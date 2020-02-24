Tickets issued: 65

Arrests:

Sindy L. Parizo, 34 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Luis Rivera, 43 — unlawful trespass (misdemeanor)

William J. Benjamin, 25 — violating conditions of release

Carol J. Van Wormer, 45 — theft of services (misdemeanor); unlawful trespass (misdemeanor)

Total arrests: 5

Monday, Feb. 17

2:52 a.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.

4:10 a.m. Agency assist at Winter Lane.

6:45 a.m. Suspicious event at Mills Point Road.

8:21 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound, exit 16.

8:22 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:25 a.m. Noise at Depot Road.

8:54 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 7 and Wiley Road.

9:14 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

9:33 a.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.

9:39 a.m. Truancy at Main Street.

9:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Heritage Lane.

9:59 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

10:29 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:10 a.m. Found/lost property at Prim Road.

11:56 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

12:50 p.m. Agency assist at Vermont Avenue.

1:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

1:06 p.m. Alarm at Coon Hill Road.

1:13 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

1:23 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

1:25 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Main Street.

1:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

1:52 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

2:02 p.m. Directed patrol at Laker Lane.

2:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

2:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

2:21 p.m. Death investigation at Vermont Avenue.

3:00 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

5:19 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.

5:31 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 2 and Jasper Mine Road.

5:34 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

5:39 p.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.

6:43 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

6:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Clover Lane.

7:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road.

8:04 p.m. Fire alarm at Thayer Bay Road.

8:13 p.m. Accident at College Parkway and National Guard.

9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

12:04 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

12:16 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

12:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Meadow Drive.

1:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

7:03 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:23 a.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.

7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound, exit 16.

8:21 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound, exit 16.

9:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

9:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.

9:30 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:33 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

11:51 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:57 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

1:15 p.m. Fire alarm at Water Tower Circle.

2:08 p.m. Directed patrol at Laker Lane.

2:26 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 off-ramp.

2:31 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:57 p.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.

3:06 p.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.

3:09 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

3:10 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access.

4:00 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

6:20 p.m. Vandalism at Colchester Point Road.

7:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Hannahs Place.

7:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

7:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

8:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Roosevelt Highway.

8:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.

9:06 p.m. Embezzlement at South Park Drive.

10:38 p.m. Alarm at College Parkway.

11:18 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

12:43 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.

7:26 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

5:10 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

8:07 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.

8:53 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Main Street.

9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

9:27 a.m. Death investigation at Ethan Allen Avenue.

9:55 a.m. Accident at Main Street.

10:28 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

12:13 p.m. Fire alarm at South Park Drive.

12:18 p.m. Animal problem at Woodbine By The Lake.

12:43 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Sandy Shore Terrace.

12:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Brentwood Drive.

12:52 p.m. Public assist at South Street.

12:53 p.m. Motorist assist at Bay Road.

2:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:18 p.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.

3:04 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

3:25 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

3:28 p.m. Alarm at Liberty Lane.

4:58 p.m. Fire call at Farnsworth Road.

7:27 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

7:40 p.m. Threats/harassment at Blakely Road.

7:43 p.m. Disturbance at Dalton Drive.

8:30 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:06 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

9:58 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

10:21 p.m. Welfare check at Westward Drive.

10:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:56 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 20

12:52 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

1:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:46 a.m. Agency assist at Hidden Oaks Drive.

7:48 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:13 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:45 a.m. Phone problem at Main Street.

11:09 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

12:55 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:28 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Blakely Road.

2:04 p.m. Fire alarm at South Park Drive.

2:45 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

3:28 p.m. Public assist at Depot Road.

3:47 p.m. Public assist at Naomi's Way.

3:51 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

5:21 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

6:41 p.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

6:54 p.m. Welfare check at Grey Birch Drive.

7:34 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

8:03 p.m. Traffic stop at U.S. Route 2 and Roosevelt Highway.

8:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

8:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Roosevelt Highway.

8:36 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:38 p.m. Welfare check at Julie Drive.

10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Champlain Drive.

10:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

Friday, Feb. 21

12:20 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Sharrow Circle.

1:42 a.m. Alarm at Prim Road.

6:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

7:21 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Macrae Road.

7:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:31 a.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

7:51 a.m. Accident causing property damage at U.S. Route 7.

8:17 a.m. Accident at College Parkway and Saint Michael's College.

8:36 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

9:25 a.m. Larceny from a person at Blakely Road.

10:16 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

11:13 a.m. Vin verification at Hercules Drive.

11:27 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

11:53 a.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.

1:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

1:19 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:39 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Blakely Road.

2:31 p.m. Agency assist at Belwood Avenue.

3:11 p.m. traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

3:31 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue.

3:46 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

4:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and East Lakeshore Drive.

5:11 p.m. Accident at Student Lane.

7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

7:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

7:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge.

7:40 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Coventry road.

7:41 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

7:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

8:11 p.m. Directed patrol at One Winooski Park.

8:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

9:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Gate Five Road.

10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

10:40 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

10:56 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

11:48 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 22

12:27 a.m. Suspicious event at Alumni Corners.

12:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

12:52 a.m. Alcohol offense at Alumni Corners.

1:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

2:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

3:30 a.m. Agency assist at Leclair Street.

3:44 a.m. Agency assist at Weaver Lane.

6:05 a.m. Agency assist at East Allen Street.

6:38 a.m. Suspicious event at Mill Pond Road.

8:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.

8:18 a.m. Alarm at Troy Avenue.

8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.

8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Emma's Way.

8:47 a.m. Driving under the influence at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

9:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.

9:43 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

9:48 a.m. Animal problem at Williams Road.

10:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Bellevue Street.

10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.

10:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:17 a.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.

11:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Belwood Avenue.

12:38 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive and Bridge.

12:56 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

1:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Holy Cross Road.

1:41 p.m. Disturbance at Farnsworth Road.

1:53 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

2:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 on-ramp.

2:06 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road.

2:12 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at heineberg Drive and Bonanza Drive.

3:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Al Shir Road and Bissette Drive.

3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Rivers Edge Drive.

3:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

3:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Turf Road.

3:56 p.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Main Street.

4:25 p.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.

4:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Wall Street.

4:43 p.m. Welfare check at Roosevelt Highway.

4:50 p.m. Fire call at College Parkway.

6:36 p.m. Agency assist at Westward Drive.

6:37 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.

7:24 p.m. Agency assist at Colchester Road.

7:36 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.

8:00 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Park.

8:50 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.

10:24 p.m. Alcohol offense at Winooski Park.

10:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

11:05 p.m. Agency assist at South Park Drive.

11:14 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

11:39 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 23

12:00 a.m. Disturbance at Pontigny Place.

1:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Lafountain Street.

2:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

2:55 a.m. Agency assist at East Allen Street and Dion Street.

4:52 a.m. Agency assist at U.S. Route 7 south.

6:45 a.m. 911 hangup at Marcou Lane.

8:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.

8:37 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

8:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Bessette Drive.

8:52 a.m. Alarm at Roosevelt Highway.

9:03 a.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.

11:38 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Valleyfield Drive.

12:02 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

1:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Bay Road.

2:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at Malletts Bay.

2:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

2:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Woodside Drive and College Parkway.

3:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:35 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:22 p.m. Theft of service at South Park Drive.

6:07 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Raymond Road.

6:19 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

6:46 p.m. Traffic stop at U.S. Route 2 and Raymond Road.

6:57 p.m. Fire call at Buff Ledge Road.

8:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Susie Wilson Road and Blair Road.

8:42 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

8:42 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roland Court and East Allen Street.

8:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

10:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:00 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at East Allen Street.

11:27 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:45 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

11:57 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

Total incidents: 264

