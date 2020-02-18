Arrests:

Matthew A. Richard, 36 — arrest on warrant

Misty J. Nadeau, 40 — petit larceny

Joshua M. Therrien, 36 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Sara M. Mika, 35 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating of conditions of release

Truc P. Mai, 27 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating conditions of release

Noah A. Lincoln, 30 —driving with a suspended license (ignition interlock required)

Scott Provost, 51 — disorderly conduct; resisting arrest

Tiffany A. Billings, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — arrest on warrant

Total arrests: 9

Monday, Feb. 10

1:01 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

3:13 a.m. Motorist assist at U.S. Route 7 and Grandview Road.

3:14 a.m. Disturbance at Rathe Road.

3:55 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Rathe Road.

5:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:51 a.m. Motorist assist at I-89 southbound.

8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Spring Street

8:36 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:52 a.m. Fire alarm at Hercules Drive.

10:48 a.m. Animal problem at Belair Drive and Church Road.

12:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:29 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:31 p.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.

1:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.

2:01 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:04 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

3:08 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

3:18 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Porters Point Road.

4:02 p.m. Accident; location withheld.

4:27 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:31 p.m. Alarm at Middle Road.

4:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.

7:07 p.m. Accident at Lincoln Drive.

7:21 p.m. Agency assist at Old Creamery Road.

9:21 p.m. Fire alarm at Valiquette Court.

10:01 p.m. Phone problem at College Parkway.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

12:58 a.m. Larceny at South Park Drive.

1:04 p.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.

2:17 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

7:31 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Williams Road.

8:17 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

8:21 a.m. Welfare check at Parkwood Drive.

9:24 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:43 a.m. Agency assist at East Area.

10:07 a.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

10:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:29 a.m. Drug take back disposition at Blakely Road.

10:47 a.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen.

11:27 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

11:56 a.m. School resource officer activity.

12:29 p.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.

1:03 p.m. Vin verification at Creek Farm Road.

1:22 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

3:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:30 p.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.

5:24 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.

7:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Annas Court.

8:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road.

8:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

9:15 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Main Street extension.

9:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

12:44 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

1:30 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

2:03 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

2:33 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

2:47 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

2:53 a.m. Parking at Ethan Allen Avenue.

7:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:52 a.m. Trespass at Creek Farm Road.

7:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Foley Road.

8:11 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street and Middle Road.

8:15 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

8:18 a.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

8:26 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mill Pond Road.

8:27 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road and Liberty Lane.

8:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive and Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:58 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Exit 16 southbound.

9:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

9:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

9:46 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:32 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound Exit 16.

10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Bay Road.

10:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.

10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 on-ramp Exit 16.

10:56 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Pearl Street and West Street extension.

12:58 p.m. Trespass at Main Street.

1:07 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound on-ramp.

1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue.

1:28 p.m. Lewd and lascivious conduct; location withheld.

1:45 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

1:47 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:58 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at South Park Drive.

1:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:02 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at South Park Drive.

2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.

3:04 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Heineberg Drive.

3:10 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Heineberg Drive.

3:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

4:39 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

3:05 p.m. Intoxication at Horizon View Drive.

6:48 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:21 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

10:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:45 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

11:49 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 13

2:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and West Spring Street.

4:49 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

7:09 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

7:28 a.m. Disorderly conduct at Roosevelt Highway.

7:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:38 a.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.

8:45 a.m. Public assist at Haileys Way.

10:51 a.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.

11:20 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

12:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:00 p.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain Drive.

1:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Church Road.

1:13 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

1:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

1:24 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive and Timberlake Drive

1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:18 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:50 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:02 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

3:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Heineberg Drive.

3:32 p.m. Accident at Bessette Drive and Porters Point Road.

4:28 p.m. Agency assist at River Street.

4:49 p.m. 911 hangup at Blakely Road.

5:52 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:56 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Watertower Circle and Mountain View Drive.

6:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

6:26 p.m. Parking at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:08 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

7:18 p.m. Animal problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.

7:39 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:45 p.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Julie Drive.

8:37 p.m. Suspicious event at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

8:46 p.m. Animal problem at Jefferson Drive.

8:53 p.m. Vandalism at Julie Drive.

9:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:28 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.

10:30 p.m. Accident causing property damage at U.S. Route 2 and Exit 17.

10:58 p.m. Suspicious event at Broadlake Road.

11:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Mills Point Road.

Friday, Feb. 14

1:43 a.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.

5:43 a.m. Parking at Johnson Avenue.

8:18 a.m. Alarm at Jimmo Drive.

8:30 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:00 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:03 a.m. Public assist at Biscayne Heights.

10:33 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

11:11 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

11:25 a.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway.

12:46 p.m. Vin verification at Main Street.

12:49 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

1:48 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:51 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

4:38 p.m. Accident at East Lakeshore Drive.

4:46 p.m. Animal problem at Greenwood Drive.

5:09 p.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

5:24 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and Cascade Way.

9:33 p.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 15

1:55 a.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt and South Park Drive.

6:14 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Campus Road.

8:16 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:51 a.m. Arrest on warrant at 8th Street.

9:39 a.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.

10:07 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:08 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.

11:01 p.m. Fire call at Church Road.

12:29 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

12:45 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

1:07 p.m. Larceny at Prim Road.

2:29 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.

3:28 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

3:31 p.m. Public assist at 8th Street.

4:03 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

4:08 p.m. Disturbance at Church Road.

4:17 p.m. Citizen dispute at College Parkway.

4:51 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

4:51 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

5:28 p.m. Alarm at Canyon Road.

6:24 p.m Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

7:59 p.m. Welfare check; location withheld.

9:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:53 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

11:22 p.m. Agency assist at Gilman Circle.

11:44 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Sunday, Feb. 16

12:38 a.m. K9 assist at Gilbrook Road.

12:39 a.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.

4:00 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.

8:29 a.m. Animal problem at Lawrence J. Drive.

9:03 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive.

9:45 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Prim Road.

2:15 p.m. Motorist assist at I-89 mile marker 93.35.

2:47 p.m. Public assist at Mercier Drive.

3:38 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

5:47 p.m. Welfare check at Waverly Circle.

6:19 p.m. Suspicious event at Coolidge Court.

10:00 p.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.

11:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Total incidents: 202

Recommended for you