Colchester police are urging motorists to be cautious after receiving numerous complaints of drivers failing to yield at crosswalks.
Police say most of the complaints have involved Blakely Road, where a large number of students walk to one of the three schools in the area.
"Motorists should be aware that not stopping for persons waiting to ross in a marked cross walk is a moving violation," wrote CPD in a press release.
Police say the violation carries a $220 fine and a four point penalty against one's license.