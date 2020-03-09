Traffic tickets issued: 33

Arrests:

Troy M. Parker, 57 — violating conditions of release

Sonja L. Potter, 41 — driving license suspended for ignition interlock

Melanie C. Squirrell, 39 — violating an abuse prevention order

Kathy L. Brigham, 55 — domestic assault

Jonathan M. Vachereau, 36 — driving under the influence

Sindy L. Parizo, 34 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Nathan L. Lavallee, 40 — driving license suspended for ignition interlock

Alexander M. Miller, 36 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Total arrests: 8

Monday, March 2

12:11 a.m. Public assist at Colchester Avenue.

1:03 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

4:25 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:51 a.m. Suspicious event at Gilman Circle.

7:08 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:31 a.m. School resource officer activity at Porters Point Road.

8:13 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

8:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Rathe Road and South Oak Circle.

8:48 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

9:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.

9:51 a.m. Public assist at Mount Sterling Avenue.

9:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:03 a.m. Public assist at Woodridge Road.

10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

11:30 a.m. Agency assist at Erin Court.

12:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:11 p.m. Public assist at Lexington Road.

1:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.

1:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

1:58 p.m. Fire call at Holy Cross Road.

2:20 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:42 p.m. Fire alarm at Hercules Drive.

3:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.

3:29 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

3:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street.

4:!9 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

4:47 p.m. Threats/harassment at Rathe Road.

4:56 p.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.

5:23 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.

6:09 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

6:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Drive.

7:21 p.m. Agency assist at Sharrow Circle.

7:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.

8:12 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Campus Road.

10:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:32 p.m. Accident at Hercules Drive.

Tuesday, March 3

2:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:03 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

8:11 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:13 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Heritage Lane.

8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

8:36 a.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

9:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Highpoint Center.

9:08 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Jug Handle.

9:39 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island.

10:03 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

10:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:56 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

12:15 p.m. public assist at Mountain View Drive.

12:33 p.m. Welfare check at 2nd Street.

1:05 p.m. Public assist at Douglas Drive.

1:13 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.

1:38 p.m. Bad check at Mountain View Drive.

1:39 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Roosevelt Highway.

3:31 p.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Drive.

3:57 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

4:31 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

5:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.

5:04 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road and Foley Road.

5:14 p.m. Welfare check at Church Road.

5:50 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

6:32 p.m. Violation of conditions of release at Blakely Road.

7:23 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

8:27 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:59 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

8:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.

Wednesday, March 4

12:25 a.m. Public assist at Windermere Way.

6:53 a.m. Public assist at Laker Lane.

7:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

7:29 a.m. Public assist at Rathe Road.

9:25 a.m. Accident at South Park Drive.

10:01 a.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

10:13 a.m. K9 assist at Vale Drive.

11:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road and Granite Creek Road.

11:53 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.

12:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.

2:50 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Blakely Road.

3:35 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.

4:09 p.m. Public assist at Saint Paul Street.

4:22 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Plaza.

4:46 p.m. Welfare check at South Park.

6:54 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.

5:42 p.m. Public assist at Coolidge Court.

6:29 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.

8:12 p.m. Disturbance at Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:48 p.m. Directed patrol at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:04 p.m. Agency assist at Wells Road.

11:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

Thursday, March 5

12:06 a.m. Suspicious event at Orchard Drive.

8:27 a.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

9:01 a.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7/

9:47 a.m. Trespass at Prim Road.

10:37 a.m. Alarm at Lawrence J. Drive.

11:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and LaFountain Street.

11:19 a.m. Driving license suspended at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

11:42 a.m. Larceny at Perimeter Drive.

12:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

12:19 p.m. Accident at Malletts Bay Avenue and Blakely Road.

12:45 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at College Parkway.

1:28 p.m. Public assist at Mountain View Drive.

2:11 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Road.

4:26 p.m. Sex offender registry compliance check at Blakely Road.

4:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Brigham Hill.

