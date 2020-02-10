Tickets issued: 73

Arrests:

Sarah L. Shepard, 24 — driving with a criminally suspended license

William J. Benjamin, 25 — driving with a criminally suspended license; arrest on warrant

Juvenile; name redacted — unlawful mischief (misdemeanor)

Jason S. Craig, 19 — arrest on warrant

Nicholas A. Thompson, 28 — driving under the influence

Mohamed Mubarak, 23 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Nicole L. Hayes, 43 — fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition)

Tiffany A. Billings, 28 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Total arrests: 9

Monday, Feb. 3

12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

12:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

12:32 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.

7:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:49 a.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Williams Road.

7:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116. 

8:!2 a.m. Traffic stop at Mechanicville Road.

8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

8:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116.

8:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

8:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

8:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and Mechanicsville Road.

8:46 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

8:51 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

9:03 a.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.

9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116. 

9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at East Spring Street and Barlow Street.

9:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and Beecher Hill Road.

10:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Wilver Street and Windrow Lane.

10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and Place Road West.

10:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive and Lower Mountain View Drive.

10:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Farnsworth Road.

10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116. 

10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

11:21 a.m. Traffic stop at Route 116 and St. George Road.

11:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineburg Drive and Bonanza Drive.

11:48 a.m. Fraud at Clay Point Road.

11:50 a.m. Public assist at Hannah's Place.

1:27 p.m. Public assist at Hannah's Place.

1:27 p.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

1:30 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

1:43 p.m. Public assist at Coventry Road.

2:11 p.m. Public speaking at Church Road.

2:28 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.

3:45 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.

3:46 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Malletts Bay Avenue.

4:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:00 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

6:07 p.m. Public assist at Coventry Road.

6:47 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and US Route 2. 

7:06 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

7:11 p.m. Public assist at LIncoln Drive.

8:18 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

12:13 a.m. Public assist at Water Tower Circle.

1:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

1:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

1:30 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound #91.3.

4:10 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound #91.3.

4:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

5:06 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Wentworth Road.

7:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

7:52 a.m. Alarm at Windswept Drive.

7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Drive.

7:57 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.

8:33 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

8:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Pearl Street.

8:58 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Plattsburg Avenue and Rivers Edge.

9:14 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Church Hill Lane.

9:16 a.m. Traffic stop I-89 exit 16 southbound.

9:46 a.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.

9:49 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

10:41 a.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Plaza.

10:49 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

11:16 a.m. Arrest on warrant.

11:30 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

11:35 a.m. TRO/FRO service at Prim Road.

11:46 a.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and East Street.

1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

1:12 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain Drive.

1:16 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:17 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

1:25 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

1:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

3:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:14 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Roosevelt Highway.

3:24 p.m. Animal problem at Mazza Court.

4:36 p.m. Welfare check at Maple Ridge Drive.

5:29 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

7:10 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

8:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

9:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

9:19 p.m. K9 assist at Pine Crest Drive and Route 2A.

11:04 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

5:29 a.m. Vandalism at Bayview Road.

8:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Perimeter Drive.

8:35 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.

8:49 a.m. Larceny from a building at Braeloch Road.

9:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:03 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

9:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.

9:23 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:30 a.m. School Resource Officer Activity at Blakely Road.

9:45 a.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.

10:03 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.

10:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Williams Road and Julie Drive.

10:11 a.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.

10:25 a.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

10:31 a.m. Public speaking at Blakely Road.

10:38 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.

10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road.

11:00 a.m. Citizen dispute at Laker Lane. 

11:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Perimeter Drive.

11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

11:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

11:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Blakely Road.

11:59 a.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

12:05 p.m. Public assist at Rathe Road.

12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Millpond Road.

12:26 p.m. Welfare check at Morehouse Drive.

12:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Donna's Way.

1:18 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

1:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

2:06 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

2:24 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.

2:39 p.m. Public assist at Belwood Avenue.

3:17 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

4:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:24 p.m. Threats.harassment at Blakely Road.

8:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at East Road.

10:12 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.

