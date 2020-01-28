Traffic Tickets Issued: 108

Arrests:

Hillary E. Critchlow, 34 — simple assault; unlawful mischief (misdemeanor); reckless endangerment

Jessica A. Brandolino, 39 — violation of conditions of release

Joshua J. Jerger, 32 — arrested on warrant

Dalton T. Haselton, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Juvenile; name withheld — petit larceny, shoplifting

Paul J. Macleod, 53 — assault on a law enforcement officer (felony); eluding a police officer (misdemeanor)

Brittany E. Reymore, 22 — driving under the influence, first offense

Omar F. Abdirahman, 37 — violation of conditions of release

Total Arrests: 10

Monday, Jan. 20

4:07 a.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway.

5:19 a.m. Motorist assist at Mill Pond Road.

6:15 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:44 a.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.

7:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Drive.

7:52 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

9:30 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:36 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

9:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Haileys Way.

9:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Young Street.

10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Haileys Way.

10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

10:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

10:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Blakely Road.

10:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance and Mill Pond.

10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.

11:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive.

11:07 a.m. Larceny from building at Hercules Drive.

11:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.

12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road.

12:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road and Belair Drive.

12:22 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

12:27 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway.

12:42 p.m. Welfare check at Tamorac Place.

12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

1:21 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.

1:26 a.m. Alarm at Creek Farm Road.

1:47 p.m. Suspicious event at Wiley Road.

2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

2:43 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

2:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.

5:20 p.m. Alarm at Lawrence J. Drive.

5:32 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

6:39 p.m. Animal problem at Williams Road.

7:43 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:48 p.m. Simple assault at East Road.

8:31 p.m. Violation of conditions of release at South Park Drive.

9:17 p.m. Threats/harassment at Richfield Lane.

11:58 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

12:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

4:52 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

6:00 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

7:12 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

7:22 a.m. Welfare check at 7th Street.

8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Church Hill.

8:29 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

8:32 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:58 a.m. Agency assist at Colchester Avenue.

10:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View and Roosevelt Highway.

10:22 a.m. 911 hangup at 3rd Street.

10:26 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:00 a.m. Welfare check at Kylies Way.

11:41 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Drive.

1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.

1:56 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.

2:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Checkerbay.

2:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewater Drive.

2:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

2:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Richfield Lane.

2:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Main Street.

3:31 p.m. 911 hangup at College Parkway.

4:00 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:44 p.m. Disturbance at Rathe Road.

4:47 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:58 p.m. Threats/harassment at Roosevelt Highway.

5:23 p.m. Agency assist at Pine Lane.

7:37 p.m. Accident at Main Street and East Road.

8:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.

11:58 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain Drive.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

1:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Whitcomb Street.

1:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Champlain Drive.

2:36 a.m. Agency assist at Clapper Road.

2:42 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

2:58 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosevelt Highway.

5:38 a.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.

7:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.

8:02 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:04 a.m. Welfare check at McHawk Drive.

8:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

8:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

8:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

8:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

9:35 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.

9:39 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:56 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street.

11:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

10:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:29 a.m. Accident at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

11:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Jeffrey Drive.

11:58 a.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island.

12:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Lavigne Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.

12:40 p.m. Lock down drill at Blakely Road.

12:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

2:05 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

2:48 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

5:05 p.m. Accident at East Road and Main Street.

5:41 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway.

10:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway.

10:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Everbreeze Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 23

1:16 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

1:46 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.

8:32 a.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

9:09 a.m. School resource officer at Roosevelt Highway.

9:44 a.m. Vin verification at Prim Road.

10:22 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

10:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Giffin Court.

10:27 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway, exit 16.

10:34 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain Drive.

10:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

11:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Plaza.

11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

12:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Country Meadows.

12:12 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Creek Farm Road.

12:33 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

12:34 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.

12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.

1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Rea Janet Drive.

1:15 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Sandy Shore Terrace.

1:34 p.m. Alarm at Campus Road.

1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.

2:05 p.m. Accident at Prim Road.

2:51 p.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:59 p.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.

3:14 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

4:17 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:27 p.m. Animal problem at Red Rock Road.

4:44 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

5:57 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

6:06 p.m. Fraud at Main Street.

6:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:37 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.

8:29 p.m. Suspicious event at Parsons Road.

9:43 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

9:57 p.m. Fire alarm at Alumni Corner.

10:33 p.m. Agency assist at US Route 2 and Jasper Mine Road.

11:08 p.m K9 assist at West Allen Street.

11:23 p.m. Agency assist at Roland Court.

11:49 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

Friday, Jan. 24

12:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road and US Route 15.

1:55 a.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.

2:21 a.m. Suspicious event at Leoray Court.

2:40 a.m. Suspicious event at US Route 7.

5:10 a.m. Parking at Ethan Allen Avenue.

5:54 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

8:35 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Johnson Avenue and Mount Mansfield Avenue.

8:55 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and I-89 southbound.

9:14 a.m. Public assist at Bay Road.

9:50 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and I-89 southbound.

10:01 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

10:43 a.m. Agency assist at Bombardier Road.

11:00 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road

11:51 a.m. Public assist at Mill Pond Road.

12:07 p.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Hercules Drive.

12:54 p.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.

1:08 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and National Guard Road.

1:46 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:47 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Route 127.

2:54 p.m. Public assist at Macrae Road.

2:59 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:29 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:11 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:16 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Prim Road and Bean Road.

5:45 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

6:45 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

6:45 p.m. K9 assist at Hinesburg Road.

7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.

10:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Macrae Road.

10:13 p.m. Suspicious event Windemere Way.

11:15 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.

11:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.

Saturday, Jan. 25

1:28 a.m. Aggravated assault at Sharrow Circle.

3:38 a.m. Agency assist at Blue Bird Drive.

7:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

7:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

7:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.

8:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

8:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

8:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

8:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Main Street.

8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

8:45 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound, exit 16.

9:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

9:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.

9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

9:33 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.

9:38 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.

9:46 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

11:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and Bear Trap Road.

11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:47 a.m. Animal problem at Main Street.

12:05 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.

12:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

12:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Russell Street.

2:42 p.m Traffic stop at Austin House Road and Middle Road.

2:52 p.m. Agency assist at Pine Lane.

2:58 p.m. Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

3:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

3:49 p.m. Traffic at Mill Pond Road and Haileys Way.

5:51 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and West Lakeshore Drive.

10:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:34 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.

Sunday, Jan. 26

1:17 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.

1:30 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

3:27 a.m. Violation of conditions of release at College Parkway.

4:13 a.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.

8:04 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

8:46 a.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and Jasper Mine ROad.

10:34 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

12:01 p.m. Agency assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

12:52 p.m. Accident causing property damage at East Lakeshore Drive

1:10 p.m. 911 hangup at Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:34 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

3:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

3:31 p.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.

3:50 p.m. Property damage at Don Mar Terrace.

4:10 p.m. Fire Call at Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:49 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

5:54 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

6:42 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Jocelyn Court.

7:06 p.m. Welfare check at Porters Point Road.

8:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

11:56 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Total Incidents: 249

