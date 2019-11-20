Traffic Tickets issued: 32

Arrests:

Zachary Wright, 21 — leaving the scene of an accident

Casey Christopher Lupo, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Matthew A. Richard, 36 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Kimberly A. Robtoy, 57 — driving under the influence, first offense

Leah R. Chiarmonte, 28 — driving under the influence, criminal refusal

Benjamin D. Pratt, 37 — domestic assault

Total Arrests: 6

Monday, Nov. 11

9:37 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:13 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Dalton Drive.

12:08 p.m. Agency assist at Wiley Road.

1:00 p.m. Illegal dumping at Macrae Road.

2:00 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

3:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.

4:01 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

8:50 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Bean Road and Prim Road.

9:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue and University Lane.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

8:09 a.m. Accident at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.

10:44 a.m. Suspicious event at Colonial Drive.

2:18 p.m. Accident at Perimeter Drive. Joanna’s Lane.

2:23 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

6:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.

6:38 p.m. Threats and harassment at Wells Avenue.

7:10 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

8:34 p.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.

11:50 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

8:50 a.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue.

9:19 a.m. Fraud at Truman Drive.

10:24 a.m. Suicidal subject/suicide attempt; location withheld.

11:24 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

2:11 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Porters Point Road and Church Road.

2:30 p.m. Animal problem at Laker Lane.

9:09 p.m. Threats/harassment at Jefferson Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 14

1:24 a.m. Citizen dispute at Roosevelt Highway.

2:30 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

9:48 a.m. Lock down drill at Main Street.

10:03 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

4:21 p.m. Public assist at Catamount Lane.

8:25 p.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.

11:26 p.m. Animal problem at Ponderosa Drive.

Friday, Nov. 15

12:02 a.m. Driving under the influence at I-89 mile marker 99.6 north.

2:37 a.m. Driving under the influence at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

9:30 a.m. Threats/harassment at Perimeter Drive.

10:11 a.m. Accident at Douglas Drive.

10:17 a.m. Suspicious event at River Road.

1:58 p.m. Intoxication at College Parkway and Campus Road.

2:11 p.m. Threats/harassment at Galvin Hill Road.

2:27 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street.

7:42 p.m. Domestic assault, misdemeanor; location withheld.

8:21 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.

10:38 p.m. Alcohol offense at Alumni Corner.

11:22 p.m. Alcohol offense; location withheld.

Saturday, Nov. 16

4:37 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

11:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:04 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.

2:50 p.m. Cat seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

3:31 p.m. Welfare check at South Street.

4:30 p.m. Larceny at Mountain View Drive.

4:39 p.m. K9 assist at Spear Street.

5:02 p.m. Welfare check at Foley Road.

7:25 p.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.

7:43 p.m. Larceny at Blakely Road.

11:10 p.m. Agency assist at U.S. Route 7.

11:13 p.m. Stolen vehicle at South Park Drive.

Sunday, Nov. 17

5:30 a.m. 911 hangup at Wilmington Road.

10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

11:11 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:00 p.m. Threats/harassment at Perimeter Drive.

4:32 p.m. Found lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:33 p.m. Accident at Malletts Bay Avenue.

5:49 p.m. Disturbance at West Lakeshore Drive.

10:44 p.m. Suicidal subject/suicide attempt; location withheld.

Total incidents: 217