Tickets issued: 73
Arrests:
Sarah L. Shepard, 24 — driving with a criminally suspended license
William J. Benjamin, 25 — driving with a criminally suspended license; arrest on warrant
Juvenile; name redacted — unlawful mischief (misdemeanor)
Jason S. Craig, 19 — arrest on warrant
Nicholas A. Thompson, 28 — driving under the influence
Mohamed Mubarak, 23 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Nicole L. Hayes, 43 — fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition)
Tiffany A. Billings, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Total arrests: 9
Monday, Feb. 3
12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
12:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
12:32 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.
7:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:49 a.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Williams Road.
7:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116.
8:!2 a.m. Traffic stop at Mechanicville Road.
8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
8:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116.
8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
8:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
8:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and Mechanicsville Road.
8:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
8:51 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
9:03 a.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.
9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116.
9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.
9:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and Beecher Hill Road.
10:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Wilver Street and Windrow Lane.
10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and Place Road West.
10:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive and Lower Mountain View Drive.
10:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Farnsworth Road.
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and St. George Road.
11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineburg Drive and Bonanza Drive.
11:48 a.m. Fraud at Clay Point Road.
11:50 a.m. Public assist at Hannah's Place.
1:27 p.m. Public assist at Hannah's Place.
1:27 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
1:30 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
1:43 p.m. Public assist at Coventry Road.
2:11 p.m. Public speaking at Church Road.
2:28 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.
3:45 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.
3:46 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Malletts Bay Avenue.
4:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:00 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
6:07 p.m. Public assist at Coventry Road.
6:47 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and US Route 2.
7:06 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
7:11 p.m. Public assist at LIncoln Drive.
8:18 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
12:13 a.m. Public assist at Water Tower Circle.
1:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
1:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
1:30 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound #91.3.
4:10 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound #91.3.
4:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
5:06 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Wentworth Road.
7:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
7:52 a.m. Alarm at Windswept Drive.
7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Drive.
7:57 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.
8:33 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Pearl Street.
8:58 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Plattsburg Avenue and Rivers Edge.
9:14 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Church Hill Lane.
9:16 a.m. Traffic stop I-89 exit 16 southbound.
9:46 a.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.
9:49 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
10:41 a.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Plaza.
10:49 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
11:16 a.m. Arrest on warrant.
11:30 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
11:35 a.m. TRO/FRO service at Prim Road.
11:46 a.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and East Street.
1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
1:12 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain Drive.
1:16 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:17 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
1:25 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
1:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
3:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:14 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Roosevelt Highway.
3:24 p.m. Animal problem at Mazza Court.
4:36 p.m. Welfare check at Maple Ridge Drive.
5:29 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
7:10 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
9:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
9:19 p.m. K9 assist at Pine Crest Drive and Route 2A.
11:04 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
5:29 a.m. Vandalism at Bayview Road.
8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Perimeter Drive.
8:35 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.
8:49 a.m. Larceny from a building at Braeloch Road.
9:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:03 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
9:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.
9:23 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:30 a.m. School Resource Officer Activity at Blakely Road.
9:45 a.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.
10:03 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.
10:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Julie Drive.
10:11 a.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.
10:25 a.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
10:31 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.
10:38 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road.
11:00 a.m. Citizen dispute at Laker Lane.
11:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Perimeter Drive.
11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
11:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
11:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Blakely Road.
11:59 a.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
12:05 p.m. Public assist at Rathe Road.
12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Millpond Road.
12:26 p.m. Welfare check at Morehouse Drive.
12:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Donna's Way.
1:18 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
2:06 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
2:24 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.
2:39 p.m. Public assist at Belwood Avenue.
3:17 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
4:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:24 p.m. Threats.harassment at Blakely Road.
8:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at East Road.
10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
10:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.
10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and Raymond Road.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.
11:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Exit 17 southbound on-ramp.
11:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Exit 17 northbound.
11:50 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 6
12:24 a.m. Agency assist at Vermont National Guard Road.
4:52 a.m. Parking at Abigail Drive.
5:28 a.m. Accident at Main Street and Logan Drive.
6:45 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
8:21 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:22 a.m. Motorist assist at Main Street and East Road.
9:52 a.m. Welfare check at Laker Lane.
10:10 a.m. Agency assist at Prim Road.
10:16 a.m. Vandalism at Blakely Road.
10:29 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:11 a.m. Drugs at College Parkway.
11:20 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.
12:12 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.
12:44 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Belwood Drive.
12:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:18 p.m. Arrest on warrant at College Parkway.
1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
2:21 p.m. Public assist at Acorn Lane.
2:28 p.m. Motorist assist at Heineberg Drive.
2:35 p.m. Utility problem at Johnson Avenue.
2:53 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
5:35 p.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:47 p.m. BAd check at Lower Mountain View Drive.
6:22 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Church Road.
6:51 p.m. Phone problem at Roosevelt Highway.
6:54 p.m. Fire call at Braeloch Road.
7:12 p.m. Driving under the influence at Mountain View Drive.
8:29 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
10:21 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
10:22 p.m. Alarm at Kathleen Lane.
11:28 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.
11:32 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
11:32 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
Friday, Feb. 7
12:27 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
9:27 a.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.
9:56 a.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
12:09 p.m. Motorist assist at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.
12:14 p.m. Accident causing property damage at US Route 7.
12:34 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
1:19 p.m. Public assist at University Lane.
1:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.
2:06 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Liberty LAne.
2:11 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
2:27 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:46 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Perimeter Drive.
2:49 p.m. Accident at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.
2:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:01 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
3:24 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
3:46 p.m. Accident at Severance Road and Liberty Lane.
4:07 p.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
4:29 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street.
6:21 p.m. Welfare check at West Lakeshore Drive.
6:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:25 p.m. PUblic assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
8:46 p.m. South Park Drive.
9:09 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:18 p.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.
10:47 p.m. Fire call at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:47 p.m. Fire call at LOwer Mountain View Drive.
11:47 p.m. Threats/harassment at South Park Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 8
1:43 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
4:42 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
7:44 a.m. Motorist assist at Edgewood Drive and Blakely Road.
8:18 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:30 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Bay ROad.
9:26 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:40 a.m. Fingerprints at Malletts Bay Avenue.
10:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:06 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Bonanza Park.
11:28 a.m. Motorist assist at Route 2 and Niquette Bay Road.
1:04 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Pheasant Woods.
1:18 p.m. Motorist assist at Prim Road and Billado Court.
2:10 p.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.
2:25 p.m. Animal problem at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
2:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Observatory Lane.
3:52 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Main STreet and East Road.
2:53 p.m. Accident at US Route 2 and Niquette Bay Road.
4:00 p.m. Retail theft at Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:24 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.
5:41 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
6:39 p.m. Fugitive from justice at South Park Drive.
9:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive.
9:22 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
9:43 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
10:38 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
Sunday, Feb. 9
1:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:31 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
8:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm Road.
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Bluebird Drive.
8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
8:48 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
9:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
10:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:26 a.m. Public assist at University Lane.
12:07 p.m. Public assist at Severance Road.
12:08 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive and Hercules Drive.
1:55 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive.
2:24 p.m. Fire call at College Parkway.
3:04 p.m. Agency assist at West Spring Street.
4:03 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
4:34 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
4:40 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
5:38 p.m. Animal problem at Turquoise Drive.
8:39 p.m. Public assist at Winooski Park.
Total incidents: 240