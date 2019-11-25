Traffic tickets issued: 66

Arrests:

Dana A. Ambrose, 55 — unlawful mischief (misdemeanor)

Jill M. Blouin, 31 — petit larceny, shoplifting

Haley A. Daudelin, 30 — violating conditions of release

Amanda L. Devino, 40 — driving under the influence, criminal refusal

Total arrests: 4

Monday, Nov. 18

1:07 a.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.

8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

9:30 a.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.

9:59 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:48 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain Drive.

10:56 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:48 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.

1:16 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

2:26 p.m. Public assist at Laker Lane.

4:09 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:01 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

7:29 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway. 

7:53 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

8:12 p.m. Disturbance at Holy Cross Road.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

1:55 a.m. Animal problem at Hercules Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

5:18 a.m. Alarm at Elderberry Lane.

6:52 a.m. Animal problem at Williams Road.

8:18 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.

8:40 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Hercules Drive.

2:31 p.m. Accident at Prim Road.

7:06 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:52 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

9:53 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

11:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

1:30 a.m. Intoxication at Porters Point Road.

8:06 a.m. Welfare check at Pebble Beach Road.

8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Marble Island Road.

10:15 a.m. Lock-down drill at Blakely Road.

11:10 a.m. Fraud at Malletts Bay Avenue.

1:00 p.m. Lock-down drill at Porters Point Road.

2:33 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

2:59 p.m. Accident causing property damage at National Guard Road.

7:42 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

8:46 p.m. Public assist at Indian Circle.

9:18 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Colins Farms Road.

Thursday, Nov. 21

1:25 a.m. Sex offender registry compliance check at East Patrol Area.

1:26 a.m. Sex offender registry compliance check at Bay Patrol Area.

4:04 a.m. Suicide attempt at National Guard Road.

6:38 a.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7. 

7:48 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Campus Road.

9:15 a.m. School resource office activity.

10:25 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint.

11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

11:40 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.

1:13 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.

1:23 p.m. Larceny from a building at South Park Drive.

1:31 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Poor Farm Road.

2:48 p.m. Welfare check at Belair Drive.

3:24 p.m. 911 hangup at Vermont National Guard Road.

5:16 p.m. Fire alarm at Pontigny Place.

6:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Wiley Road.

6:20 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

6:25 p.m. Welfare check at Lincoln Drive.

10:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:42 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

11:04 p.m. Welfare check at East Patrol Area.

11:49 p.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.

Friday, Nov. 22

2:25 a.m. Noise at Catamount Lane.

6:56 a.m. Alarm at Jimmo Drive.

8:37 a.m. Fire alarm at Mill Pond Road.

9:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:21 a.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.

1:46 p.m. Welfare check at 6th Street.

2:20 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.

2:43 p.m. Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

2:50 p.m. Medical; location withheld. 

3:03 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

3:19 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

4:42 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

4:56 p.m. Vandalism at Robin Road.

5:43 p.m. HazMat incident at Alumni Corner.

6:41 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:45 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen.

10:14 p.m. Alarm at Cashman Road.

Saturday, Nov. 23

1:12 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

7:04 a.m. Retail theft at Roosevelt Highway.

10:28 a.m. Welfare check at Belwood Avenue.

11:12 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.

11:40 a.m. Violation of conditions of release at Roosevelt Highway.

12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.

1:38 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

3:38 p.m. Trespass at Coon Hill Road.

4:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive and Heineberg Bridge.

6:04 p.m. Noise at Dunlop Way and Buckingham Drive.

6:24 p.m. Larceny at Ethan Allen Avenue.

7:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

7:19 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.

8:30 p.m. Agency assist at Long Meadow Village.

9:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.

9:34 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Drive.

11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Barley Road.

11:32 p.m. Driving under the influence at Kellogg Road and Susie Wilson Road.

Sunday, Nov. 24

6:12 a.m. Threats of harassment at Mill Pond Road.

9:10 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm Road.

10:35 a.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.

10:51 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street. 

11:56 a.m. Suspicious event at Church Road.

2:48 p.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.

3:01 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:58 p.m. Animal problem at Mchawk Drive.

5:44 p.m. Agency assist at Heartwood Lane.

9:02 p.m. Fire alarm at Macrae Road.

9:26 p.m. Fire call at Pierre Court.

9:43 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

10:12 p.m. Retail theft at College Parkway.

12:13 p.m. Agency assist at Lapierre Drive.

Total incidents: 258