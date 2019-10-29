Crosswalks

Police are urging motorists to be mindful of pedestrians in crosswalks. 

 By COLIN FLANDERS Staff Writer

Colchester police are urging motorists to be cautious after receiving numerous complaints of drivers failing to yield at crosswalks.

Police say most of the complaints have involved Blakely Road, where a large number of students walk to one of the three schools in the area. 

"Motorists should be aware that not stopping for persons waiting to ross in a marked cross walk is a moving violation," wrote CPD in a press release. 

Police say the violation carries a $220 fine and a four point penalty against one's license. 