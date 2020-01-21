Traffic Tickets Issued: 56

Arrests:

Juvenile; name redacted, 15 — marijuana, possession or cultivation; misdemeanor

Stephen O. Sauders, Jr., 30 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violation of conditions of release

Jodi M. Palmer, 43 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Andrew A. Kittell, 43 — driving under the influence, first offense

Allen K. Bugbee, 32 — driving under the influence; second and subsequent offense

Jessica A. Brandolino, 32 — violation of conditions of release

Total Arrests: 6

Monday, Jan. 13

2:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

4:57 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

6:32 a.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.

6:35 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.

7:03 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

7:27 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm.

8:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.

8:19 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:54 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:22 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:34 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Middle Road.

10:11 a.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

10:53 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:12 a.m. Drug take back disposition at Blakely Road.

12:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

1:27 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

3:14 p.m. Public assist at Brennan Street.

3:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Pine Island Road.

3:28 p.m. Cat seat inspection at Blakely Road.

4:59 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

5:33 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

5:43 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

5:47 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Campus Road.

6:05 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.

6:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

6:20 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street.

7:03 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

7:08 p.m. Agency assist at Colchester Point Road.

8:03 p.m. Animal problem at McHawk Drive.

9:52 p.m. Fire alarm at Shady Lane.

10:52 p.m. Trespass at West Lakeshore Drive.

10:57 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

10:57 p.m. Fire alarm at Shady Lane.

11:12 p.m. Agency assist at Perimeter Drive.

11:15 p.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

11:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

2:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:07 a.m. Alarm at Broadacres Drive.

4:03 a.m. Alarm at Broadacres Drive.

5:19 a.m. Motorist assist at Sand Road.

6:55 a.m. Alarm at Hegeman Avenue.

7:37 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:09 a.m. Animal problem at Winooski Park.

8:31 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:48 a.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.

9:51 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

12:08 p.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.

12:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

12:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill.

12:33 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cover Circle.

12:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Mil Pond Road.

12:59 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.

1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

1:11 p.m. Accident at South Oak Circle.

1:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

1:56 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

2:14 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.

3:28 p.m. Accident at Prim Road and Macrae Road.

3:54 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

4:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

4:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

5:23 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Nice Way.

6:44 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Blakely Road.

7:12 p.m. Vandalism at Walden Road.

7:35 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

8:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road and Porters Point Road.

9:32 p.m. Animal problem at Pheasant Woods.

11:30 p.m. Agency assist at US Route 7.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

12:49 a.m. Agency assist at Forbes Road.

1:06 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

1:23 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

1:34 a.m. Parking at Ethan Allen Avenue.

5:03 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.

7:38 a.m. Public assist at Wyndham Road.

8:39 a.m. Blakely Road.

8:51 a.m. Drugs at Laker Lane.

8:52 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.

9:08 a.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.

9:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

9:19 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:20 a.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.

9:41 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Donnas Way.

10:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Rathe Road.

10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Eagle Park Drive.

10:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

10:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

10:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Foreman Drive.

11:12 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Thomas Drive.

11:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

11:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

12:04 p.m. Vin verification at Smith Road.

12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Granite Creek Road.

12:36 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Colchester Road.

12:55 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.

1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

1:27 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.

1:46 p.m. Lock down drill at Main Street.

1:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

2:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

3:01 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Hummingbird Drive.

3:08 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.

3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

3:33 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

3:51 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Annas Court.

4:56 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

9:45 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

6:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

6:54 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

10:07 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Area.

11:58 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 16

12:08 a.m. Noise at Malletts Bay Avenue and Mazza Court.

1:30 a.m. Suspicious event at US Route 7.

2:22 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway.

2:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:43 a.m. Motorist Assist at Water Tower Circle.

3:13 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Area.

4:23 a.m. Driving under the influence at West Lakeshore Drive and Hazelett.

6:32 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway and Vermont National Guard Road.

7:19 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.

7:37 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.

