The Colchester-Milton Rotary Club huddled in the garage of Senator Dick Mazza's general store on Saturday, Dec. 14 piling potatoes on stuffing on cranberry sauce for their annual holiday basket drive.
Many community members joined the rotarians in filling up boxes, ultimately compiling 102 baskets.
This last Saturday before Christmas, rotarians drove around town delivering holiday baskets to local residents with the help of the St. Michael's College Fire Department and Colchester Center Fire Company. Each basket is filled with ingredients for a week's worth of food.