Tickets issued: 116
Arrests:
Jamie Peters, 47 — driving with a criminally suspended license
James D. Bevins, 31 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Justin J. Matis, 34 — arrest on warrant
Neil M. Scichitano, 44 — domestic assault; violation of an abuse prevention order; violation of conditions of release; interference with access to emergency services
Andrew J. Bragg, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Kurtis B. Thibault, 31 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Total arrests: 6
Monday, Jan. 27
2:33 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
6:30 a.m. Accident at Millpond Road and Main Street.
7:27 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:30 a.m. Accident at West Lakeshore Drive and Church Road.
7:48 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
8:28 a.m. Motorist assist at Bean Road and Macrae Road.
8:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
9:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Valley Field Drive.
9:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Evening Sun Drive.
9:39 a.m. Alarm at Middle Road.
10:00 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
10:27 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
11:09 a.m. TRO/FRO service at Malletts Bay Avenue.
12:13 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:22 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Main Street.
1:17 p.m. Suspicious event at US Route 2.
1:31 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
1:44 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.
1:59 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:06 p.m. Public speaking at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:15 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
2:29 p.m. Drugs at Millpond Road and Hailey's Way.
2:51 p.m. Property damage at Oak Circle.
2:57 p.m. Public assist at Blackberry Circle.
3:10 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
3:24 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Sharrow Circle.
3:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
5:16 p.m. Vin verification at Hazelwood Place.
5:24 p.m. Alarm at Everbreeze Drive.
6:03 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
6:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:20 p.m. Public assist at Douglas Drive.
8:25 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.
9:53 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:00 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
10:13 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
10:49 p.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.
11:19 p.m. Alarm at Heineberg Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
12:09 a.m. Parking at Dalton Drive.
12:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:59 a.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.
2:14 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
5:09 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:46 a.m. 911 hangup at Jefferson Drive.
7:35 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway Hercules Drive.
8:00 a.m. Accident at East Road.
8:17 a.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.
8:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
8:31 a.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
8:38 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive.
8:40 a.m. Vandalism at West Lakeshore Drive.
8:57 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
9:30 a.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.
9:31 a.m. Public assist at Lavigne Road and Blakely Road.
9:42 a.m. Public assist at East Area.
9:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
10:06 a.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and San Bar.
10:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Munson Flats.
10:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
10:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
10:54 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:55 a.m. Sex offense; location withheld.
10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
11:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
11:16 a.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:49 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road.
12:06 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
12:19 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road.
1:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
1:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
1:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
1:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
2:06 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:15 p.m. Welfare check at 6th Street.
2:24 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
2:40 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:45 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
3:03 p.m. Suspicious event at Laker Lane.
3:36 p.m. Background Investigation at Blakely Road.
3:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:16 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.
5:25 p.m. Public assist at Clay Point Road.
7:15 p.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway.
8:09 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.
8:48 p.m. Alarm at Heineberg Drive.
9:44 p.m. Agency assist at Vermont Avenue.
9:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
10:41 p.m. Threats/harassment at Valiquette Court.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
7:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Lavigne Road.
7:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
7:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Wall Street.
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Commons.
8:27 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:39 a.m. Animal problem at Sharrow Circle.
8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.
8:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Wall Street.
9:17 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
9:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
9:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue.
9:35 a.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Campus Road.
9:59 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
10:29 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:41 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Roland Court.
11:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
11:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
12:02 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Prim Road.
1:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
1:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
2:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
3:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:39 p.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.
4:56 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
7:03 p.m. Welfare check at Creek Farm Road.
8:32 p.m. Suspicious event at Windemere Way.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Weaver STreet.
9:29 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
10:29 p.m. Suspicious event at Mercier Drive.
11:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
11:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and West View Road.
Thursday, Jan. 30
3:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
3:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
4:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
4:46 a.m. Fire alarm at Orion Drive.
7:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:16 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Porters Point Road.
