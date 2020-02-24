Tickets issued: 65
Arrests:
Sindy L. Parizo, 34 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Luis Rivera, 43 — unlawful trespass (misdemeanor)
William J. Benjamin, 25 — violating conditions of release
Carol J. Van Wormer, 45 — theft of services (misdemeanor); unlawful trespass (misdemeanor)
Total arrests: 5
Monday, Feb. 17
2:52 a.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.
4:10 a.m. Agency assist at Winter Lane.
6:45 a.m. Suspicious event at Mills Point Road.
8:21 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound, exit 16.
8:22 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:25 a.m. Noise at Depot Road.
8:54 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 7 and Wiley Road.
9:14 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
9:33 a.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.
9:39 a.m. Truancy at Main Street.
9:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.
9:59 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
10:29 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:10 a.m. Found/lost property at Prim Road.
11:56 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
12:50 p.m. Agency assist at Vermont Avenue.
1:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
1:06 p.m. Alarm at Coon Hill Road.
1:13 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
1:23 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
1:25 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Main Street.
1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
1:52 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
2:02 p.m. Directed patrol at Laker Lane.
2:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
2:21 p.m. Death investigation at Vermont Avenue.
3:00 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
5:19 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.
5:31 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 2 and Jasper Mine Road.
5:34 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
5:39 p.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.
6:43 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
6:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.
7:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road.
8:04 p.m. Fire alarm at Thayer Bay Road.
8:13 p.m. Accident at College Parkway and National Guard.
9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
12:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
12:16 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
12:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Meadow Drive.
1:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
7:03 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:23 a.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound, exit 16.
8:21 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound, exit 16.
9:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.
9:30 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:33 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
11:51 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:57 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
1:15 p.m. Fire alarm at Water Tower Circle.
2:08 p.m. Directed patrol at Laker Lane.
2:26 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 off-ramp.
2:31 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:57 p.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.
3:06 p.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.
3:09 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
3:10 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access.
4:00 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
6:20 p.m. Vandalism at Colchester Point Road.
7:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Hannahs Place.
7:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
7:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
8:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Roosevelt Highway.
8:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.
9:06 p.m. Embezzlement at South Park Drive.
10:38 p.m. Alarm at College Parkway.
11:18 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
12:43 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.
7:26 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
5:10 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
8:07 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.
8:53 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Main Street.
9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
9:27 a.m. Death investigation at Ethan Allen Avenue.
9:55 a.m. Accident at Main Street.
10:28 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
12:13 p.m. Fire alarm at South Park Drive.
12:18 p.m. Animal problem at Woodbine By The Lake.
12:43 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Sandy Shore Terrace.
12:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Brentwood Drive.
12:52 p.m. Public assist at South Street.
12:53 p.m. Motorist assist at Bay Road.
2:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:18 p.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.
3:04 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
3:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
3:28 p.m. Alarm at Liberty Lane.
4:58 p.m. Fire call at Farnsworth Road.
7:27 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
7:40 p.m. Threats/harassment at Blakely Road.
7:43 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Drive.
8:30 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:06 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
9:58 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
10:21 p.m. Welfare check at Westward Drive.
10:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:56 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 20
12:52 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
1:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:46 a.m. Agency assist at Hidden Oaks Drive.
7:48 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:13 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:45 a.m. Phone problem at Main Street.
11:09 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
12:55 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:28 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Blakely Road.
2:04 p.m. Fire alarm at South Park Drive.
2:45 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
3:28 p.m. Public assist at Depot Road.
3:47 p.m. Public assist at Naomi's Way.
3:51 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
5:21 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
6:41 p.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
6:54 p.m. Welfare check at Grey Birch Drive.
7:34 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
8:03 p.m. Traffic stop at U.S. Route 2 and Roosevelt Highway.
8:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
8:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Roosevelt Highway.
8:36 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:38 p.m. Welfare check at Julie Drive.
10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Champlain Drive.
10:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
Friday, Feb. 21
12:20 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Sharrow Circle.
1:42 a.m. Alarm at Prim Road.
6:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
7:21 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Macrae Road.
7:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:31 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
7:51 a.m. Accident causing property damage at U.S. Route 7.
8:17 a.m. Accident at College Parkway and Saint Michael's College.
8:36 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
9:25 a.m. Larceny from a person at Blakely Road.
10:16 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
11:13 a.m. Vin verification at Hercules Drive.
11:27 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
11:53 a.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.
1:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
1:19 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:39 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Blakely Road.
2:31 p.m. Agency assist at Belwood Avenue.
3:11 p.m. traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
3:31 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue.
3:46 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
4:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.
5:11 p.m. Accident at Student Lane.
7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
7:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
7:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge.
7:40 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Coventry road.
7:41 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
7:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
8:11 p.m. Directed patrol at One Winooski Park.
8:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Gate Five Road.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
10:40 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
10:56 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
11:48 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 22
12:27 a.m. Suspicious event at Alumni Corners.
12:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
12:52 a.m. Alcohol offense at Alumni Corners.
1:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
2:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
3:30 a.m. Agency assist at Leclair Street.
3:44 a.m. Agency assist at Weaver Lane.
6:05 a.m. Agency assist at East Allen Street.
6:38 a.m. Suspicious event at Mill Pond Road.
8:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.
8:18 a.m. Alarm at Troy Avenue.
8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.
8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Emma's Way.
8:47 a.m. Driving under the influence at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
9:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.
9:43 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
9:48 a.m. Animal problem at Williams Road.
10:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Bellevue Street.
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.
10:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:17 a.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.
11:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Belwood Avenue.
12:38 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive and Bridge.
12:56 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
1:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Holy Cross Road.
1:41 p.m. Disturbance at Farnsworth Road.
1:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
2:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 on-ramp.
2:06 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road.
2:12 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at heineberg Drive and Bonanza Drive.
3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Al Shir Road and Bissette Drive.
3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Rivers Edge Drive.
3:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
3:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Turf Road.
3:56 p.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Main Street.
4:25 p.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.
4:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Wall Street.
4:43 p.m. Welfare check at Roosevelt Highway.
4:50 p.m. Fire call at College Parkway.
6:36 p.m. Agency assist at Westward Drive.
6:37 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.
7:24 p.m. Agency assist at Colchester Road.
7:36 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.
8:00 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Park.
8:50 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.
10:24 p.m. Alcohol offense at Winooski Park.
10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
11:05 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.
11:14 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
11:39 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 23
12:00 a.m. Disturbance at Pontigny Place.
1:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Lafountain Street.
2:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
2:55 a.m. Agency assist at East Allen Street and Dion Street.
4:52 a.m. Agency assist at U.S. Route 7 south.
6:45 a.m. 911 hangup at Marcou Lane.
8:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.
8:37 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
8:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Bessette Drive.
8:52 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.
9:03 a.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.
11:38 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Valleyfield Drive.
12:02 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
1:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Bay Road.
2:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at Malletts Bay.
2:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
2:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Woodside Drive and College Parkway.
3:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:22 p.m. Theft of service at South Park Drive.
6:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Raymond Road.
6:19 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
6:46 p.m. Traffic stop at U.S. Route 2 and Raymond Road.
6:57 p.m. Fire call at Buff Ledge Road.
8:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road and Blair Road.
8:42 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
8:42 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roland Court and East Allen Street.
8:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
10:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:00 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at East Allen Street.
11:27 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:45 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
11:57 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
Total incidents: 264