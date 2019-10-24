After eight years of planning, the new recreation path along West Lakeshore Drive is officially open. On Oct. 19, a crowd of residents joined town officials, giddy with cold and excitement, to celebrate the new bike path with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
Town Manager Aaron Frank, Selectboard Chair Jeff Bartley, Public Works Director Bryan Osborne, and Recreation Advisory Board Chair Adriane Martin addressed the crowd, remarking on the long trek to completion and how the path has already encouraged new levels of connectivity in the community. For Osborne, the completion of this bike path, “marks the last remaining link in a grand vision,” he told the crowd. The town has approximately 14 miles of separated bike paths in town, but according to Osborne, this specific section of path marks the last segment needed to complete the 10 mile corridor connecting the Village, to the Causeway, and other points beyond Burlington. He thanked the Public Works department, current and past selectboards, Senator Dick Mazza, Project Manager Kevin McAleer, project contractor All Seasons Excavating, and property-owners in the area.
“The path connects important origin and destination points such as parks, churches, businesses, and other services,” said Osborne. “This corridor will serve as the trunk line to which the Town’s overall pedestrian network will ultimately connect.”
In addition, Osborne noted that the path provides an alternative mode of transportation, encouraging more residents to take up cycling and lessen the number of vehicles on the road.
Town Manager Aaron Frank emphasized how this addition would enhance Colchester’s reputation as a premier recreation and bike-friendly town.
“I’m thankful to live and work in a community where the public, leadership, and the town staff can sustain an effort to build a recreation path network over decades,” Frank wrote in an email. “I’m particularly thankful to Bryan Osborne for his ‘strategic patience’ in finding grants to provide the primary funding for this network.”
The project cost $1,069,000 in total, but the majority of funding came from five separate state and federal grants in the amount of $897,960, with the remaining amount from local funding.
When Recreation Advisory Board Chair Adriane Martin and her husband first moved into the area, Martin said she heard whisperings of an impending bike path.
“The need was there,” said Martin. To her, the community support and the town’s dedication to the path proved that. “In the grand scheme of things, one mile is not very big. So it’s amazing how one mile enhances the connectivity and safety for residents and visitors so much.”
Residents offered comments and gratitude for the new path via social media. One local, Lynn Coutermarsh, wrote: “As I walk, run, or ride through our neighborhoods, on the bike path old and new, I am aware that our neighbors have given up part of their property for our safety and enjoyment. Thank you to all who have been inconvenienced, your sacrifice has not gone unnoticed!”
Others offered thanks for the increased safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
The newly completed segment of path is one mile long, but the total path stretches ten miles. It took eight years overall, with four years to procure grants. Construction wrapped up this summer.