4:56 p.m. Agency assist at Cashman Road.

5:15 p.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.

5:30 p.m. Citizen dispute at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:57 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.

7:02 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Bean Road.

8:51 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

9:22 a.m. Welfare check at Blakely Road.

9:34 p.m. Agency assist at Fisher Pond Road.

11:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Friday, March 6

4:41 a.m. Suspicious event at Fox Run.

5:57 a.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.

7:03 a.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.

7:04 a.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.

8:07 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

8:23 a.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.

8:48 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:13 a.m. Driving under the influence at College Parkway.

11:05 a.m. Accident causing property damage at U.S. Route 7.

11:33 a.m. K9 assist at College Parkway.

11:37 a.m. Lewd and lascivious conduct; location withheld.

11:57 a.m. Parking at Laker Lane.

12:12 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Bean Road.

12:13 p.m. Accident at Church Road.

12:22 p.m. ATV/snowmobile complaint at Holy Cross Road.

1:48 p.m. Agency assist at Creek Farm Plaza.

1:57 p.m. Agency assist at Morellen Lane.

2:12 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at West Lakeshore Drive.

3:32 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:40 p.m. 911 hangup at Hazelwood Place.

7:03 p.m. School resource officer activity at Leddy Park Road.

7:51 p.m. Parking at Marble Island Road.

8:26 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Buckingham Drive and Colchester Point Road.

8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Gilman Circle.

8:46 a.m. Traffic hazard at Clay Point Road and Red Rock Road.

9:22 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Park.

10:26 p.m. Agency assist at Hobbs Road.

10:34 p.m. 911 hangup at Sixth Street.

Saturday, March 7

3:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:21 a.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

6:49 a.m. K9 assist at Blakely Road.

9:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Pierre Court.

9:35 a.m. Fraud at Causeway Road.

9:41 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

9:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Leclair Street.

10:30 a.m. Larceny at Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:35 a.m. Accident at Campus Road.

10:47 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:32 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Whitecap Road.

12:14 p.m. Threats/harassment at Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:12 p.m. Motorist assist at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.

2:18 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

2:31 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

2:58 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Road and Depot Road.

4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

4:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

3:34 p.m. Cat seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

4:45 p.m. Threats/harassment at Depot Road.

5:29 p.m. Drugs at Hazelwood Place.

5:57 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.

6:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:09 p.m. Disturbance at Gilman Circle.

6:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.

7:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Belwood Avenue and Church Road.

7:50 p.m. Off-duty work at Winooski Park.

8:17 p.m. Suicidal subject; location withheld.

8:38 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:33 p.m. Intoxication at Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:58 p.m. Agency assist at East Spring Street and Main Street.

9:58 p.m Traffic stop at Saint Michael’s College.

8:06 p.m traffic stop at Johnson Avenue.

10:24 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

10:48 p.m. Driving license suspended at South Park Drive.

10:55 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.

11:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Campus Road.

Sunday, March 8

12:38 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:01 a.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

1:22 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.

1:53 a.m. Suspicious event at Vermont National Guard Road and Johnson Avenue.

3:22 a.m. Accident causing property damage at East Road.

8:15 a.m. Burglary at Colchester Point Road.

8:20 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

8:30 a.m. Public assist at Truman Drive.

10:27 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

8:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

10:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

12:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

12:47 p.m. Parking at Main Street.

1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

1:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Bean Road.

1:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

2:22 p.m. Citizen dispute at Pheasant Woods Road.

4:09 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

4:48 p.m. Driving license suspended at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.

5:49 p.m. Accident at Mill Pond Road.

6:04 p.m. Animal problem at East Road.

6:35 p.m. Public assist at Gilman Circle.

6:39 p.m Found/lost property at Winooski Park.

9:01 p.m. Accident at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

9:50 p.m. Driving license suspended at U.S. Route 7 and Sweeney Farm Road.

10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and West Spring Street.

11:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:44 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.

Total incidents: 214

