Tickets issued: 55

Arrests:

Juvenile; name redacted — simple assault

Lonnie Wimble, 52 — violating conditions of release

Melinda J. Morgan, 38 — violating conditions of release; driving with a suspended license

Noah Daniel Chirico, 23 — driving with a suspended license

Ryan S. Lowe, 29 — arrest on warrant; false information to a police officer

Kimberly Dawn Concannon, 29 — false information to a police officer

Hailey M. Rheaume-Fox, 24 — drug possession (depressant, stimulant and narcotic)

Jessica M. Goulet, 43 — violating an abuse prevention order x2

Buffy D. Huntington, 45 — driving with a suspended license

Total arrests: 10

Monday, March 9

1:35 a.m. Noise at Clifford Drive.

2:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

3:43 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

4:14 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

6:44 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.

7:54 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Perimeter Drive.

8:05 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:31 a.m. Parking at Laker Lane.

8:52 a.m. Accident at Main Street.

8:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:43 a.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.

12:27 a.m. Public assist at Hazelwood Place.

12:43 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

12:55 a.m. DARE activity at Main Street.

1:04 p.m. Accident at Hercules Drive.

1:20 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.

1:23 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Jeffrey Drive.

1:42 p.m. Sex offender registry violation; location withheld.

2:25 p.m. Vin verification at Prim Road.

2:30 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:33 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

2:39 p.m. Animal problem at Bay Meadow Estates.

2:50 p.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.

3:14 p.m. Animal problem at Pond Brook Road.

3:28 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.

3:45 p.m. Public assist at Third Street.

3:49 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:00 p.m. Agency assist at Dalton Drive.

4:12 p.m. Fraud at Hannah's Place.

4:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:26 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.

4:31 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:31 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:36 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

4:46 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:22 p.m. Suspicious event; location withheld.

5:30 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mill Pond Road.

6:48 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

8:12 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

8:46 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

9:37 p.m. Suspicious event at Coventry Road.

10:20 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:35 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

Tuesday, March 10

12:55 a.m. Agency assist at Sharrow Circle.

2:38 a.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.

7:49 a.m. Drug take-back disposition at Blakely Road.

8:48 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:56 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:07 a.m. DARE activity at Main Street.

10:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:30 a.m. Sex offense; location withheld.

10:36 a.m. TRO/FRO violation at Pine Lane.

1:32 p.m. Welfare check at Commonwealth Drive.

1:42 p.m. Simple assault at Blakely Road.

1:47 p.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.

1:47 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Creek Farm Road.

1:54 p.m. Vin verification at Main Street.

1:58 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Richfield Lane.

2:04 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

2:44 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:47 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at West Lakeshore Drive.

3:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

4:09 p.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.

5:39 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

7:29 p.m. Public assist at Autumn Woods Lane.

8:04 p.m. Larceny from a building at Mountain View Drive.

9:33 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

Wednesday, March 11

12:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

12:54 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:41 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road

2:34 a.m. Alarm at Watertower Circle.

6:38 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

7:26 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Rathe Road.

8:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

8:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

8:25 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

9:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.

9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue.

9:45 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:45 a.m. K9 assist at Bombardier Road.

11:42 a.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

11:46 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway. 

11:54 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

12:03 p.m. Fraud at Naomis Way.

12:16 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

12:33 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus ROad.

1:20 p.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.

1:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

1:48 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.

3:47 p.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.

5:59 p.m. Juvenile problem at Porters Point Road.

6:31 p.m. Agency assist at Broadlake Road.

9:33 p.m. Public assist at New England Avenue.

10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

11:22 p.m. Welfare check at Whispering Pines.

11:30 p.m. Agency assist at Winooski Falls Way.

11:55 p.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.

11:58 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

Thursday, March 12

2:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road and Ewing Place.

7:28 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

7:47 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:00 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:05 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Lime Kiln Road and Observatory Lane.

8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

8:30 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:32 a.m. Violating conditions of release at East Allen Street.

8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

8:55 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

9:01 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:03 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and East Allen Street.

9:17 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Rathe Road.

9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

9:41 a.m. Sex offense; location withheld.

9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:06 a.m. K9 assist at New England Drive.

10:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Clay Point Road.

10:30 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:39 a.m. Found/lost property at Heineberg Drive and Heineberg Bridge.

10:43 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Lime Kiln Road and Observatory Lane.

10:59 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

11:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.

11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:23 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

11:33 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Elm Court.

11:51 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bridge.

12:19 p.m. Citizen dispute at College Parkway.

12:30 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

12:39 p.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.

12:42 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

1:11 p.m. Larceny at College Parkway.

1:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:01 p.m. Public assist at Dalton Drive.

2:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:54 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

3:59 p.m. ATV/snowmobile complaint at Merganser Way.

6:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Bessette Drive.

6:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

6:41 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

8:27 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Main Street.

9:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive.

10:37 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:48 p.m. Agency assist at Winooski Park.

11:54 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.

Friday, March 13

12:54 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

4:33 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

8:37 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

8:46 a.m. Traffic hazard at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

8:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:58 a.m. Public assist at Hegeman Avenue.

9:00 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:16 a.m. Welfare check at Sixth Street.

9:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:26 a.m. Subpoena service at South Park Drive.

10:00 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:12 a.m. Suspicious event at Coventry Road.

11:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:02 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

12:49 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Blakely Road.

1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:00 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:04 p.m. Agency assist at East Road and Pond Brook Road.

2:43 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

2:55 p.m. Intoxication at Prim Road.

4:03 p.m. Citizen dispute at Whispering Pines.

4:21 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:59 p.m. Fraud at Belair Drive.

6:11 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at Severance Green.

7:08 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Rudgate Road.

10:03 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.

11:14 p.m. Traffic hazard at Prim Road.

Saturday, March 14

12:17 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

12:20 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

12:21 a.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.

12:24 a.m. Fire alarm at Mountain View Drive.

12:25 a.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.

12:27 a.m. Alarm at West Lakeshore Drive.

12:32 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

12:34 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

12:35 a.m. Burning complaint at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

1:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:01 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

2:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and West Allen Street.

5:24 a.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.

6:16 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

7:59 a.m. Agency assist at River Street.

8:54 a.m. Vandalism at Lexington Road.

9:22 a.m. TRO/FRO violation at Blakely Road.

11:36 a.m. Utility problem at Bay Road and Sunset View  Road.

12:40 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

10:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

2:32 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Williams Road.

3:11 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

4:41 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

6:47 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt highway and Exit 16.

7:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road.

7:42 p.m. Death investigation at Calm Cove Circle.

8:01 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:04 p.m. 911 hangup at College Parkway.

8:36 a.m. Overdose; location withheld.

10:23 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at College Parkway and Florida Avenue.

10:41 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

11:39 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lexington Road.

11:49 p.m. Traffic stop at U.S. Route 2 and Clay Point Road.

Sunday, March 15

12:23 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

8:33 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

10:30 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

10:56 a.m. Accident at Heineberg Drive.

11:02 a.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.

11:53 a.m. Public assist at Hazelwood Place.

12:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road.

1:49 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

2:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.

2:42 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

3:52 p.m. Traffic hazard at Niquette Bay Road.

3:53 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.

5:23 p.m. Suspicious event at Mazza Court.

6:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

7:20 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

8:04 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

Total incidents: 237

