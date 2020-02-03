Tickets issued: 116

Arrests:

Jamie Peters, 47 — driving with a criminally suspended license

James D. Bevins, 31 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Justin J. Matis, 34 — arrest on warrant

Neil M. Scichitano, 44 — domestic assault; violation of an abuse prevention order; violation of conditions of release; interference with access to emergency services

Andrew J. Bragg, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Kurtis B. Thibault, 31 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Total arrests: 6

Monday, Jan. 27

2:33 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

6:30 a.m. Accident at Millpond Road and Main Street.

7:27 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:30 a.m. Accident at West Lakeshore Drive and Church Road.

7:48 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

8:28 a.m. Motorist assist at Bean Road and Macrae Road.

8:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

9:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Valley Field Drive.

9:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Evening Sun Drive.

9:39 a.m. Alarm at Middle Road.

10:00 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

10:27 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:09 a.m. TRO/FRO service at Malletts Bay Avenue.

12:13 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:22 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Main Street.

1:17 p.m. Suspicious event at US Route 2.

1:31 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

1:44 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.

1:59 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:06 p.m. Public speaking at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:15 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

2:29 p.m. Drugs at Millpond Road and Hailey's Way.

2:51 p.m. Property damage at Oak Circle.

2:57 p.m. Public assist at Blackberry Circle.

3:10 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

3:24 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Sharrow Circle.

3:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

5:16 p.m. Vin verification at Hazelwood Place.

5:24 p.m. Alarm at Everbreeze Drive.

6:03 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

6:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:20 p.m. Public assist at Douglas Drive.

8:25 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.

9:53 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:00 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

10:13 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

10:49 p.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.

11:19 p.m. Alarm at Heineberg Drive.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

12:09 a.m. Parking at Dalton Drive.

12:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:59 a.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.

2:14 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

5:09 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:46 a.m. 911 hangup at Jefferson Drive.

7:35 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway Hercules Drive.

8:00 a.m. Accident at East Road.

8:17 a.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.

8:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

8:31 a.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

8:38 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive.

8:40 a.m. Vandalism at West Lakeshore Drive.

8:57 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

9:30 a.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.

9:31 a.m. Public assist at Lavigne Road and Blakely Road.

9:42 a.m. Public assist at East Area.

9:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

10:06 a.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and San Bar.

10:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Munson Flats.

10:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

10:54 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:55 a.m. Sex offense; location withheld.

10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

11:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

11:16 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:49 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road.

12:06 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

12:19 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road.

1:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

1:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

1:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

1:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

2:06 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:15 p.m. Welfare check at 6th Street.

2:24 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

2:40 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:45 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

3:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Laker Lane.

3:36 p.m. Background Investigation at Blakely Road.

3:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:16 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

5:25 p.m. Public assist at Clay Point Road.

7:15 p.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway.

8:09 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.

8:48 p.m. Alarm at Heineberg Drive.

9:44 p.m. Agency assist at Vermont Avenue.

9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

10:41 p.m. Threats/harassment at Valiquette Court.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

7:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Lavigne Road.

7:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

7:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Wall Street.

8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Commons.

8:27 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:39 a.m. Animal problem at Sharrow Circle.

8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.

8:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Wall Street.

9:17 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

9:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue.

9:35 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Campus Road.

9:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:41 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Roland Court.

11:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

11:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

12:02 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Prim Road.

1:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

1:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

2:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

3:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:39 p.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.

4:56 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

7:03 p.m. Welfare check at Creek Farm Road.

8:32 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.

9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Weaver STreet.

9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

10:29 p.m. Suspicious event at Mercier Drive.

11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

11:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and West View Road.

Thursday, Jan. 30

3:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

3:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

4:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

4:46 a.m. Fire alarm at Orion Drive.

7:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:16 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Porters Point Road.

8:39 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:30 a.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

9:51 a.m. Vin verification at South Oak Circle.

10:24 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:33 a.m. Found/lost property at Main Street.

12:11 p.m. Trespass at Sullivan Lane.

12:41 p.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.

12:44 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

2:04 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

1:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

1:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:30 p.m. Public assist at Douglas Drive.

2:31 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

2:43 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.

3:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:56 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

5:58 p.m. Accident at Main Street and Mill Pond Road.

6:06 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Blakely Road.

6:09 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

6:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

6:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Holbrook Court and Heineberg Drive.

7:21 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Sand Road.

7:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:15 p.m. Public assist at Catamount Lane.

8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

8:38 p.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access Road.

9:26 p.m. K9 assist at Sain George Road.

9:43 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.

Friday, Jan. 31

1:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

3:14 a.m. Animal problem at Bayview Road.

4:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

4:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Severance Road.

6:46 a.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

7:28 a.m. Threats/harassment at Heineberg Drive.

8:45 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:50 a.m. Vandalism at Islands Road.

9:52 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

9:57 a.m. Public assist at Mountain View Drive.

10:31 a.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway and Clay Point Road.

10:57 Vin verification at Bay Road.

11:13 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

11:57 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

12:00 p.m. Suspicious event; location withheld.

12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Campus Road and College Parkway.

1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

1:08 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

1:14 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.

1:54 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:45 p.m. Accident at Severance Road and Blakely Road.

2:57 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:57 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Drive.

3:04 p.m. Death investigation at Roosevelt Highway.

3:28 p.m. Intoxication at Prim Road.

4:29 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.

5:25 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

5:28 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint McHawk Drive.

5:38 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.

5:49 p.m. Fraud at Young Street.

6:30 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Roosevelt Highway.

10:57 p.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Chimney Corners.

11:10 p.m. K9 assist at Russell Street.

11:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Meadow Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 1

1:13 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

1:13 a.m. Agency assist at US Route 7 and Willey Road.

2:15 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

3:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

3:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Macrae Road.

8:09 a.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.

9:49 a.m. Larceny at Brentwood Drive.

11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Holy Cross Road and Thayer Bay Road.

12:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Main Street. 

12:43 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

12:28 p.m. Driving under the influence at Brentwood Drive.

2:51 p.m. Found/lost property at Mountain View Drive.

3:58 p.m. Alarm at Mallard Drive.

5:30 p.m. Fire call at Nottingham Court.

6:55 p.m. Animal problem at East Road and Main Street.

7:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Creek Farm Road and 4th Street.

7:56 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore and Prim Road.

8:08 p.m. Motorist assist Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

8:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.

8:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Beltline.

9:46 p.m. Alarm at South Street.

11:02 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and East Allen Street.

11:18 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.

11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.

Sunday, Feb. 2

12:31 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.

3:35 a.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:25 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway.

8:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

9:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Sunderland Woods Road.

10:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:17 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.

11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

11:43 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

12:41 p.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.

1:32 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.

3:30 p.m. 911 hangup at Braeloch Road.

3:53 p.m. Fire alarm at Alumni Corners.

4:34 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

6:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

6:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

6:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Bypass and Route 15.

6:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Federal Street and Hoyt Street.

7:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Brigham Road and Lower Newton Road.

7:19 p.m. Directed patrol and Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Bushey Road and Mother Hubbards.

7:54 p.m. Fire alarm at Red Can Drive.

8:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Brigham Road and Pearl Street.

8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Newton and Federal Street.

8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Barlow Street and Fairfield Street.

9:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Fairfax Road.

9:50 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Swanton Road and Route 207.

10:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Federal Street.

10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Beltline.

10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Fairfax Road.

11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Winooski River Bridge.

11:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Federal Street and Aldis Street.

Total incidents: 278

