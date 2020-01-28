Traffic Tickets Issued: 108
Arrests:
Hillary E. Critchlow, 34 — simple assault; unlawful mischief (misdemeanor); reckless endangerment
Jessica A. Brandolino, 39 — violation of conditions of release
Joshua J. Jerger, 32 — arrested on warrant
Dalton T. Haselton, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Juvenile; name withheld — petit larceny, shoplifting
Paul J. Macleod, 53 — assault on a law enforcement officer (felony); eluding a police officer (misdemeanor)
Brittany E. Reymore, 22 — driving under the influence, first offense
Omar F. Abdirahman, 37 — violation of conditions of release
Total Arrests: 10
Monday, Jan. 20
4:07 a.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway.
5:19 a.m. Motorist assist at Mill Pond Road.
6:15 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:44 a.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.
7:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Drive.
7:52 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
9:30 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:36 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
9:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Haileys Way.
9:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Young Street.
10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Haileys Way.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
10:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
10:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Blakely Road.
10:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance and Mill Pond.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.
11:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive.
11:07 a.m. Larceny from building at Hercules Drive.
11:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.
12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road.
12:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road and Belair Drive.
12:22 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
12:27 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway.
12:42 p.m. Welfare check at Tamorac Place.
12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
1:21 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.
1:26 a.m. Alarm at Creek Farm Road.
1:47 p.m. Suspicious event at Wiley Road.
2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
2:43 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
2:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.
5:20 p.m. Alarm at Lawrence J. Drive.
5:32 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
6:39 p.m. Animal problem at Williams Road.
7:43 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:48 p.m. Simple assault at East Road.
8:31 p.m. Violation of conditions of release at South Park Drive.
9:17 p.m. Threats/harassment at Richfield Lane.
11:58 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
12:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
4:52 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
6:00 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
7:12 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
7:22 a.m. Welfare check at 7th Street.
8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Church Hill.
8:29 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
8:32 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:58 a.m. Agency assist at Colchester Avenue.
10:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View and Roosevelt Highway.
10:22 a.m. 911 hangup at 3rd Street.
10:26 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:00 a.m. Welfare check at Kylies Way.
11:41 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Drive.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.
1:56 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.
2:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Checkerbay.
2:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewater Drive.
2:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
2:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Richfield Lane.
2:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Main Street.
3:31 p.m. 911 hangup at College Parkway.
4:00 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:44 p.m. Disturbance at Rathe Road.
4:47 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:58 p.m. Threats/harassment at Roosevelt Highway.
5:23 p.m. Agency assist at Pine Lane.
7:37 p.m. Accident at Main Street and East Road.
8:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.
11:58 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
1:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Whitcomb Street.
1:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Champlain Drive.
2:36 a.m. Agency assist at Clapper Road.
2:42 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
2:58 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosevelt Highway.
5:38 a.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.
7:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.
8:02 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:04 a.m. Welfare check at McHawk Drive.
8:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
8:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
8:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.
9:39 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:56 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street.
11:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
10:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:29 a.m. Accident at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
11:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Jeffrey Drive.
11:58 a.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island.
12:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Lavigne Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.
12:40 p.m. Lock down drill at Blakely Road.
12:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
2:05 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
2:48 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
5:05 p.m. Accident at East Road and Main Street.
5:41 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway.
10:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway.
10:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Everbreeze Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 23
1:16 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
1:46 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.
8:32 a.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
9:09 a.m. School resource officer at Roosevelt Highway.
9:44 a.m. Vin verification at Prim Road.
10:22 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
10:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Giffin Court.
10:27 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway, exit 16.
10:34 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain Drive.
10:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
11:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Plaza.
11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
12:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Country Meadows.
12:12 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Creek Farm Road.
12:33 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
12:34 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.
12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.
1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.
1:15 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Sandy Shore Terrace.
1:34 p.m. Alarm at Campus Road.
1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.
2:05 p.m. Accident at Prim Road.
2:51 p.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:59 p.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.
3:14 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
4:17 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:27 p.m. Animal problem at Red Rock Road.
4:44 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
5:57 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
6:06 p.m. Fraud at Main Street.
6:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:37 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.
8:29 p.m. Suspicious event at Parsons Road.
9:43 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
9:57 p.m. Fire alarm at Alumni Corner.
10:33 p.m. Agency assist at US Route 2 and Jasper Mine Road.
11:08 p.m K9 assist at West Allen Street.
11:23 p.m. Agency assist at Roland Court.
11:49 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
Friday, Jan. 24
12:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road and US Route 15.
1:55 a.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.
2:21 a.m. Suspicious event at Leoray Court.
2:40 a.m. Suspicious event at US Route 7.
5:10 a.m. Parking at Ethan Allen Avenue.
5:54 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
8:35 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Johnson Avenue and Mount Mansfield Avenue.
8:55 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and I-89 southbound.
9:14 a.m. Public assist at Bay Road.
9:50 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and I-89 southbound.
10:01 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
10:43 a.m. Agency assist at Bombardier Road.
11:00 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road
11:51 a.m. Public assist at Mill Pond Road.
12:07 p.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Hercules Drive.
12:54 p.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.
1:08 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and National Guard Road.
1:46 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:47 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Route 127.
2:54 p.m. Public assist at Macrae Road.
2:59 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:29 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:11 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:16 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Prim Road and Bean Road.
5:45 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
6:45 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
6:45 p.m. K9 assist at Hinesburg Road.
7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.
10:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Macrae Road.
10:13 p.m. Suspicious event Windemere Way.
11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.
11:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.
Saturday, Jan. 25
1:28 a.m. Aggravated assault at Sharrow Circle.
3:38 a.m. Agency assist at Blue Bird Drive.
7:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
7:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
7:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.
8:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
8:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
8:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
8:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Main Street.
8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
8:45 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound, exit 16.
9:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
9:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.
9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
9:33 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.
9:38 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.
9:46 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
11:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and Bear Trap Road.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:47 a.m. Animal problem at Main Street.
12:05 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.
12:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
12:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Russell Street.
2:42 p.m Traffic stop at Austin House Road and Middle Road.
2:52 p.m. Agency assist at Pine Lane.
2:58 p.m. Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
3:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
3:49 p.m. Traffic at Mill Pond Road and Haileys Way.
5:51 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and West Lakeshore Drive.
10:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:34 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.
Sunday, Jan. 26
1:17 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.
1:30 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
3:27 a.m. Violation of conditions of release at College Parkway.
4:13 a.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.
8:04 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
8:46 a.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and Jasper Mine ROad.
10:34 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
12:01 p.m. Agency assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
12:52 p.m. Accident causing property damage at East Lakeshore Drive
1:10 p.m. 911 hangup at Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:34 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
3:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
3:31 p.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.
3:50 p.m. Property damage at Don Mar Terrace.
4:10 p.m. Fire Call at Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:49 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
5:54 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
6:42 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Jocelyn Court.
7:06 p.m. Welfare check at Porters Point Road.
8:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
11:56 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Total Incidents: 249