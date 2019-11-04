Traffic Tickets Issued: 53
Arrests:
Robbie L. Laforce, 37 — arrested on warrant.
Devin R. Coolidge, 38 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating conditions of release.
Douglas J. Cadieux, 38 — second degree murder.
Sara M. Mika, 35 — driving under the influence; driving with a criminally suspended license.
Heather L. Fisher, 46 — driving under the influence.
Timothy J. Brown, 21 — violation of an abuse prevention order.
Lindsey D. Bruzzesi, 35 — violating conditions of release; unlawful trespass.
Total Arrests: 7
Monday, Oct. 28
12:15 a.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:31 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:52 a.m. Accident at Prim Road.
11:12 a.m. Public assist at Holy Cross Road.
12:02 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Hegeman Avenue/Barnes Avenue.
2:44 p.m. Driving license suspended at Mountain View Drive.
3:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.
4:52 p.m. Threats/harassment at Truman Drive.
8:37 p.m. Domestic assault at Justin Morgan Drive.
10:45 p.m. Suspicious event at 7th Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
1:59 a.m. Agency assist at Kellogg Road.
8:51 a.m. School resource officer activity at Main Street.
9:48 a.m. K9 assist at Jericho Road.
10:38 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:23 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Sunderland Woods Road.
12:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
12:48 p.m. Disturbance at Blakely Road.
6:15 p.m. Suspicious event at Raymond Road.
6:35 p.m. Accident at Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
9:47 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.
10:40 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
10:45 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Macrae Road and Brooke Lane.
11:36 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Longmeadow Village.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
6:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:03 a.m. Trespass at College Parkway.
12:09 p.m. Drugs at Blakely Road.
12:23 p.m. Welfare check at Pine Lane.
2:04 p.m. Fire call at Abigail Drive.
4:10 p.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Oak Circle.
5:04 p.m. Larceny from a building at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Willey Road.
8:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street.
11:47 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
Thursday, Oct. 31
10:01 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
12:41 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mill Pond Road.
1:09 p.m. Vandalism at Lime Kiln Road.
1:45 p.m. Animal problem at Depot Road.
2:15 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
2:41 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.
2:49 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:39 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.
6:00 p.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Campground Road.
Friday, Nov. 1
12:44 a.m. Driving under the influence at West Lakeshore Drive and Church Road.
6:22 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
9:09 a.m. Vandalism at Prim road.
9:11 a.m. Property damage at Young Street.
10:54 a.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.
1:09 p.m. Trespass at High Point Center.
5:59 p.m. Larceny from a building at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:28 p.m. Found/lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:41 p.m. Suspicious event at Watkins Road.
Saturday, Nov. 2
8:40 a.m. Accident at Mills Point Road.
9:33 a.m. Welfare check at Abigail Drive.
1:59 p.m. Vandalism at Hegeman Avenue and Barnes Avenue.
3:42 p.m. Found/lost property at West Lakeshore Drive.
4:54 p.m. Burning complaint at Dalton Drive.
5:51 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.
7:54 p.m. Alcohol offense at Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:00 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.
9:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Oak Ridege Drive.
10:12 p.m. Animal problem at Morehouse Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 3
1:40 a.m. Suspicious event at Julie Drive.
7:13 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:41 p.m. Found/lost property at Heineburg Drive.
5:53 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.
8:45 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.
Total Incidents: 252