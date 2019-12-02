Traffic tickets issued: 63

Arrests:

Randy S. Francis, 53 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Eric Brunelle, 57 — violating conditions of release

Total arrests: 2

Monday, Nov. 25

1:38 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

4:01 a.m. K9 assist at Shelburne Road.

6:03 a.m. Accident at Naomis Way.

7:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

8:12 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.

9:32 a.m. Larceny at Roosevelt Highway.

10:00 a.m. Alarm at Walden Road.

10:29 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.

11:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:15 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.

11:31 a.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

11:40 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

12:24 p.m. Fire alarm at Vermont National Guard Road.

12:50 p.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.

1:27 p.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.

2:31 p.m. Public assist at Vermont National Guard Road.

2:34 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:56 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

3:42 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

4:26 p.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.

6:57 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:54 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

8:04 p.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

6:44 a.m. Motorist assist at Lower Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Pierre Court.

8:54 a.m. Alarm at Severance Green.

9:32 a.m. Threats/harassment and South Street.

10:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:42 a.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.

11:51 p.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.

1:31 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.

1:34 p.m. Parking at Route 7.

3:00 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

3:02 p.m. Agency assist at Wiley Road.

3:18 p.m. Accident at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.

3:57 p.m. Intoxication at Heineburg Drive.

5:46 p.m. Citizen dispute at Porters Point Road.

5:57 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

6:28 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Severance Road.

9:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leory Court.

11:35 p.m. Agency assist at Wiley Road.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

6:05 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:19 a.m. Vandalism at Creek Farm Road.

1:46 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

2:54 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

5:42 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.

10:05 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.

5:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:01 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods.

11:48 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

11:54 p.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Point Road.

Thursday, Nov. 28

12:48 a.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.

1:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Village Drive.

8:36 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:55 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

10:06 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.

10:53 p.m. Welfare check at 6th Street.

11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewater Drive.

12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Annas Court.

1:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

1:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Main street extension.

2:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

6:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

6:56 p.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

8:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

10:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

10:26 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

10:30 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 29

4:56 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

7:08 a.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.

8:54 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

10:42 a.m. Animal problem at Porters Point Road.

2:13 p.m. Suspicious event at University Lane.

2:49 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.

4:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:38 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm Road.

4:51 p.m. Alarm at Lily Lane.

4:13 p.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.

7:08 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:22 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lindale Drive.

10:00 p.m. Suspicious event at Cedar Ridge Drive.

Saturday, Nov. 30

12:35 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:54 a.m. Vandalism at Lincoln Drive.

2:36 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

4:22 a.m. Alarm at Brae Loch East.

8:37 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

9:52 p.m. Fire alarm at Deer Lane.

9:59 p.m. Property damage at Laker Lane.

11:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:00 p.m. Motorist assist at Mayo Road and Jasper Mine Road.

1:38 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

2:57 p.m. Welfare check at Wiley Road.

3:38 p.m. Fire call at Buckingham Drive.

4:34 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Pierre Court and Main Street.

7:11 p.m. 911 hangup at Stone Drive.

7:13 p.m. Animal problem at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.

11:34 p.m. Agency assist at Bay Patrol Area.

11:58 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Sunday, Dec. 1

1:23 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

8:09 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.

8:14 a.m. alarm at Porters Point Road.

8:55 p.m. Main Street and Village Drive.

9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground.

10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Sharrow Circle.

11:36 p.m. Animal problem at South Bay Circle.

12:28 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.

3:16 p.m. Threats/harassment at Tanglewood Drive.

4:04 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

4:45 p.m. Property damage at Laker Lane.

6:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.

9:15 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:38 p.m. K9 assist at Pearl Street.

9:51 p.m. Public assist at Williams Road.

Total incidents: 267