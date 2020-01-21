Traffic Tickets Issued: 56
Arrests:
Juvenile; name redacted, 15 — marijuana, possession or cultivation; misdemeanor
Stephen O. Sauders, Jr., 30 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violation of conditions of release
Jodi M. Palmer, 43 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Andrew A. Kittell, 43 — driving under the influence, first offense
Allen K. Bugbee, 32 — driving under the influence; second and subsequent offense
Jessica A. Brandolino, 32 — violation of conditions of release
Total Arrests: 6
Monday, Jan. 13
2:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
4:57 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
6:32 a.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.
6:35 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.
7:03 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
7:27 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm.
8:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.
8:19 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:54 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:22 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:34 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Middle Road.
10:11 a.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
10:53 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:12 a.m. Drug take back disposition at Blakely Road.
12:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
1:27 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
3:14 p.m. Public assist at Brennan Street.
3:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Pine Island Road.
3:28 p.m. Cat seat inspection at Blakely Road.
4:59 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
5:33 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
5:43 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
5:47 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Campus Road.
6:05 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.
6:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
6:20 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street.
7:03 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
7:08 p.m. Agency assist at Colchester Point Road.
8:03 p.m. Animal problem at McHawk Drive.
9:52 p.m. Fire alarm at Shady Lane.
10:52 p.m. Trespass at West Lakeshore Drive.
10:57 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
10:57 p.m. Fire alarm at Shady Lane.
11:12 p.m. Agency assist at Perimeter Drive.
11:15 p.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
11:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
2:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:07 a.m. Alarm at Broadacres Drive.
4:03 a.m. Alarm at Broadacres Drive.
5:19 a.m. Motorist assist at Sand Road.
6:55 a.m. Alarm at Hegeman Avenue.
7:37 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:09 a.m. Animal problem at Winooski Park.
8:31 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:48 a.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.
9:51 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
12:08 p.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.
12:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
12:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill.
12:33 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cover Circle.
12:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Mil Pond Road.
12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.
1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
1:11 p.m. Accident at South Oak Circle.
1:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
1:56 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
2:14 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.
3:28 p.m. Accident at Prim Road and Macrae Road.
3:54 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
4:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
4:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
5:23 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Nice Way.
6:44 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Blakely Road.
7:12 p.m. Vandalism at Walden Road.
7:35 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
8:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road and Porters Point Road.
9:32 p.m. Animal problem at Pheasant Woods.
11:30 p.m. Agency assist at US Route 7.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
12:49 a.m. Agency assist at Forbes Road.
1:06 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
1:23 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
1:34 a.m. Parking at Ethan Allen Avenue.
5:03 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.
7:38 a.m. Public assist at Wyndham Road.
8:39 a.m. Blakely Road.
8:51 a.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.
8:52 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.
9:08 a.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.
9:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
9:19 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:20 a.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.
9:41 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Donnas Way.
10:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Rathe Road.
10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Eagle Park Drive.
10:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
10:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
10:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Foreman Drive.
11:12 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Thomas Drive.
11:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
11:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
12:04 p.m. Vin verification at Smith Road.
12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Granite Creek Road.
12:36 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Colchester Road.
12:55 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
1:27 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.
1:46 p.m. Lock down drill at Main Street.
1:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
2:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
3:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Hummingbird Drive.
3:08 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.
3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
3:33 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
3:51 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Annas Court.
4:56 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
9:45 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
6:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
6:54 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
10:07 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Area.
11:58 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
Thursday, Jan. 16
12:08 a.m. Noise at Malletts Bay Avenue and Mazza Court.
1:30 a.m. Suspicious event at US Route 7.
2:22 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway.
2:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:43 a.m. Motorist Assist at Water Tower Circle.
3:13 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Area.
4:23 a.m. Driving under the influence at West Lakeshore Drive and Hazelett.
6:32 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway and Vermont National Guard Road.
7:19 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.
