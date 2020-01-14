Traffic Tickets Issued: 105

Arrests:

Juvenile, name redacted — marijuana possession or cultivation; misdemeanor

Dillen Goodsell, 18 — possession of a dangerous weapon at school, on bus, building or property; first offense

Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — driving while license suspended

Brandon L. Gestner, 25 — driving while license suspended

Juvenile, name redacted — marijuana possession or cultivation; misdemeanor

Duane A. Cross, 44 — arrested on warrant x2

Luke A. Brown, 44 — driving while license suspended

Total Arrests: 7

Monday, Jan. 6

3:06 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

5:06 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

7:37 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

7:43 a.m. Alarm at Cottonwood Crossing.

7:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.

8:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:02 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:15 a.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.

9:16 a.m. Weapons offense at Laker Lane.

9:51 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

10:04 a.m. Agency assist at Colchester Avenue.

10:25 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:49 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:53 a.m. Vin verification at Bay Road.

11:08 a.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.

11:51 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:07 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.

1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

1:26 p.m. Agency assist at Hawthorne Lane.

1:36 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

1:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

2:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Champlain Drive.

2:17 p.m. Agency assist at Walden Road.

3:38 p.m. Suspicious event at McHawk Drive.

3:43 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

3:56 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:04 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Malletts Bay Avenue.

4:14 p.m. Public assist at East Road.

4:21 p.m. Driving while license suspended at Malletts Bay Avenue.

5:06 p.m. 911 hangup at Aurielle Drive.

5:22 p.m. Larceny at Roosevelt Highway.

5:25 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:23 p.m. Disturbance at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

6:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication at East Road.

7:02 p.m. Public assist at Dalton Drive.

7:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.

8:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Blakely Road.

8:30 p.m. Subpoena service at Eagle Park Drive.

8:52 p.m. Agency assist at Bombardier Road.

9:22 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

9:32 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road..

11:09 p.m. Agency assist at Main Street.

11:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

12:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:46 a.m. Suspicious event at High Point Center.

8:32 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

8:59 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:00 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:36 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.

10:17 a.m. Driving while license suspended at Hercules Drive.

10:26 a.m. Stolen vehicle at College Parkway.

10:41 Traffic stop at Heineburg Drive.

11:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:29 a.m. Mental health issue at Creek Farm Road.

1:20 p.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.

1:23 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point ROad.

1:27 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt HIghway.

2:14 p.m. Alarm at Middle Road.

3:00 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

5:23 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

6:32 p.m. Suspicious event at 2nd Street.

7:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

10:28 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

11:17 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

11:56 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

12:15 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

6:39 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Colchester Pond Road and Curve Hill Road.

9:52 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.

10:14 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.

10:59 p.m. Drugs at Blakely Road.

11:26 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

12:10 p.m. Lock-down drill and Blakely Road.

1:48 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:22 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:53 p.m. Drugs at Blakely Road.

3:19 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and East Spring Street.

3:49 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

2:43 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

4:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

6:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:14 p.m. Fraud at River Road.

7:53 p.m. Alarm at Kathleen Lane.

8:15 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

10:31 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Heineberg Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 9

12:23 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

1:00 a.m. Noise at Catamount Lane.

2:31 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

6:56 a.m. Welfare check at Stone Drive.

8:07 a.m. Illegal dumping at Roosevelt Highway.

8:56 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:03 a.m. Citizen dispute at Prim Road.

10:05 a.m. Accident at East Road.

10:08 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:20 a.m. Animal problem at Biscayne Heights.

10:48 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:08 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:43 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:41 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

2:31 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

2:37 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

2:41 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:02 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:44 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

3:55 p.m. Bad check at Roosevelt Highway.

3:57 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

4:40 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

5:14 p.m. Public assist at Namois Way.

5:17 p.m. Motorist assist at U.S. Route 2.

6:12 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.

6:17 p.m. Public assist at Namois Way.

6:20 p.m. Motorist assist at I-89 southbound, #88.

6:24 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:50 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road and Foley Road.

8:23 p.m. Fire alarm at Thayer Bay Road.

8:52 p.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.

8:54 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:11 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

9:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:46 p.m. Phone problem at Richfield Lane.

10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Exit 15.

11:21 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

Friday, Jan. 10

12:50 a.m. 911 hangup at Porters Point Road.

1:55 a.m Alarm at Blakely Road.

2:10 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Sampsonville Way and Beartrap Road.

2:36 a.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.

3:00 a.m. Agency assist at Pearl Street.

3:06 a.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.

7:36 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

8:23 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.

8:33 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

8:51 a.m. Phone problem at Julie Drive.

9:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:19 a.m. Alarm at Mountain View Drive.

9:40 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:50 a.m. Welfare check at Haileys Way.

10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Autumn Woods.

10:59 a.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.

11:01 a.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.

11:14 a.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:25 p.m. Agency assist at Porters Point Road.

12:36 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication at Naomis Way.

1:00 p.m. Truancy at Porters Point Road.

2:15 p.m. Noise at Coon Hill Road.

2:41 p.m. Driving while license suspended at Exit 15 on ramp.

2:42 p.m. Accident at Woodbine by the Lake.

3:35 p.m. Alarm at East Lakeshore Drive.

3:38 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

3:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Dion Street.

4:06 p.m Accident at Edgewood Drive and Blakely Road.

4:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

4:18 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

5:29 p.m. Public assist at Laker Lane.

5:29 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

6:34 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.

8:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

10:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:32 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:36 p.m. Intoxication at U.S. Route 2 and Jasper Mine ROad.

Saturday, Jan. 11

12:29 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

3:19 a.m. Suspicious event at 5th Street.

3:31 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

5:25 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.

5:35 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.

6:40 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

7:55 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

8:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Exit 16 on ramp southbound.

9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

9:46 a.m. K9 assist at U.S. Route 7-S.

9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.

10:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

10:19 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.

10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

11:47 a.m. Suspicious event at Belair Drive.

1:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Quinn Lane.

1:40 p.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.

1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

2:06 p.m. Trespass at Pine Island Road.

2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road.

2:39 p.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue.

3:03 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

3:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

3:36 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Windemere Way.

4:50 p.m. Found/lost property at Laker Lane.

5:08 p.m. Threats/harassment at McHawk Drive.

6:04 p.m. Intoxication at Heineberg Drive.

6:32 p.m. Property damage at West Lakeshore Drive and Church Road.

7:22 p.m. Welfare check at Jasper Mine Road.

7:38 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

7:53 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:17 p.m. Welfare check at Jefferson Drive.

8:57 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

9:05 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:37 p.m. Agency assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 12

12:01 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

212:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

12:24 a.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.

2:14 a.m. 911 hangup at Ridge Top Way.

4:32 a.m. Suspicious event at 3rd Street.

8:08 a.m. Public assist at Colchester Point Road.

10:20 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:36 a.m. Phone problem at Richfield Lane.

11:46 a.m. Utility problem at East Road.

11:53 p.m. Found/lost property at South Park Drive.

12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

12:44 p.m. Animal problem at Arbor Lane.

1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Pheasant Woods.

1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road.

2:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

4:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

4:15 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.

4:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:33 p.m. Alarm at Jimmo Drive.

4:47 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:47 p.m. Aggravated assault at Ethan Allen Avenue.

6:51 p.m. Public assist at Shore Acres Drive.

7:03 p.m. Parking at Roosevelt Highway.

7:28 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

Total Incidents: 277

