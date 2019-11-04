Traffic Tickets Issued: 53

Arrests:

Robbie L. Laforce, 37 — arrested on warrant.

Devin R. Coolidge, 38 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating conditions of release.

Douglas J. Cadieux, 38 — second degree murder.

Sara M. Mika, 35 — driving under the influence; driving with a criminally suspended license.

Heather L. Fisher, 46 — driving under the influence.

Timothy J. Brown, 21 — violation of an abuse prevention order.

Lindsey D. Bruzzesi, 35 — violating conditions of release; unlawful trespass.

Total Arrests: 7

Monday, Oct. 28

12:15 a.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:31 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:52 a.m. Accident at Prim Road.

11:12 a.m. Public assist at Holy Cross Road.

12:02 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Hegeman Avenue/Barnes Avenue.

2:44 p.m. Driving license suspended at Mountain View Drive.

3:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.

4:52 p.m. Threats/harassment at Truman Drive.

8:37 p.m. Domestic assault at Justin Morgan Drive.

10:45 p.m. Suspicious event at 7th Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

1:59 a.m. Agency assist at Kellogg Road.

8:51 a.m. School resource officer activity at Main Street.

9:48 a.m. K9 assist at Jericho Road.

10:38 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:23 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Sunderland Woods Road.

12:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

12:48 p.m. Disturbance at Blakely Road.

6:15 p.m. Suspicious event at Raymond Road.

6:35 p.m. Accident at Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

9:47 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.

10:40 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

10:45 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Macrae Road and Brooke Lane.

11:36 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Longmeadow Village.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

6:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:03 a.m. Trespass at College Parkway.

12:09 p.m. Drugs at Blakely Road.

12:23 p.m. Welfare check at Pine Lane.

2:04 p.m. Fire call at Abigail Drive.

4:10 p.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Oak Circle.

5:04 p.m. Larceny from a building at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Willey Road.

8:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street.

11:47 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

Thursday, Oct. 31

10:01 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

12:41 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mill Pond Road.

1:09 p.m. Vandalism at Lime Kiln Road.

1:45 p.m. Animal problem at Depot Road.

2:15 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

2:41 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.

2:49 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:39 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.

6:00 p.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Campground Road.

Friday, Nov. 1

12:44 a.m. Driving under the influence at West Lakeshore Drive and Church Road. 

6:22 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

9:09 a.m. Vandalism at Prim road.

9:11 a.m. Property damage at Young Street.

10:54 a.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.

1:09 p.m. Trespass at High Point Center.

5:59 p.m. Larceny from a building at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:28 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:41 p.m. Suspicious event at Watkins Road.

Saturday, Nov. 2

8:40 a.m. Accident at Mills Point Road.

9:33 a.m. Welfare check at Abigail Drive.

1:59 p.m. Vandalism at Hegeman Avenue and Barnes Avenue.

3:42 p.m. Found/lost property at West Lakeshore Drive.

4:54 p.m. Burning complaint at Dalton Drive.

5:51 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

7:54 p.m. Alcohol offense at Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:00 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.

9:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Oak Ridege Drive.

10:12 p.m. Animal problem at Morehouse Drive.

Sunday, Nov. 3

1:40 a.m. Suspicious event at Julie Drive.

7:13 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:41 p.m. Found/lost property at Heineburg Drive.

5:53 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.

8:45 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.

Total Incidents: 252