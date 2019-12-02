Traffic tickets issued: 63
Arrests:
Randy S. Francis, 53 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Eric Brunelle, 57 — violating conditions of release
Total arrests: 2
Monday, Nov. 25
1:38 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
4:01 a.m. K9 assist at Shelburne Road.
6:03 a.m. Accident at Naomis Way.
7:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
8:12 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.
9:32 a.m. Larceny at Roosevelt Highway.
10:00 a.m. Alarm at Walden Road.
10:29 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.
11:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:15 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.
11:31 a.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
11:40 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
12:24 p.m. Fire alarm at Vermont National Guard Road.
12:50 p.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.
1:27 p.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.
2:31 p.m. Public assist at Vermont National Guard Road.
2:34 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:56 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
3:42 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
4:26 p.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.
6:57 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:54 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
8:04 p.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
6:44 a.m. Motorist assist at Lower Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Pierre Court.
8:54 a.m. Alarm at Severance Green.
9:32 a.m. Threats/harassment and South Street.
10:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:42 a.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.
11:51 p.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.
1:31 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.
1:34 p.m. Parking at Route 7.
3:00 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
3:02 p.m. Agency assist at Wiley Road.
3:18 p.m. Accident at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.
3:57 p.m. Intoxication at Heineburg Drive.
5:46 p.m. Citizen dispute at Porters Point Road.
5:57 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
6:28 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Severance Road.
9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leory Court.
11:35 p.m. Agency assist at Wiley Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
6:05 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:19 a.m. Vandalism at Creek Farm Road.
1:46 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
2:54 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
5:42 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.
10:05 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.
5:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:01 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods.
11:48 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
11:54 p.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Point Road.
Thursday, Nov. 28
12:48 a.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.
1:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Village Drive.
8:36 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:55 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
10:06 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.
10:53 p.m. Welfare check at 6th Street.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewater Drive.
12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Annas Court.
1:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
1:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Main street extension.
2:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
6:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
6:56 p.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
8:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
10:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
10:26 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
10:30 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 29
4:56 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
7:08 a.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.
8:54 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
10:42 a.m. Animal problem at Porters Point Road.
2:13 p.m. Suspicious event at University Lane.
2:49 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.
4:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:38 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm Road.
4:51 p.m. Alarm at Lily Lane.
4:13 p.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.
7:08 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:22 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lindale Drive.
10:00 p.m. Suspicious event at Cedar Ridge Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:35 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:54 a.m. Vandalism at Lincoln Drive.
2:36 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
4:22 a.m. Alarm at Brae Loch East.
8:37 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
9:52 p.m. Fire alarm at Deer Lane.
9:59 p.m. Property damage at Laker Lane.
11:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:00 p.m. Motorist assist at Mayo Road and Jasper Mine Road.
1:38 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
2:57 p.m. Welfare check at Wiley Road.
3:38 p.m. Fire call at Buckingham Drive.
4:34 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Pierre Court and Main Street.
7:11 p.m. 911 hangup at Stone Drive.
7:13 p.m. Animal problem at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.
11:34 p.m. Agency assist at Bay Patrol Area.
11:58 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Sunday, Dec. 1
1:23 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
8:09 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.
8:14 a.m. alarm at Porters Point Road.
8:55 p.m. Main Street and Village Drive.
9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Sharrow Circle.
11:36 p.m. Animal problem at South Bay Circle.
12:28 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.
3:16 p.m. Threats/harassment at Tanglewood Drive.
4:04 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
4:45 p.m. Property damage at Laker Lane.
6:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.
9:15 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:38 p.m. K9 assist at Pearl Street.
9:51 p.m. Public assist at Williams Road.
Total incidents: 267