Traffic Tickets Issued: 105
Arrests:
Juvenile, name redacted — marijuana possession or cultivation; misdemeanor
Dillen Goodsell, 18 — possession of a dangerous weapon at school, on bus, building or property; first offense
Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — driving while license suspended
Brandon L. Gestner, 25 — driving while license suspended
Juvenile, name redacted — marijuana possession or cultivation; misdemeanor
Duane A. Cross, 44 — arrested on warrant x2
Luke A. Brown, 44 — driving while license suspended
Total Arrests: 7
Monday, Jan. 6
3:06 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
5:06 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
7:37 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
7:43 a.m. Alarm at Cottonwood Crossing.
7:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.
8:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:02 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:15 a.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.
9:16 a.m. Weapons offense at Laker Lane.
9:51 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
10:04 a.m. Agency assist at Colchester Avenue.
10:25 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:49 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:53 a.m. Vin verification at Bay Road.
11:08 a.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.
11:51 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:07 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.
1:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
1:26 p.m. Agency assist at Hawthorne Lane.
1:36 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
1:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
2:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Champlain Drive.
2:17 p.m. Agency assist at Walden Road.
3:38 p.m. Suspicious event at McHawk Drive.
3:43 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
3:56 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:04 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Malletts Bay Avenue.
4:14 p.m. Public assist at East Road.
4:21 p.m. Driving while license suspended at Malletts Bay Avenue.
5:06 p.m. 911 hangup at Aurielle Drive.
5:22 p.m. Larceny at Roosevelt Highway.
5:25 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:23 p.m. Disturbance at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
6:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication at East Road.
7:02 p.m. Public assist at Dalton Drive.
7:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.
8:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Blakely Road.
8:30 p.m. Subpoena service at Eagle Park Drive.
8:52 p.m. Agency assist at Bombardier Road.
9:22 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
9:32 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road..
11:09 p.m. Agency assist at Main Street.
11:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
12:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:46 a.m. Suspicious event at High Point Center.
8:32 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
8:59 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:00 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:36 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.
10:17 a.m. Driving while license suspended at Hercules Drive.
10:26 a.m. Stolen vehicle at College Parkway.
10:41 Traffic stop at Heineburg Drive.
11:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:29 a.m. Mental health issue at Creek Farm Road.
1:20 p.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.
1:23 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point ROad.
1:27 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt HIghway.
2:14 p.m. Alarm at Middle Road.
3:00 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
5:23 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
6:32 p.m. Suspicious event at 2nd Street.
7:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
10:28 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
11:00 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
11:17 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
11:56 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
12:15 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
6:39 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Colchester Pond Road and Curve Hill Road.
9:52 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.
10:14 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.
10:59 p.m. Drugs at Blakely Road.
11:26 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
12:10 p.m. Lock-down drill and Blakely Road.
1:48 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:22 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:53 p.m. Drugs at Blakely Road.
3:19 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and East Spring Street.
3:49 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
2:43 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
4:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
6:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:14 p.m. Fraud at River Road.
7:53 p.m. Alarm at Kathleen Lane.
8:15 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
10:31 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Heineberg Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 9
12:23 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
1:00 a.m. Noise at Catamount Lane.
2:31 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
6:56 a.m. Welfare check at Stone Drive.
8:07 a.m. Illegal dumping at Roosevelt Highway.
8:56 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:03 a.m. Citizen dispute at Prim Road.
10:05 a.m. Accident at East Road.
10:08 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:20 a.m. Animal problem at Biscayne Heights.
10:48 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:08 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:43 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:41 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
2:31 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
2:37 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
2:41 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:02 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:44 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
3:55 p.m. Bad check at Roosevelt Highway.
3:57 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
4:40 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
5:14 p.m. Public assist at Namois Way.
5:17 p.m. Motorist assist at U.S. Route 2.
6:12 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.
6:17 p.m. Public assist at Namois Way.
6:20 p.m. Motorist assist at I-89 southbound, #88.
6:24 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:50 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road and Foley Road.
8:23 p.m. Fire alarm at Thayer Bay Road.
8:52 p.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.
8:54 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:11 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
9:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:46 p.m. Phone problem at Richfield Lane.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Exit 15.
11:21 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
Friday, Jan. 10
12:50 a.m. 911 hangup at Porters Point Road.
1:55 a.m Alarm at Blakely Road.
2:10 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Sampsonville Way and Beartrap Road.
2:36 a.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.
3:00 a.m. Agency assist at Pearl Street.
3:06 a.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.
7:36 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
8:23 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.
8:33 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
8:51 a.m. Phone problem at Julie Drive.
9:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:19 a.m. Alarm at Mountain View Drive.
9:40 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:50 a.m. Welfare check at Haileys Way.
10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Autumn Woods.
10:59 a.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.
11:01 a.m. Fire alarm at Main Street.
11:14 a.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:25 p.m. Agency assist at Porters Point Road.
12:36 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication at Naomis Way.
1:00 p.m. Truancy at Porters Point Road.
2:15 p.m. Noise at Coon Hill Road.
2:41 p.m. Driving while license suspended at Exit 15 on ramp.
2:42 p.m. Accident at Woodbine by the Lake.
3:35 p.m. Alarm at East Lakeshore Drive.
3:38 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
3:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Dion Street.
4:06 p.m Accident at Edgewood Drive and Blakely Road.
4:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
4:18 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
5:29 p.m. Public assist at Laker Lane.
5:29 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
6:34 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.
8:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
10:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:32 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:36 p.m. Intoxication at U.S. Route 2 and Jasper Mine ROad.
Saturday, Jan. 11
12:29 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
3:19 a.m. Suspicious event at 5th Street.
3:31 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
5:25 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.
5:35 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.
6:40 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
7:55 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
8:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
8:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Exit 16 on ramp southbound.
9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
9:46 a.m. K9 assist at U.S. Route 7-S.
9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.
10:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
10:19 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.
10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
11:47 a.m. Suspicious event at Belair Drive.
1:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Quinn Lane.
1:40 p.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.
1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
2:06 p.m. Trespass at Pine Island Road.
2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road.
2:39 p.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue.
3:03 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
3:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
3:36 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Windemere Way.
4:50 p.m. Found/lost property at Laker Lane.
5:08 p.m. Threats/harassment at McHawk Drive.
6:04 p.m. Intoxication at Heineberg Drive.
6:32 p.m. Property damage at West Lakeshore Drive and Church Road.
7:22 p.m. Welfare check at Jasper Mine Road.
7:38 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
7:53 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:17 p.m. Welfare check at Jefferson Drive.
8:57 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
9:05 p.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:37 p.m. Agency assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 12
12:01 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
212:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
12:24 a.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.
2:14 a.m. 911 hangup at Ridge Top Way.
4:32 a.m. Suspicious event at 3rd Street.
8:08 a.m. Public assist at Colchester Point Road.
10:20 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:36 a.m. Phone problem at Richfield Lane.
11:46 a.m. Utility problem at East Road.
11:53 p.m. Found/lost property at South Park Drive.
12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
12:44 p.m. Animal problem at Arbor Lane.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Pheasant Woods.
1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road.
2:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
4:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
4:15 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.
4:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:33 p.m. Alarm at Jimmo Drive.
4:47 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:47 p.m. Aggravated assault at Ethan Allen Avenue.
6:51 p.m. Public assist at Shore Acres Drive.
7:03 p.m. Parking at Roosevelt Highway.
7:28 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
Total Incidents: 277