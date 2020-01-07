Women’s Basketball (7-4, 1-4) Begins New Year with Win Over Franklin Pierce
The Saint Michael’s College women’s basketball team won a Northeast-10 Conference game against Franklin Pierce University, 63-57, on Saturday in the team’s first game since Dec. 18. Junior Nicole Anderson (Kittery Point, Maine/Marianapolis Prep) led the Purple Knights with 19 points, three steals, and five three-pointers. Senior Brianna Purcell (Bedford, N.H./Bedford) recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four offensive rebounds, and sophomore Emma MacDonough (South Burlington, Vt./South Burlington) finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Senior Taylor Miller (Falmouth, Mass./Falmouth) recorded five points and 13 rebounds, while classmate Alyssa Breunig (Trumbull, Conn./Trumbull) had six points, four rebounds, three assists, and three offensive rebounds. Sophomore Nicole Ladas (Glastonbury, Conn./Tilton School) pulled in five rebounds. Miller rejected her 100th career shot, becoming the eighth Purple Knight with 100 blocks. Purcell tied Mary Kerins ‘93 for fifth in program history with 361 career assists, and Anderson matched Kerins for 10th with 113 three-pointers.
Men’s Ice Hockey (7-4-1, 3-2) Takes Second in the Middlebury College Holiday Classic
The Saint Michael’s College men’s ice hockey team went 1-1 last weekend against two nationally-regarded teams at the Middlebury College Holiday Classic, beating Middlebury in overtime, 4-3, on Friday and falling to Babson College, 6-2, on Saturday during the championship game. The Beavers and Panthers both received votes toward the latest U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Division III national poll.
First-year Matt Schreiner (Falmouth, Mass./Walpole Express) scored the winner 1:15 into overtime against Middlebury, delivering Saint Michael’s its first victory over the Panthers in 20 meetings during the modern era of the program, which started in 1982-83. Schreiner also recorded one assist and went 7-for14 on faceoffs. Junior Noah Muller (Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Düsseldorfer EG) finished with two goals, and first-year Jeremy Routh (Hamden, Conn./New Hampshire Junior Monarchs) had two assists. Junior Ethan Hendrickson (Budd Lake, N.J./New Jersey Rockets) had one goal in the win. Junior Tyler Dorval (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool) and sophomores Matt Egan (Hingham, Mass./Kimball Union Academy) and Colin O’Connor (North Haven, Conn./Connecticut RoughRiders) all had one assist. Senior Tim Decker (Liverpool, N.Y./Canterbury School) made 26 saves while tying Chris Johnson ‘19 for eighth in program history in career wins (20).
Against Babson, Muller finished with two assists, while Routh and junior Paul McAuliffe (Newton, Mass./Kimball Union Academy) each recorded one goal. Junior Thomas Flack (Toronto, Ontario/Saint Michael’s Buzzers) added with one assist and went 14-for-26 on faceoffs. Decker made 27 saves.
Women’s Ice Hockey (3-11-1, 2-7) Splits Weekend Series Against the University of New England
The Saint Michael’s College women’s ice hockey team went 1-1 last week in a non-conference weekend series against the University of New England, which entered the weekend as one of two remaining undefeated teams in NCAA women’s ice hockey. The Purple Knights beat the Nor’easters, 4-0, on Friday and then lost 4-1 on Saturday.
On Friday, first-year Ella Saracco (Melrose, Mass./Middlesex Islanders) scored the first two goals of her career, with the first shorthanded and the second on a power play. Junior Maddie Gervais (Glastonbury, Conn./East Catholic) recorded one goal and one assist, and senior Jordan Monbouquette (Wayland, Mass./Lawrence Academy) finished with two assists. First-year Meaghan Kennard (Hamlin, N.Y./Niagara Jr. Purple Eagles) scored one goal and went 10-for-22 on faceoffs. Senior Vika Simons (Essex Junction, Vt./Minnesota Duluth Club) made 47 saves in the shutout, tying a program record with her third career shutout. Junior Riley Nichols (Gilford, N.H./Tilton School) blocked four shots, and sophomore Jenna Harrison (Kitchener, Ontario/Wellesley) went 7-for-11 on faceoffs. Saint Michael’s scored four goals, including two on the power play, against a Nor’easter squad that had yielded four goals all season during a 7-0-1 start, including just two on the power play.
On Saturday, Saracco scored a power-play goal and went 6-for-11 on faceoffs. Junior Courtney Kelly (Arlington, Mass./Boston Jr. Shamrocks) and first-year Callie Wiley (Andover, Mass./Andover) recorded assists on the goal and finished with two blocks each. Junior Krista Ferrari (Dunstable, Mass./East Coast Wizards) went 6-for-10 on faceoffs and Simons made 19 saves. Simons’ 19 saves gave her 1,015 in her career, joining eight other Purple Knights with 1,000, but she is the first to reach 1,000 in her first two years.
Upcoming games:
Friday, January 10
Women’s Ice Hockey @ Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.%5E
- Men’s Ice Hockey vs. Assumption, 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 11
Swimming & Diving @ SUNY Potsdam, 1 p.m.
- Women’s Basketball vs. New Haven, 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey @ Sacred Heart, 2:30 p.m.%5E
- Men’s Basketball vs. New Haven, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey vs. Nichols, 4 p.m.