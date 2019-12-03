For more than forty years, Colchester community members have come together to fill holiday baskets full of festive food and goodies for families in need during the holiday season. Each “basket” is filled to the brim with potatoes, bread rolls, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, and either a ham or a turkey, among many other items, and delivered to less fortunate families across town.
The holiday baskets project began in the 1970s led by several residents, but as more and more community members donated and the operation grew, the Colchester-Milton Rotary Club took over event organization. “The key thing is that, while the project [sic] is identified as a rotary thing, it’s truly a community effort,” explained rotarian Tom Raub.
Every December, rotarians and community members gather in Senator Dick Mazza’s general store garage to fill holiday baskets which are then delivered to folks in the community, with help from Colchester Center and St. Michael’s College Fire Departments. In addition to a week’s worth of food, the holiday baskets also include local donations such as books for children of all ages from the Burnham Memorial Library staff; cake mix and icing from Our Lady of Grace Church; hundreds of boxes of cereal from St. Andrews Church; eggs from Shadow Cross Farm; and monetary donations from residents and businesses.
Recipients for the baskets are found anonymously via the Colchester School District’s free or reduced lunch program. A request form for a holiday basket is mailed to all recipients in the lunch program. According to the rotary website, about 140 families participate in food assistance programs in Colchester, “representing over 600 children and adults.”
“It’s an important project from two standpoints,” said Raub. “There is a need in the community; it’s nice to be thinking of others and to give them a good meal this time of year. And it’s really a community project. A way for the community to give back.” For Raub, filling and delivering holiday baskets brings the community together.
Rotary is still looking for donations and is open to volunteers who want to help pack baskets or deliver. Packing takes place on Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. in Sen. Mazza’s garage, with delivery on Dec. 21 at 8 a.m. For more information, email Tom Raub at trtrtom@gmail.com or check out the Colchester-Milton Rotary website at www.cmrotary.org.