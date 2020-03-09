Traffic tickets issued: 33
Arrests:
Troy M. Parker, 57 — violating conditions of release
Sonja L. Potter, 41 — driving license suspended for ignition interlock
Melanie C. Squirrell, 39 — violating an abuse prevention order
Kathy L. Brigham, 55 — domestic assault
Jonathan M. Vachereau, 36 — driving under the influence
Sindy L. Parizo, 34 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Nathan L. Lavallee, 40 — driving license suspended for ignition interlock
Alexander M. Miller, 36 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Total arrests: 8
Monday, March 2
12:11 a.m. Public assist at Colchester Avenue.
1:03 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
4:25 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:51 a.m. Suspicious event at Gilman Circle.
7:08 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:31 a.m. School resource officer activity at Porters Point Road.
8:13 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
8:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Rathe Road and South Oak Circle.
8:48 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
9:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.
9:51 a.m. Public assist at Mount Sterling Avenue.
9:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:03 a.m. Public assist at Woodridge Road.
10:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
11:30 a.m. Agency assist at Erin Court.
12:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:11 p.m. Public assist at Lexington Road.
1:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.
1:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
1:58 p.m. Fire call at Holy Cross Road.
2:20 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:42 p.m. Fire alarm at Hercules Drive.
3:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.
3:29 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
3:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street.
4:!9 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
4:47 p.m. Threats/harassment at Rathe Road.
4:56 p.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.
5:23 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.
6:09 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
6:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Drive.
7:21 p.m. Agency assist at Sharrow Circle.
7:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.
8:12 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Campus Road.
10:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:32 p.m. Accident at Hercules Drive.
Tuesday, March 3
2:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:03 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
8:11 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:13 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Heritage Lane.
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
8:36 a.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
9:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Highpoint Center.
9:08 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Jug Handle.
9:39 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island.
10:03 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
10:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:56 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
12:15 p.m. public assist at Mountain View Drive.
12:33 p.m. Welfare check at 2nd Street.
1:05 p.m. Public assist at Douglas Drive.
1:13 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.
1:38 p.m. Bad check at Mountain View Drive.
1:39 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Roosevelt Highway.
3:31 p.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Drive.
3:57 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
4:31 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
5:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.
5:04 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road and Foley Road.
5:14 p.m. Welfare check at Church Road.
5:50 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
6:32 p.m. Violation of conditions of release at Blakely Road.
7:23 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
8:27 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:59 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
8:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.
Wednesday, March 4
12:25 a.m. Public assist at Windermere Way.
6:53 a.m. Public assist at Laker Lane.
7:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
7:29 a.m. Public assist at Rathe Road.
9:25 a.m. Accident at South Park Drive.
10:01 a.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
10:13 a.m. K9 assist at Vale Drive.
11:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road and Granite Creek Road.
11:53 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.
12:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.
2:50 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Blakely Road.
3:35 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.
4:09 p.m. Public assist at Saint Paul Street.
4:22 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Plaza.
4:46 p.m. Welfare check at South Park.
6:54 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.
5:42 p.m. Public assist at Coolidge Court.
6:29 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.
8:12 p.m. Disturbance at Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:48 p.m. Directed patrol at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:04 p.m. Agency assist at Wells Road.
11:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
Thursday, March 5
12:06 a.m. Suspicious event at Orchard Drive.
8:27 a.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
9:01 a.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7/
9:47 a.m. Trespass at Prim Road.
10:37 a.m. Alarm at Lawrence J. Drive.
11:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and LaFountain Street.
11:19 a.m. Driving license suspended at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
11:42 a.m. Larceny at Perimeter Drive.
12:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
12:19 p.m. Accident at Malletts Bay Avenue and Blakely Road.
12:45 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at College Parkway.
1:28 p.m. Public assist at Mountain View Drive.
2:11 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Road.
4:26 p.m. Sex offender registry compliance check at Blakely Road.
4:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Brigham Hill.
