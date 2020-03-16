Tickets issued: 55
Arrests:
Juvenile; name redacted — simple assault
Lonnie Wimble, 52 — violating conditions of release
Melinda J. Morgan, 38 — violating conditions of release; driving with a suspended license
Noah Daniel Chirico, 23 — driving with a suspended license
Ryan S. Lowe, 29 — arrest on warrant; false information to a police officer
Kimberly Dawn Concannon, 29 — false information to a police officer
Hailey M. Rheaume-Fox, 24 — drug possession (depressant, stimulant and narcotic)
Jessica M. Goulet, 43 — violating an abuse prevention order x2
Buffy D. Huntington, 45 — driving with a suspended license
Total arrests: 10
Monday, March 9
1:35 a.m. Noise at Clifford Drive.
2:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
3:43 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
4:14 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
6:44 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.
7:54 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Perimeter Drive.
8:05 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:31 a.m. Parking at Laker Lane.
8:52 a.m. Accident at Main Street.
8:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:43 a.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.
12:27 a.m. Public assist at Hazelwood Place.
12:43 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
12:55 a.m. DARE activity at Main Street.
1:04 p.m. Accident at Hercules Drive.
1:20 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.
1:23 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Jeffrey Drive.
1:42 p.m. Sex offender registry violation; location withheld.
2:25 p.m. Vin verification at Prim Road.
2:30 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:33 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
2:39 p.m. Animal problem at Bay Meadow Estates.
2:50 p.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.
3:14 p.m. Animal problem at Pond Brook Road.
3:28 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.
3:45 p.m. Public assist at Third Street.
3:49 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:00 p.m. Agency assist at Dalton Drive.
4:12 p.m. Fraud at Hannah's Place.
4:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:26 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.
4:31 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:31 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:36 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
4:46 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:22 p.m. Suspicious event; location withheld.
5:30 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mill Pond Road.
6:48 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
8:12 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
8:46 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
9:37 p.m. Suspicious event at Coventry Road.
10:20 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:35 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
Tuesday, March 10
12:55 a.m. Agency assist at Sharrow Circle.
2:38 a.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.
7:49 a.m. Drug take-back disposition at Blakely Road.
8:48 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:56 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:07 a.m. DARE activity at Main Street.
10:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:30 a.m. Sex offense; location withheld.
10:36 a.m. TRO/FRO violation at Pine Lane.
1:32 p.m. Welfare check at Commonwealth Drive.
1:42 p.m. Simple assault at Blakely Road.
1:47 p.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.
1:47 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Creek Farm Road.
1:54 p.m. Vin verification at Main Street.
1:58 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Richfield Lane.
2:04 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
2:44 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:47 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at West Lakeshore Drive.
3:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
4:09 p.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.
5:39 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
7:29 p.m. Public assist at Autumn Woods Lane.
8:04 p.m. Larceny from a building at Mountain View Drive.
9:33 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
Wednesday, March 11
12:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
12:54 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:41 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road
2:34 a.m. Alarm at Watertower Circle.
6:38 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
7:26 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Rathe Road.
8:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
8:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
8:25 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
9:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.
9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue.
9:45 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:45 a.m. K9 assist at Bombardier Road.
11:42 a.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
11:46 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
11:54 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
12:03 p.m. Fraud at Naomis Way.
12:16 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
12:33 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus ROad.
1:20 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.
1:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
1:48 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.
3:47 p.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.
5:59 p.m. Juvenile problem at Porters Point Road.
6:31 p.m. Agency assist at Broadlake Road.
9:33 p.m. Public assist at New England Avenue.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
11:22 p.m. Welfare check at Whispering Pines.
11:30 p.m. Agency assist at Winooski Falls Way.
11:55 p.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.
11:58 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
Thursday, March 12
2:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road and Ewing Place.
7:28 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
7:47 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:00 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:05 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Lime Kiln Road and Observatory Lane.
8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
8:30 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:32 a.m. Violating conditions of release at East Allen Street.
8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
8:55 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
9:01 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:03 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and East Allen Street.
9:17 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Rathe Road.
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
9:41 a.m. Sex offense; location withheld.
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:06 a.m. K9 assist at New England Drive.
10:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Clay Point Road.
10:30 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:39 a.m. Found/lost property at Heineberg Drive and Heineberg Bridge.
10:43 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Lime Kiln Road and Observatory Lane.
10:59 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
11:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.
11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:23 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
11:33 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Elm Court.
11:51 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bridge.
12:19 p.m. Citizen dispute at College Parkway.
12:30 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
12:39 p.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.
12:42 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
1:11 p.m. Larceny at College Parkway.
1:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:01 p.m. Public assist at Dalton Drive.
2:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:54 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
3:59 p.m. ATV/snowmobile complaint at Merganser Way.
6:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Bessette Drive.
6:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
6:41 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
8:27 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Main Street.
9:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive.
10:37 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:48 p.m. Agency assist at Winooski Park.
11:54 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.
Friday, March 13
12:54 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
4:33 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
8:37 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
8:46 a.m. Traffic hazard at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
8:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:58 a.m. Public assist at Hegeman Avenue.
9:00 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:16 a.m. Welfare check at Sixth Street.
9:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:26 a.m. Subpoena service at South Park Drive.
10:00 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:12 a.m. Suspicious event at Coventry Road.
11:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:02 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
12:49 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Blakely Road.
1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:00 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:04 p.m. Agency assist at East Road and Pond Brook Road.
2:43 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
2:55 p.m. Intoxication at Prim Road.
4:03 p.m. Citizen dispute at Whispering Pines.
4:21 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:59 p.m. Fraud at Belair Drive.
6:11 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at Severance Green.
7:08 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Rudgate Road.
10:03 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.
11:14 p.m. Traffic hazard at Prim Road.
Saturday, March 14
12:17 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
12:20 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
12:21 a.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.
12:24 a.m. Fire alarm at Mountain View Drive.
12:25 a.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.
12:27 a.m. Alarm at West Lakeshore Drive.
12:32 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
12:34 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
12:35 a.m. Burning complaint at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
1:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:01 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
2:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and West Allen Street.
5:24 a.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.
6:16 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
7:59 a.m. Agency assist at River Street.
8:54 a.m. Vandalism at Lexington Road.
9:22 a.m. TRO/FRO violation at Blakely Road.
11:36 a.m. Utility problem at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.
12:40 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
10:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
2:32 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Williams Road.
3:11 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
4:41 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
6:47 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt highway and Exit 16.
7:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road.
7:42 p.m. Death investigation at Calm Cove Circle.
8:01 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:04 p.m. 911 hangup at College Parkway.
8:36 a.m. Overdose; location withheld.
10:23 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at College Parkway and Florida Avenue.
10:41 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
11:39 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lexington Road.
11:49 p.m. Traffic stop at U.S. Route 2 and Clay Point Road.
Sunday, March 15
12:23 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
8:33 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
10:30 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
10:56 a.m. Accident at Heineberg Drive.
11:02 a.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.
11:53 a.m. Public assist at Hazelwood Place.
12:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road.
1:49 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
2:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.
2:42 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
3:52 p.m. Traffic hazard at Niquette Bay Road.
3:53 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.
5:23 p.m. Suspicious event at Mazza Court.
6:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
7:20 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
8:04 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
Total incidents: 237