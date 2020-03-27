Many restaurants in Colchester are closed for in-person business but open for takeout and delivery. Here is a list of local establishments to support as of Thursday:
Big Apple Deli — Porters Point Rd, 497-1732
Burger Bar — VT 15, 489-5967
Dunkin Donuts — 25 Macrae Rd, 399-2275; 156 Roosevelt Hwy, 655-3000; 807 College Pkwy, 655-6197
Easy As Cake — W. Lakeshore Drive, 497-0505
Hoagie Hut — Porters Point Rd, 863-6655
McGillicuddy's On The Green — Severance Rd, 871-5480
New York Pizza Oven — W. Lakeshore Dr. 658-0925
Rozzi's Lakeshore Tavern — W. Lakeshore Dr. 863-2342
Spanked Puppy — Main St, 878-6440
Three Brothers Pizza — Roosevelt Highway, 655-5550
Zachary's Pizza — Heineberg Drive, 862-7900