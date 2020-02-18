Arrests:
Matthew A. Richard, 36 — arrest on warrant
Misty J. Nadeau, 40 — petit larceny
Joshua M. Therrien, 36 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Sara M. Mika, 35 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating of conditions of release
Truc P. Mai, 27 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating conditions of release
Noah A. Lincoln, 30 —driving with a suspended license (ignition interlock required)
Scott Provost, 51 — disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
Tiffany A. Billings, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — arrest on warrant
Total arrests: 9
Monday, Feb. 10
1:01 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
3:13 a.m. Motorist assist at U.S. Route 7 and Grandview Road.
3:14 a.m. Disturbance at Rathe Road.
3:55 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Rathe Road.
5:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:51 a.m. Motorist assist at I-89 southbound.
8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Spring Street
8:36 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:52 a.m. Fire alarm at Hercules Drive.
10:48 a.m. Animal problem at Belair Drive and Church Road.
12:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:29 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:31 p.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.
1:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.
2:01 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:04 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
3:08 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
3:18 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Porters Point Road.
4:02 p.m. Accident; location withheld.
4:27 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:31 p.m. Alarm at Middle Road.
4:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.
7:07 p.m. Accident at Lincoln Drive.
7:21 p.m. Agency assist at Old Creamery Road.
9:21 p.m. Fire alarm at Valiquette Court.
10:01 p.m. Phone problem at College Parkway.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
12:58 a.m. Larceny at South Park Drive.
1:04 p.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.
2:17 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
7:31 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Williams Road.
8:17 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
8:21 a.m. Welfare check at Parkwood Drive.
9:24 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:43 a.m. Agency assist at East Area.
10:07 a.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
10:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:29 a.m. Drug take back disposition at Blakely Road.
10:47 a.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen.
11:27 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
11:56 a.m. School resource officer activity.
12:29 p.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.
1:03 p.m. Vin verification at Creek Farm Road.
1:22 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
3:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:30 p.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.
5:24 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.
7:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Annas Court.
8:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road.
8:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
9:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Main Street extension.
9:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
12:44 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
1:30 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
2:03 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
2:33 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
2:47 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
2:53 a.m. Parking at Ethan Allen Avenue.
7:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:52 a.m. Trespass at Creek Farm Road.
7:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Foley Road.
8:11 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Middle Road.
8:15 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
8:18 a.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
8:26 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mill Pond Road.
8:27 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road and Liberty Lane.
8:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive and Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:58 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Exit 16 southbound.
9:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
9:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
9:46 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:32 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound Exit 16.
10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.
10:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.
10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 on-ramp Exit 16.
10:56 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Pearl Street and West Street extension.
12:58 p.m. Trespass at Main Street.
1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound on-ramp.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue.
1:28 p.m. Lewd and lascivious conduct; location withheld.
1:45 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
1:47 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:58 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at South Park Drive.
1:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:02 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at South Park Drive.
2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.
3:04 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Heineberg Drive.
3:10 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Heineberg Drive.
3:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
4:39 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
3:05 p.m. Intoxication at Horizon View Drive.
6:48 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
10:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:45 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
11:49 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 13
2:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and West Spring Street.
4:49 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
7:09 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
7:28 a.m. Disorderly conduct at Roosevelt Highway.
7:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:38 a.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.
8:45 a.m. Public assist at Haileys Way.
10:51 a.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.
11:20 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
12:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:00 p.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain Drive.
1:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Church Road.
1:13 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
1:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
1:24 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive and Timberlake Drive
1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:18 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:50 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:02 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
3:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Heineberg Drive.
3:32 p.m. Accident at Bessette Drive and Porters Point Road.
4:28 p.m. Agency assist at River Street.
4:49 p.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.
5:52 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:56 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Watertower Circle and Mountain View Drive.
6:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
6:26 p.m. Parking at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:08 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
7:18 p.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.
7:39 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:45 p.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Julie Drive.
8:37 p.m. Suspicious event at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
8:46 p.m. Animal problem at Jefferson Drive.
8:53 p.m. Vandalism at Julie Drive.
9:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:28 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.
10:30 p.m. Accident causing property damage at U.S. Route 2 and Exit 17.
10:58 p.m. Suspicious event at Broadlake Road.
11:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Mills Point Road.
Friday, Feb. 14
1:43 a.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.
5:43 a.m. Parking at Johnson Avenue.
8:18 a.m. Alarm at Jimmo Drive.
8:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:00 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:03 a.m. Public assist at Biscayne Heights.
10:33 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
11:11 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
11:25 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway.
12:46 p.m. Vin verification at Main Street.
12:49 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
1:48 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:51 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
4:38 p.m. Accident at East Lakeshore Drive.
4:46 p.m. Animal problem at Greenwood Drive.
5:09 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
5:24 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and Cascade Way.
9:33 p.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 15
1:55 a.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt and South Park Drive.
6:14 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Campus Road.
8:16 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:51 a.m. Arrest on warrant at 8th Street.
9:39 a.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.
10:07 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:08 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.
11:01 p.m. Fire call at Church Road.
12:29 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
12:45 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
1:07 p.m. Larceny at Prim Road.
2:29 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.
3:28 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
3:31 p.m. Public assist at 8th Street.
4:03 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
4:08 p.m. Disturbance at Church Road.
4:17 p.m. Citizen dispute at College Parkway.
4:51 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
4:51 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
5:28 p.m. Alarm at Canyon Road.
6:24 p.m Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
7:59 p.m. Welfare check; location withheld.
9:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:53 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
11:22 p.m. Agency assist at Gilman Circle.
11:44 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Sunday, Feb. 16
12:38 a.m. K9 assist at Gilbrook Road.
12:39 a.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.
4:00 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.
8:29 a.m. Animal problem at Lawrence J. Drive.
9:03 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive.
9:45 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.
2:15 p.m. Motorist assist at I-89 mile marker 93.35.
2:47 p.m. Public assist at Mercier Drive.
3:38 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
5:47 p.m. Welfare check at Waverly Circle.
6:19 p.m. Suspicious event at Coolidge Court.
10:00 p.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.
11:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Total incidents: 202