Traffic tickets issued: 66
Arrests:
Dana A. Ambrose, 55 — unlawful mischief (misdemeanor)
Jill M. Blouin, 31 — petit larceny, shoplifting
Haley A. Daudelin, 30 — violating conditions of release
Amanda L. Devino, 40 — driving under the influence, criminal refusal
Total arrests: 4
Monday, Nov. 18
1:07 a.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.
8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
9:30 a.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.
9:59 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:48 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain Drive.
10:56 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:48 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.
1:16 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
2:26 p.m. Public assist at Laker Lane.
4:09 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:01 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
7:29 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
7:53 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
8:12 p.m. Disturbance at Holy Cross Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
1:55 a.m. Animal problem at Hercules Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
5:18 a.m. Alarm at Elderberry Lane.
6:52 a.m. Animal problem at Williams Road.
8:18 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.
8:40 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Hercules Drive.
2:31 p.m. Accident at Prim Road.
7:06 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:52 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
9:53 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
1:30 a.m. Intoxication at Porters Point Road.
8:06 a.m. Welfare check at Pebble Beach Road.
8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Marble Island Road.
10:15 a.m. Lock-down drill at Blakely Road.
11:10 a.m. Fraud at Malletts Bay Avenue.
1:00 p.m. Lock-down drill at Porters Point Road.
2:33 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
2:59 p.m. Accident causing property damage at National Guard Road.
7:42 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
8:46 p.m. Public assist at Indian Circle.
9:18 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Colins Farms Road.
Thursday, Nov. 21
1:25 a.m. Sex offender registry compliance check at East Patrol Area.
1:26 a.m. Sex offender registry compliance check at Bay Patrol Area.
4:04 a.m. Suicide attempt at National Guard Road.
6:38 a.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.
7:48 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Campus Road.
9:15 a.m. School resource office activity.
10:25 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint.
11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
11:40 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.
1:13 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.
1:23 p.m. Larceny from a building at South Park Drive.
1:31 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Poor Farm Road.
2:48 p.m. Welfare check at Belair Drive.
3:24 p.m. 911 hangup at Vermont National Guard Road.
5:16 p.m. Fire alarm at Pontigny Place.
6:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Wiley Road.
6:20 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
6:25 p.m. Welfare check at Lincoln Drive.
10:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:42 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
11:04 p.m. Welfare check at East Patrol Area.
11:49 p.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.
Friday, Nov. 22
2:25 a.m. Noise at Catamount Lane.
6:56 a.m. Alarm at Jimmo Drive.
8:37 a.m. Fire alarm at Mill Pond Road.
9:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:21 a.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.
1:46 p.m. Welfare check at 6th Street.
2:20 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.
2:43 p.m. Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
2:50 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:03 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
3:19 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
4:42 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
4:56 p.m. Vandalism at Robin Road.
5:43 p.m. HazMat incident at Alumni Corner.
6:41 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:45 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen.
10:14 p.m. Alarm at Cashman Road.
Saturday, Nov. 23
1:12 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
7:04 a.m. Retail theft at Roosevelt Highway.
10:28 a.m. Welfare check at Belwood Avenue.
11:12 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.
11:40 a.m. Violation of conditions of release at Roosevelt Highway.
12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.
1:38 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
3:38 p.m. Trespass at Coon Hill Road.
4:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive and Heineberg Bridge.
6:04 p.m. Noise at Dunlop Way and Buckingham Drive.
6:24 p.m. Larceny at Ethan Allen Avenue.
7:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
7:19 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.
8:30 p.m. Agency assist at Long Meadow Village.
9:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.
9:34 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Drive.
11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Barley Road.
11:32 p.m. Driving under the influence at Kellogg Road and Susie Wilson Road.
Sunday, Nov. 24
6:12 a.m. Threats of harassment at Mill Pond Road.
9:10 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm Road.
10:35 a.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.
10:51 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
11:56 a.m. Suspicious event at Church Road.
2:48 p.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.
3:01 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:58 p.m. Animal problem at Mchawk Drive.
5:44 p.m. Agency assist at Heartwood Lane.
9:02 p.m. Fire alarm at Macrae Road.
9:26 p.m. Fire call at Pierre Court.
9:43 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
10:12 p.m. Retail theft at College Parkway.
12:13 p.m. Agency assist at Lapierre Drive.
Total incidents: 258