7:38 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Malletts Bay Avenue and Young Street.

7:41 a.m. Fire alarm at Malletts Bay Avenue.

7:47 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway.

7:47 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:50 a.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.

7:57 a.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.

8:02 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

8:07 a.m. Accident causing property damage at East Road.

8:26 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street.

8:27 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street.

8:30 a.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Street.

8:38 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Munson Flats.

8:41 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Main Street and Birchwood Drive.

10:02 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Creek Farm Road and 4th Street.

10:04 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Campus Road.

10:12 a.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.

10:14 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

10:43 a.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway.

11:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:35 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:09 p.m. Lock down drill at Porters Point Road.

1:48 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

2:32 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

3:36 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway.

3:52 p.m. Traffic hazard at Depot Road and East Road.

3:57 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.

4:04 p.m. Motorist assist at East Road and Main Street.

4:07 p.m. School resource officer activity at Pint Street.

4:14 p.m. Agency assist at Orion Drive.

4:50 p.m. Motorist assist at US Route 2/Clay Point Road.

5:25 p.m. Trespass at Main Street.

5:31 p.m. 911 hangup at Aikey Lane.

5:59 p.m. Found/lost property at West Lakeshore Drive.

6:14 p.m. Public assist at Stone Drive and Granite Creek Road.

7:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

7:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:20 p.m. Driving under the influence at East Road.

10:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Friday, Jan. 17

7:19 a.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 17.

7:31 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:30 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Heineberg Drive.

9:02 a.m. Accident causing property damage at US Route 7.

9:40 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:01 a.m. Public assist at Windemere Way.

10:17 a.m. Truancy at Laker Lane.

10:46 a.m. Truancy at Laker Lane.

10:53 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:55 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:54 p.m. Larceny at Prim Road.

1:08 p.m. School Resource Officer activity at Main Street.

2:11 p.m. Threats/harassment at Richfield Lane.

2:46 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

2:51 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:46 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

3:50 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Vermont National Guard Road.

3:50 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street and East Road.

4:33 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

4:51 p.m. Noise at Dalton.

4:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:39 p.m. Alarm at Coon Hill Road.

8:01 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Place.

8:38 p.m. Welfare check at Waterview Road.

10:32 p.m. Suspicious event at Shore Acres Drive.

10:59 p.m. Noise at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:12 p.m. Accident at College Parkway and Campus Road.

Saturday, Jan. 18

12:43 a.m. Driving under the influence at Lime Kiln Road and College Parkway.

7:10 a.m. Fire call at South Park Drive.

8:28 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

8:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

8:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Quinn Lane.

9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

9:23 a.m. Alarm at Hegeman Avenue.

12:38 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

1:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:15 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Colchester Pond Road.

5:15 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:32 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

6:07 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

6:40 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

7:45 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Bay Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

7:52 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

8:02 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.

11:04 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Area.

11:05 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Area.

11:07 p.m. Citizen dispute at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

Sunday, Jan. 19

12:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Broadacres Drive.

1:58 a.m. Fire alarm at Canterbury Way.

2:05 a.m. Violation of conditions of release at South Park Drive.

2:42 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

3:26 p.m. Sex offense; location withheld.

4:23 a.m. Fire alarm at Collins Farm Road.

4:47 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

6:04 a.m. South Park Drive.

6:07 a.m. Accident at US Route 7.

6:44 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

6:48 a.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill ROad.

7:49 a.m. Suspicious event at Oak Terrace.

10:21 a.m. Public assist at Blakely ROad.

11:35 a.m. Noise at Wily Road.

11:40 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

3:00 p.m. Accident at Shady Lane.

3:57 p.m. Suspicious event at US Route 7.

4:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:19 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

6:17 p.m. Off duty work at Mountain View.

7:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

7:07 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:16 p.m. Public assist at Porters Point Road.

8:28 p.m. Missing person at Shore Acres Drive.

9:13 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

10:52 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:56 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