10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

10:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Colonial Drive.

10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at US Route 2 and Raymond Road.

11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.

11:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Exit 17 southbound on-ramp.

11:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Exit 17 northbound.

11:50 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 6

12:24 a.m. Agency assist at Vermont National Guard Road.

4:52 a.m. Parking at Abigail Drive.

5:28 a.m. Accident at Main Street and Logan Drive.

6:45 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

8:21 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:22 a.m. Motorist assist at Main Street and East Road.

9:52 a.m. Welfare check at Laker Lane.

10:10 a.m. Agency assist at Prim Road.

10:16 a.m. Vandalism at Blakely Road.

10:29 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:11 a.m. Drugs at College Parkway.

11:20 a.m. DARE activity at Porters Point Road.

12:12 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.

12:44 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Belwood Drive.

12:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:18 p.m. Arrest on warrant at College Parkway.

1:30 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:21 p.m. Public assist at Acorn Lane.

2:28 p.m. Motorist assist at Heineberg Drive.

2:35 p.m. Utility problem at Johnson Avenue.

2:53 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

5:35 p.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:47 p.m. BAd check at Lower Mountain View Drive.

6:22 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Church Road.

6:51 p.m. Phone problem at Roosevelt Highway.

6:54 p.m. Fire call at Braeloch Road.

7:12 p.m. Driving under the influence at Mountain View Drive.

8:29 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

10:21 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

10:22 p.m. Alarm at Kathleen Lane.

11:28 p.m. Noise at Dalton Drive.

11:32 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

11:32 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

Friday, Feb. 7

12:27 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

9:27 a.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.

9:56 a.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

12:09 p.m. Motorist assist at West Lakeshore Drive and Broadacres Drive.

12:14 p.m. Accident causing property damage at US Route 7.

12:34 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

1:19 p.m. Public assist at University Lane.

1:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.

2:06 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Liberty LAne.

2:11 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

2:27 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:46 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Perimeter Drive.

2:49 p.m. Accident at Severance Road and Oak Terrace.

2:54 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:01 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

3:24 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

3:46 p.m. Accident at Severance Road and Liberty Lane.

4:07 p.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

4:29 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street.

6:21 p.m. Welfare check at West Lakeshore Drive.

6:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:25 p.m. PUblic assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

8:46 p.m. South Park Drive.

9:09 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:18 p.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.

10:47 p.m. Fire call at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:47 p.m. Fire call at LOwer Mountain View Drive.

11:47 p.m. Threats/harassment at South Park Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 8

1:43 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

4:42 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

7:44 a.m. Motorist assist at Edgewood Drive and Blakely Road.

8:18 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:30 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Bay ROad.

9:26 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:40 a.m. Fingerprints at Malletts Bay Avenue.

10:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:06 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Bonanza Park.

11:28 a.m. Motorist assist at Route 2 and Niquette Bay Road.

1:04 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Pheasant Woods.

1:18 p.m. Motorist assist at Prim Road and Billado Court.

2:10 p.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.

2:25 p.m. Animal problem at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

2:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Observatory Lane.

3:52 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Main STreet and East Road.

2:53 p.m. Accident at US Route 2 and Niquette Bay Road.

4:00 p.m. Retail theft at Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:24 p.m. Alarm at Main Street.

5:41 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

6:39 p.m. Fugitive from justice at South Park Drive.

9:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Drive.

9:22 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

9:43 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

10:38 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

Sunday, Feb. 9

1:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:31 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

8:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

8:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm Road.

8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Bluebird Drive.

8:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

8:48 a.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

9:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

10:12 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:26 a.m. Public assist at University Lane.

12:07 p.m. Public assist at Severance Road.

12:08 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive and Hercules Drive.

1:55 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at West Lakeshore Drive.

2:24 p.m. Fire call at College Parkway.

3:04 p.m. Agency assist at West Spring Street.

4:03 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

4:34 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

4:40 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

5:38 p.m. Animal problem at Turquoise Drive.

8:39 p.m. Public assist at Winooski Park.

Total incidents: 240

