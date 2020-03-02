Total tickets issued: 76
Arrests:
Wayne H. Stevens, 50 — false information to a police officer
David M. Babits, 58 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Varon X. Gwyn, 36 — fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition)
Robert J. Villa, 37 — arrest on warrant
Dalton Katon, 23 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating conditions of release
Troy M. Parker, 57 — violating conditions of release x2
Joshua J. Jarvis, 30 — arrest on warrant
Ryan A. Laflin, 34 — fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition)
Total arrests: 9
Monday, Feb. 24
12:15 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
12:24 a.m. Suspicious event at Lexington Road.
12:32 a.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.
2:53 a.m. Agency assist at Cascade Way.
8:05 a.m. Public assist at Cobbleview Drive
8:05 a.m. Public assist at Mayo Road.
8:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:26 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely road.
9:22 a.m. School resource officer activity.
10:02 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:15 a.m. Agency assist at Colchester Avenue.
10:18 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:30 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
10:46 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
10:50 a.m. School resource officer activity at Porters Point Road.
12:01 p.m. Public assist at 3rd Street.
12:41 p.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.
1:03 p.m. TRO/FRO service at College Parkway.
1:25 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
2:23 p.m. Utility problem at Heineberg Drive.
3:43 p.m. Public assist at Coventry Road.
4:04 p.m. Public assist at Woodridge Road.
5:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct at College Parkway.
5:41 p.m. Found/lost property at Village Commons.
6:13 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
6:34 p.m. Juvenile problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.
7:14 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Prim Road.
10:04 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
1:05 a.m. Welfare check at Ethan Allen Avenue.
1:17 a.m. Burglary at Raymond Road.
2:37 a.m. Agency assist at Pine Street and Hickok Street.
7:02 a.m. Traffic hazard at U.S. Route 2 and Exit 17.
7:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.
7:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.
8:13 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:20 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
8:28 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
8:32 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Ethan Allen Avenue.
8:52 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Ewing Place and Susie Wilson Road.
9:29 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.
10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.
10:20 a.m. Public assist at East Road.
10:29 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.
11:15 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.
11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge.
11:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Drive.
12:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.
12:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.
12:29 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
1:28 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.
2:31 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:56 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.
3:33 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
3:52 p.m. 911 hangup at 6th Street.
5:36 p.m. Citizen dispute at Prim road.
6:22 p.m. Property damage at Red Oak Drive.
7:19 p.m. False information to police at I-89 Exit 16.
7:21 p.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.
10:09 p.m. Suspicious event at Mill Pond Road.
11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.
11:38 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7 and Brentwood Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
12:05 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
12:07 a.m. Agency assist at I-89.
12:31 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
3:44 a.m. Animal problem at Bayview Road.
7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
7:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
7:59 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:06 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.
8:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.
8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
8:29 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.
8:53 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Ferdell Lane.
9:12 a.m. Public assist at Buckingham Drive.
10:16 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.
10:26 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
10:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
10:51 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
10:59 p.m. School Resource Officer activity at Laker Lane.
11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:39 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
11:44 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Douglas Drive.
12:11 p.m. Traffic stop at College PArkway and Campus Road.
12:27 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.
1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
1:06 p.m. Public assist at 3rd Street.
1:17 p.m. Found/lost property at College Parkway.
1:32 p.m. Welfare check at Millpond Road.
1:48 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
1:59 p.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Saint Michael's College.
2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.
2:31 p.m. Larceny from a building at Heineberg Drive.
3:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
3:44 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Donna's Way.
3:59 p.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:18 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
4:23 p.m. Accident at Saint Michael's College.
4:26 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
5:33 p.m. Vandalism at Saint Michael's College.
5:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and I-89 northbound ramp.
6:40 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Sharrow Circle.
7:14 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
7:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Main Street extension.
7:22 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:21 p.m. Animal problem at Catamount Lane.
8:12 p.m. Suspicious event at East Road.
9:05 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 27
12:49 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:01 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
7:38 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
10:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.
10:52 p.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.
12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
12:27 p.m. Public assist at Hazelwood Place.
1:02 p.m. Agency assist at Bissette Drive.
1:23 p.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.
1:36 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.
2:28 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:32 p.m. Vin verification at Saint Michael's College.
2:49 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
3:01 p.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.
3:55 p.m. Agency assist at South Street.
4:16 p.m. Traffic hazard at Galvin Hill Road.
4:18 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
9:03 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
9:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Road.
9:37 p.m. alarm at Creek Farm Plaza.
Friday, Feb. 28
12:51 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 16.
1:24 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.
1:56 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
3:08 a.m. Intoxication at Place Saint Michel.
5:04 a.m. Alarm at Main Street.
5:36 a.m. Vin verification at Bay Road.
6:19 a.m. Fire call at Village Commons.
7:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
9:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.
9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 16 on-ramp.
9:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.
10:02 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.
10:15 a.m. Welfare check at Haileys Way.
10:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
10:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 16.
10:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
11:04 a.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway.
11:16 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
11:37 a.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.
11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.
1:08 p.m. traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
1:23 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.
1:37 p.m. at College Parkway.
1:50 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
2:26 p.m. traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
2:50 p.m. Traffic stop at observatory Lane.
3:01 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Exit 15.
3:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt highway.
3:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.
3:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Meadow Estate.
3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Earling Street.
3:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
3:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Rivers Edge Road.
3:44 p.m. Public assist at Vermont Avenue.
3:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.
4:09 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at I-89 southbound exit 16 on-ramp.
4:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
4:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
4:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:37 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.
6:38 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:45 p.m. Property damage at Blakely Road.
5:20 p.m. Found/lost property at Porters Point Road and Colchester Point Road.
6:09 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Goodsell Point.
6:22 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
7:07 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.
7:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
9:00 p.m. Burglary at 5th Street.
7:10 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Orchard Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 29
1:17 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
1:41 a.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7 and Brentwood Drive.
2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.
2:59 a.m. Violating conditions of release at Church Road.
3:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.
11:57 a.m. Fire call at Goodsell Point.
12:17 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Julie Drive.
12:54 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
1:27 p.m. Trespass at U.S. Route 7.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
2:49 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
3:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
3:54 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.
3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.
3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
3:58 p.m. Public assist at Church Road.
6:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
5:15 p.m. Alarm at Hidden Oaks Drive.
5:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
6:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
6:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.
7:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.
7:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
7:29 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 15 on-ramp.
7:32 p.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.
8:39 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Park.
9:22 p.m. Fire alarm at Wildey Road.
11:13 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and exit 15.
11:25 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and exit 15.
11:26 p.m. Fire alarm at Place Saint Michel.
11:58 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and Exit 15.
Sunday, March 1
12:34 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
12:59 a.m. K9 assist at Williston Road.
1:16 a.m. Suspicious event at Campus Road.
1:36 a.m. Agency assist at Williston Road.
2:04 a.m. Fire alarm at College Parkway.
3:57 a.m. Alarm at Mountain View Drive.
4:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
4:45 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Prim Road.
8:00 a.m. Public assist at Cedar Ridge Drive.
10:03 a.m. Public assist at East Lakeshore Drive.
12:27 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:46 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
3:49 p.m. Retail theft at Lower Mountain View Drive.
4:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at Cobbleview Drive.
4:15 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:40 p.m. Public assist at Dalton Drive.
8:05 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
9:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
9:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:42 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Williams Road.
9:57 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Bluebird Drive.
10:17 p.m. Violation of conditions of release at Lower Mountain View Drive.
Total incidents: 253