4:56 p.m. Agency assist at Cashman Road.
5:15 p.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.
5:30 p.m. Citizen dispute at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:57 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.
7:02 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Bean Road.
8:51 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
9:22 a.m. Welfare check at Blakely Road.
9:34 p.m. Agency assist at Fisher Pond Road.
11:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Friday, March 6
4:41 a.m. Suspicious event at Fox Run.
5:57 a.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.
7:03 a.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.
7:04 a.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.
8:07 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
8:23 a.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.
8:48 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:13 a.m. Driving under the influence at College Parkway.
11:05 a.m. Accident causing property damage at U.S. Route 7.
11:33 a.m. K9 assist at College Parkway.
11:37 a.m. Lewd and lascivious conduct; location withheld.
11:57 a.m. Parking at Laker Lane.
12:12 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Bean Road.
12:13 p.m. Accident at Church Road.
12:22 p.m. ATV/snowmobile complaint at Holy Cross Road.
1:48 p.m. Agency assist at Creek Farm Plaza.
1:57 p.m. Agency assist at Morellen Lane.
2:12 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at West Lakeshore Drive.
3:32 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:40 p.m. 911 hangup at Hazelwood Place.
7:03 p.m. School resource officer activity at Leddy Park Road.
7:51 p.m. Parking at Marble Island Road.
8:26 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Buckingham Drive and Colchester Point Road.
8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Gilman Circle.
8:46 a.m. Traffic hazard at Clay Point Road and Red Rock Road.
9:22 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Park.
10:26 p.m. Agency assist at Hobbs Road.
10:34 p.m. 911 hangup at Sixth Street.
Saturday, March 7
3:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:21 a.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
6:49 a.m. K9 assist at Blakely Road.
9:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Pierre Court.
9:35 a.m. Fraud at Causeway Road.
9:41 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
9:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Leclair Street.
10:30 a.m. Larceny at Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:35 a.m. Accident at Campus Road.
10:47 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:32 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Whitecap Road.
12:14 p.m. Threats/harassment at Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:12 p.m. Motorist assist at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.
2:18 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
2:31 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
2:58 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Road and Depot Road.
4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
4:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
3:34 p.m. Cat seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
4:45 p.m. Threats/harassment at Depot Road.
5:29 p.m. Drugs at Hazelwood Place.
5:57 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.
6:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:09 p.m. Disturbance at Gilman Circle.
6:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.
7:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Belwood Avenue and Church Road.
7:50 p.m. Off-duty work at Winooski Park.
8:17 p.m. Suicidal subject; location withheld.
8:38 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:33 p.m. Intoxication at Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:58 p.m. Agency assist at East Spring Street and Main Street.
9:58 p.m Traffic stop at Saint Michael’s College.
8:06 p.m traffic stop at Johnson Avenue.
10:24 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
10:48 p.m. Driving license suspended at South Park Drive.
10:55 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.
11:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Campus Road.
Sunday, March 8
12:38 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:01 a.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
1:22 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.
1:53 a.m. Suspicious event at Vermont National Guard Road and Johnson Avenue.
3:22 a.m. Accident causing property damage at East Road.
8:15 a.m. Burglary at Colchester Point Road.
8:20 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
8:30 a.m. Public assist at Truman Drive.
10:27 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
8:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
10:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
12:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
12:47 p.m. Parking at Main Street.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
1:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Bean Road.
1:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
2:22 p.m. Citizen dispute at Pheasant Woods Road.
4:09 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
4:48 p.m. Driving license suspended at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.
5:49 p.m. Accident at Mill Pond Road.
6:04 p.m. Animal problem at East Road.
6:35 p.m. Public assist at Gilman Circle.
6:39 p.m Found/lost property at Winooski Park.
9:01 p.m. Accident at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
9:50 p.m. Driving license suspended at U.S. Route 7 and Sweeney Farm Road.
10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and West Spring Street.
11:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:44 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.
Total incidents: 214