7:37 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.
7:38 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Malletts Bay Avenue and Young Street.
7:41 a.m. Fire alarm at Malletts Bay Avenue.
7:47 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway.
7:47 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:50 a.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.
7:57 a.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.
8:02 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
8:07 a.m. Accident causing property damage at East Road.
8:26 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street.
8:27 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street.
8:30 a.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Street.
8:38 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Munson Flats.
8:41 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street and Birchwood Drive.
10:02 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Creek Farm Road and 4th Street.
10:04 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Campus Road.
10:12 a.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.
10:14 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
10:43 a.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway.
11:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:35 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:09 p.m. Lock down drill at Porters Point Road.
1:48 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
2:32 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
3:36 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway.
3:52 p.m. Traffic hazard at Depot Road and East Road.
3:57 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.
4:04 p.m. Motorist assist at East Road and Main Street.
4:07 p.m. School resource officer activity at Pint Street.
4:14 p.m. Agency assist at Orion Drive.
4:50 p.m. Motorist assist at US Route 2/Clay Point Road.
5:25 p.m. Trespass at Main Street.
5:31 p.m. 911 hangup at Aikey Lane.
5:59 p.m. Found/lost property at West Lakeshore Drive.
6:14 p.m. Public assist at Stone Drive and Granite Creek Road.
7:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
7:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:20 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Road.
10:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Friday, Jan. 17
7:19 a.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 17.
7:31 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:30 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Heineberg Drive.
9:02 a.m. Accident causing property damage at US Route 7.
9:40 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:01 a.m. Public assist at Windemere Way.
10:17 a.m. Truancy at Laker Lane.
10:46 a.m. Truancy at Laker Lane.
10:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:55 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:54 p.m. Larceny at Prim Road.
1:08 p.m. School Resource Officer activity at Main Street.
2:11 p.m. Threats/harassment at Richfield Lane.
2:46 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
2:51 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:46 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
3:50 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Vermont National Guard Road.
3:50 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street and East Road.
4:33 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
4:51 p.m. Noise at Dalton.
4:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:39 p.m. Alarm at Coon Hill Road.
8:01 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Place.
8:38 p.m. Welfare check at Waterview Road.
10:32 p.m. Suspicious event at Shore Acres Drive.
10:59 p.m. Noise at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:12 p.m. Accident at College Parkway and Campus Road.
Saturday, Jan. 18
12:43 a.m. Driving under the influence at Lime Kiln Road and College Parkway.
7:10 a.m. Fire call at South Park Drive.
8:28 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
8:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Quinn Lane.
9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
9:23 a.m. Alarm at Hegeman Avenue.
12:38 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
1:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:15 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Colchester Pond Road.
5:15 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:32 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
6:07 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
6:40 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
7:45 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Bay Road and East Lakeshore Drive.
7:52 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
8:02 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.
11:04 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Area.
11:05 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Area.
11:07 p.m. Citizen dispute at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
Sunday, Jan. 19
12:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Broadacres Drive.
1:58 a.m. Fire alarm at Canterbury Way.
2:05 a.m. Violation of conditions of release at South Park Drive.
2:42 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
3:26 p.m. Sex offense; location withheld.
4:23 a.m. Fire alarm at Collins Farm Road.
4:47 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
6:04 a.m. South Park Drive.
6:07 a.m. Accident at US Route 7.
6:44 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
6:48 a.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill ROad.
7:49 a.m. Suspicious event at Oak Terrace.
10:21 a.m. Public assist at Blakely ROad.
11:35 a.m. Noise at Wily Road.
11:40 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
3:00 p.m. Accident at Shady Lane.
3:57 p.m. Suspicious event at US Route 7.
4:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:19 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
6:17 p.m. Off duty work at Mountain View.
7:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
7:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:16 p.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.
8:28 p.m. Missing person at Shore Acres Drive.
9:13 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
10:52 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:56 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
Total Incidents: