The Saint Michael's College women’s ice hockey team played the University of Southern Maine to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday at Cairns Arena to finish off a mid-week non-conference series, their second straight tie after playing to a 2-2 stalemate on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
RECORDS
Saint Michael's (3-11-3), Southern Maine (5-8-2)
SAINT MICHAEL'S LEADERS
· Junior Maddie Gervais (Glastonbury, Conn./East Catholic), 1 goal
· Senior Jordan Monbouquette (Wayland, Mass./Lawrence Academy), 1 assist
· First-year Callie Wiley (Andover, Mass./Andover), 1 assist
· Sophomore Gabriella Dicomitis (Warwick, R.I./Williston Northampton School), 30 saves (first career start)
· Sophomore Jenna Harrison (Kitchener, Ontario/Wellesley), 13-for-18 faceoffs, 3 blocks
· Senior Torrie Gray (Plymouth, Mass./Plymouth North), 3 blocks
OPPONENT LEADERS
· First-year Jordan Colbert, 1 goal
· Sophomore Shannon Douglas, 1 assist
· Senior Whitney Padgett, 29 saves
GAME FACTS
· This marked the 21st time in the last 22 meetings that the teams were separated by three goals or less.
· The teams tied for the second straight game, as the Purple Knights are 1-2-3 in their last six contest.
· The teams finished a two-game series, as Saint Michael's is amid a run of six games in nine days.
· The Huskies edged out the Purple Knights in both shots, 31-30, and faceoff wins, 29-28, but the Purple and Gold took the advantage on blocked shots, 14-10.
· Four overtime games this season for the Purple Knights are their most since the 2013-14 season.
THE ACTION
· The Purple Knights took the lead with 5:08 gone in the first period when Monbouquette brought the puck up the left side of the ice and passed to the front of the net, where the puck was lost in a pair of skates but Gervais found it and shot between the goalie’s legs for the goal.
· Husky senior Katie Nolan had a chance with 7:55 gone when the puck came to her open on the right side of the net, but Dicomitis was there to shut down the scoring chance.
· The Huskies tied the game at 2:05 in the second period during a 4-on-4 situation when Douglas passed the puck up ice to Colbert for a breakaway, with Colbert then putting the puck past Dicomitis on the left side of the net.
· A shot by junior Krista Ferrari (Dunstable, Mass./East Coast Wizards) went just high of the crossbar 14:57 into the period after a scrum in front of the net.
· The Purple Knights had an opportunity on a 4-on-4 with 4:25 gone in the third period when a shot from the blue line was tipped by first-year Ella Saracco (Melrose, Mass./Middlesex Islanders), but Padgett was in a good position to make the save.
· At 17:18, the Huskies won a faceoff in the Purple Knight zone and found junior Shannon Colbert at the doorstep, but a glove save by Dicomitis ended the Husky scoring opportunity.
· In the final seconds of the overtime period, Nolan made a break for the net and made a move around Dicomitis, but the goalie used her right leg at the last second to make a save and secure the tie.