the CSD we are really lucky to have students from all over the world,” school board member Lindsay Cox said at the presentation, explaining the budget addition of a part-time EL teacher at the middle school. While CMS currently staffs one part-time EL teacher for a 18 students, Cox said next year the number of students needing an EL teacher is expected to jump to 30—close to double the caseload.
“We want to makes sure we are allowing education to be accessible to all of those students,” she said. “An EL teacher is someone who can support those students but also support our teachers to help those students access their education better.”
According to Cox, enrollment is up at CMS and the board also anticipates students who qualify for special education services to rise in the next three to four years, calling for an additional part-time special education teacher. “Right now, CMS has the highest educator density for special education services,” she said.
Some of the other core drivers of the budget included changes to health care and student transportation. Healthcare benefits are proposed to be expanded to support staff such as cafeteria staff, aides, interventionists, and other non-teachers who work in the CSD. Approximately 77 percent of the total budget goes to employee salaries and benefits.
Rogers also noted that student transportation costs increased under the proposed FY21 budget, specifically due to bussing. “One of the conundrums that they have is finding bus drivers for the private sector,” he said.
Property taxes are expected to increase to 3.10 percent. For homeowners with a home valued at $300,000, this would mean an increase of $144 over the previous year.
On March 3, Town Meeting Day, voters will face three ballot items on the school budget: 1) the total amount of this year’s school budget: $44,626,828, 2) per pupil spending that the district anticipates: $15,533.30, and 3) the percentage increase in per pupil spending: 2.99 percent.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Colchester High School. Citizens can register to vote in person at the Town Clerk’s office, online at www.olvr.sec.state.vt.us, or at the polls on March 3. The full school budget is available on the CSD website.