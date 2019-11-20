Traffic Tickets issued: 32
Arrests:
Zachary Wright, 21 — leaving the scene of an accident
Casey Christopher Lupo, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Matthew A. Richard, 36 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Kimberly A. Robtoy, 57 — driving under the influence, first offense
Leah R. Chiarmonte, 28 — driving under the influence, criminal refusal
Benjamin D. Pratt, 37 — domestic assault
Total Arrests: 6
Monday, Nov. 11
9:37 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:13 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Dalton Drive.
12:08 p.m. Agency assist at Wiley Road.
1:00 p.m. Illegal dumping at Macrae Road.
2:00 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
3:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Hercules Drive.
4:01 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
8:50 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Bean Road and Prim Road.
9:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue and University Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
8:09 a.m. Accident at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.
10:44 a.m. Suspicious event at Colonial Drive.
2:18 p.m. Accident at Perimeter Drive. Joanna’s Lane.
2:23 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
6:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.
6:38 p.m. Threats and harassment at Wells Avenue.
7:10 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
8:34 p.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.
11:50 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
8:50 a.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue.
9:19 a.m. Fraud at Truman Drive.
10:24 a.m. Suicidal subject/suicide attempt; location withheld.
11:24 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
2:11 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Porters Point Road and Church Road.
2:30 p.m. Animal problem at Laker Lane.
9:09 p.m. Threats/harassment at Jefferson Drive.
Thursday, Nov. 14
1:24 a.m. Citizen dispute at Roosevelt Highway.
2:30 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
9:48 a.m. Lock down drill at Main Street.
10:03 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
4:21 p.m. Public assist at Catamount Lane.
8:25 p.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.
11:26 p.m. Animal problem at Ponderosa Drive.
Friday, Nov. 15
12:02 a.m. Driving under the influence at I-89 mile marker 99.6 north.
2:37 a.m. Driving under the influence at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
9:30 a.m. Threats/harassment at Perimeter Drive.
10:11 a.m. Accident at Douglas Drive.
10:17 a.m. Suspicious event at River Road.
1:58 p.m. Intoxication at College Parkway and Campus Road.
2:11 p.m. Threats/harassment at Galvin Hill Road.
2:27 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street.
7:42 p.m. Domestic assault, misdemeanor; location withheld.
8:21 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.
10:38 p.m. Alcohol offense at Alumni Corner.
11:22 p.m. Alcohol offense; location withheld.
Saturday, Nov. 16
4:37 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
11:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:04 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.
2:50 p.m. Cat seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
3:31 p.m. Welfare check at South Street.
4:30 p.m. Larceny at Mountain View Drive.
4:39 p.m. K9 assist at Spear Street.
5:02 p.m. Welfare check at Foley Road.
7:25 p.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.
7:43 p.m. Larceny at Blakely Road.
11:10 p.m. Agency assist at U.S. Route 7.
11:13 p.m. Stolen vehicle at South Park Drive.
Sunday, Nov. 17
5:30 a.m. 911 hangup at Wilmington Road.
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.
11:11 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:00 p.m. Threats/harassment at Perimeter Drive.
4:32 p.m. Found lost property at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:33 p.m. Accident at Malletts Bay Avenue.
5:49 p.m. Disturbance at West Lakeshore Drive.
10:44 p.m. Suicidal subject/suicide attempt; location withheld.
Total incidents: 217