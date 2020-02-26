Vermont-made metcalcore band, Saving Vice, writes music for more than just moshing. According to vocalist and Colchester native, Chase Papariello, the genre in itself is alternative and offers a place for people who aren’t accepted in mainstream society.
At Higher Ground on March 7, Saving Vice will debut songs from their latest album, “Hello There,” released on Feb. 21 that dive into tough issues such as climate change and mental health.
“Lots of people want to brush these things under the rug,” Papariello said, but he hopes the album sheds a light on issues. “It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to need somebody,” he said.
The band started playing together officially in 2017 after guitarist Robbie Litchfield put out an ad on craigslist looking for band members. Papariello joined as a vocalist, followed by vocalist Tyler Small, drummer Sam Whelton and bassist Kenjamin Smiertelny. The band’s music is heavy and energetic in a way that makes you want to jump with the beat. “We thrive in the emotion,” said Papariello. “Music has helped everyone in this band through hard times.”
Papariello grew up in Colchester and is excited to return home for the album release, after nearly two years of work. “It felt right to come back here, where it all started, where we played one of our first shows,” he said, to promote the album. “I can’t find anything similar to Vermont. There are places that have similar flavors but there’s nothing to match the energy Vermont has,” he said.
Tickets to see Saving Vice at Higher Ground on Saturday, March 7 are $12 advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more information visit www.highergroundmusic.com/e/saving-vice-album-release-show-88917483587