8:39 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:30 a.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
9:51 a.m. Vin verification at South Oak Circle.
10:24 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:33 a.m. Found/lost property at Main Street.
12:11 p.m. Trespass at Sullivan Lane.
12:41 p.m. Domestic assault; location withheld.
12:44 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
2:04 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
1:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
1:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:30 p.m. Public assist at Douglas Drive.
2:31 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
2:43 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.
3:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:56 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
5:58 p.m. Accident at Main Street and Mill Pond Road.
6:06 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Blakely Road.
6:09 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
6:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
6:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Holbrook Court and Heineberg Drive.
7:21 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Sand Road.
7:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:15 p.m. Public assist at Catamount Lane.
8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
8:38 p.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access Road.
9:26 p.m. K9 assist at Sain George Road.
9:43 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.
Friday, Jan. 31
1:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
3:14 a.m. Animal problem at Bayview Road.
4:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
4:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Severance Road.
6:46 a.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
7:28 a.m. Threats/harassment at Heineberg Drive.
8:45 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:50 a.m. Vandalism at Islands Road.
9:52 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.
9:57 a.m. Public assist at Mountain View Drive.
10:31 a.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway and Clay Point Road.
10:57 Vin verification at Bay Road.
11:13 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
11:57 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
12:00 p.m. Suspicious event; location withheld.
12:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Campus Road and College Parkway.
1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
1:08 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
1:14 p.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.
1:54 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:45 p.m. Accident at Severance Road and Blakely Road.
2:57 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:57 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Drive.
3:04 p.m. Death investigation at Roosevelt Highway.
3:28 p.m. Intoxication at Prim Road.
4:29 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.
5:25 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
5:28 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint McHawk Drive.
5:38 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.
5:49 p.m. Fraud at Young Street.
6:30 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Roosevelt Highway.
10:57 p.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Chimney Corners.
11:10 p.m. K9 assist at Russell Street.
11:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Meadow Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 1
1:13 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
1:13 a.m. Agency assist at US Route 7 and Willey Road.
2:15 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
3:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
3:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Macrae Road.
8:09 a.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.
9:49 a.m. Larceny at Brentwood Drive.
11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Holy Cross Road and Thayer Bay Road.
12:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.
12:43 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
12:28 p.m. Driving under the influence at Brentwood Drive.
2:51 p.m. Found/lost property at Mountain View Drive.
3:58 p.m. Alarm at Mallard Drive.
5:30 p.m. Fire call at Nottingham Court.
6:55 p.m. Animal problem at East Road and Main Street.
7:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Creek Farm Road and 4th Street.
7:56 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore and Prim Road.
8:08 p.m. Motorist assist Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
8:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.
8:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Beltline.
9:46 p.m. Alarm at South Street.
11:02 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
11:09 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and East Allen Street.
11:18 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.
Sunday, Feb. 2
12:31 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.
3:35 a.m. Alarm at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:25 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway.
8:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
9:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Sunderland Woods Road.
10:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:17 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.
11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
11:43 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
12:41 p.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.
1:32 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.
3:30 p.m. 911 hangup at Braeloch Road.
3:53 p.m. Fire alarm at Alumni Corners.
4:34 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
6:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
6:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
6:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Bypass and Route 15.
6:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Federal Street and Hoyt Street.
7:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Brigham Road and Lower Newton Road.
7:19 p.m. Directed patrol and Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Bushey Road and Mother Hubbards.
7:54 p.m. Fire alarm at Red Can Drive.
8:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Brigham Road and Pearl Street.
8:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Newton and Federal Street.
8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Barlow Street and Fairfield Street.
9:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Fairfax Road.
9:50 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
9:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Swanton Road and Route 207.
10:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Federal Street.
10:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Beltline.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
10:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Fairfax Road.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
11:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Winooski River Bridge.
11:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Federal Street and Aldis Street.
Total incidents: 278