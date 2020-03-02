Total tickets issued: 76

Arrests:

Wayne H. Stevens, 50 — false information to a police officer

David M. Babits, 58 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Varon X. Gwyn, 36 — fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition)

Robert J. Villa, 37 — arrest on warrant

Dalton Katon, 23 — driving with a criminally suspended license; violating conditions of release

Troy M. Parker, 57 — violating conditions of release x2

Joshua J. Jarvis, 30 — arrest on warrant

Ryan A. Laflin, 34 — fugitive from justice (arrest prior to requisition)

Total arrests: 9

Monday, Feb. 24

12:15 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

12:24 a.m. Suspicious event at Lexington Road.

12:32 a.m. Suspicious event at Main Street.

2:53 a.m. Agency assist at Cascade Way.

8:05 a.m. Public assist at Cobbleview Drive

8:05 a.m. Public assist at Mayo Road.

8:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:26 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely road.

9:22 a.m. School resource officer activity.

10:02 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:02 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:15 a.m. Agency assist at Colchester Avenue.

10:18 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:30 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

10:46 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

10:50 a.m. School resource officer activity at Porters Point Road.

12:01 p.m. Public assist at 3rd Street.

12:41 p.m. Truancy at Blakely Road.

1:03 p.m. TRO/FRO service at College Parkway.

1:25 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

2:23 p.m. Utility problem at Heineberg Drive.

3:43 p.m. Public assist at Coventry Road.

4:04 p.m. Public assist at Woodridge Road.

5:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct at College Parkway.

5:41 p.m. Found/lost property at Village Commons.

6:13 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

6:34 p.m. Juvenile problem at Malletts Bay Avenue.

7:14 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Prim Road.

10:04 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

1:05 a.m. Welfare check at Ethan Allen Avenue.

1:17 a.m. Burglary at Raymond Road.

2:37 a.m. Agency assist at Pine Street and Hickok Street. 

7:02 a.m. Traffic hazard at U.S. Route 2 and Exit 17.

7:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.

7:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.

8:13 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:20 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

8:28 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

8:32 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.

8:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Ethan Allen Avenue.

8:52 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Ewing Place and Susie Wilson Road.

9:29 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.

10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.

10:20 a.m. Public assist at East Road.

10:29 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.

11:15 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.

11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge.

11:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Drive.

12:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

12:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.

12:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.

12:29 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

1:28 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.

2:31 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:56 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.

3:33 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

3:52 p.m. 911 hangup at 6th Street.

5:36 p.m. Citizen dispute at Prim road.

6:22 p.m. Property damage at Red Oak Drive.

7:19 p.m. False information to police at I-89 Exit 16.

7:21 p.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.

10:09 p.m. Suspicious event at Mill Pond Road.

11:31 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.

11:38 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7 and Brentwood Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

12:05 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

12:07 a.m. Agency assist at I-89.

12:31 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

3:44 a.m. Animal problem at Bayview Road.

7:45 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

7:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

7:59 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:06 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.

8:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and East Road.

8:17 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

8:29 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway.

8:53 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Ferdell Lane.

9:12 a.m. Public assist at Buckingham Drive.

10:16 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Malletts Bay Avenue and Morehouse Drive.

10:26 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

10:39 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

10:49 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

10:51 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

10:59 p.m. School Resource Officer activity at Laker Lane.

11:02 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:39 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

11:44 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Douglas Drive.

12:11 p.m. Traffic stop at College PArkway and Campus Road.

12:27 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

1:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

1:06 p.m. Public assist at 3rd Street.

1:17 p.m. Found/lost property at College Parkway.

1:32 p.m. Welfare check at Millpond Road.

1:48 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

1:59 p.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Saint Michael's College.

2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.

2:31 p.m. Larceny from a building at Heineberg Drive.

3:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

3:44 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Donna's Way.

3:59 p.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:18 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

4:23 p.m. Accident at Saint Michael's College.

4:26 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

5:33 p.m. Vandalism at Saint Michael's College.

5:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and I-89 northbound ramp.

6:40 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Sharrow Circle.

7:14 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

7:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Main Street extension.

7:22 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:21 p.m. Animal problem at Catamount Lane.

8:12 p.m. Suspicious event at East Road.

9:05 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

10:35 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 27

12:49 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:01 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

7:38 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

10:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

10:52 p.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.

12:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

12:27 p.m. Public assist at Hazelwood Place.

1:02 p.m. Agency assist at Bissette Drive.

1:23 p.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.

1:36 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.

2:28 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:32 p.m. Vin verification at Saint Michael's College.

2:49 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

3:01 p.m. Traffic hazard at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.

3:55 p.m. Agency assist at South Street.

4:16 p.m. Traffic hazard at Galvin Hill Road.

4:18 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

9:03 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

9:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Colchester Road.

9:37 p.m. alarm at Creek Farm Plaza.

Friday, Feb. 28

12:51 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 16.

1:24 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

1:56 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

3:08 a.m. Intoxication at Place Saint Michel.

5:04 a.m. Alarm at Main Street.

5:36 a.m. Vin verification at Bay Road.

6:19 a.m. Fire call at Village Commons.

7:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

9:36 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.

9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 16 on-ramp.

9:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue.

10:02 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.

10:15 a.m. Welfare check at Haileys Way.

10:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

10:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 16.

10:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

11:04 a.m. Drugs at Roosevelt Highway.

11:16 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

11:37 a.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.

11:52 a.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.

1:08 p.m. traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

1:23 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound.

1:37 p.m. at College Parkway.

1:50 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:26 p.m. traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

2:50 p.m. Traffic stop at observatory Lane.

3:01 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Exit 15. 

3:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive and Roosevelt highway.

3:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

3:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Bay Meadow Estate.

3:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Earling Street.

3:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

3:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue and Rivers Edge Road.

3:44 p.m. Public assist at Vermont Avenue.

3:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.

4:09 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at I-89 southbound exit 16 on-ramp.

4:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

4:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

4:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:37 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.

6:38 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:45 p.m. Property damage at Blakely Road.

5:20 p.m. Found/lost property at Porters Point Road and Colchester Point Road.

6:09 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Goodsell Point.

6:22 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

7:07 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound.

7:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

9:00 p.m. Burglary at 5th Street.

7:10 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Orchard Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 29

1:17 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

1:41 a.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7 and Brentwood Drive.

2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.

2:59 a.m. Violating conditions of release at Church Road.

3:57 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.

10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 7.

11:57 a.m. Fire call at Goodsell Point.

12:17 p.m. Court paperwork assist at Julie Drive.

12:54 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

12:54 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

1:27 p.m. Trespass at U.S. Route 7.

2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

2:49 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

3:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

3:54 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.

3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Weaver Street and Tigan Street.

3:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

3:58 p.m. Public assist at Church Road.

6:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Hercules Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

5:15 p.m. Alarm at Hidden Oaks Drive.

5:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

6:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

6:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road.

7:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Lavigne Road.

7:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

7:29 p.m. Traffic stop at I-89 southbound exit 15 on-ramp.

7:32 p.m. Public assist at Lincoln Drive.

8:39 p.m. Directed patrol at Winooski Park.

9:22 p.m. Fire alarm at Wildey Road.

11:13 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and exit 15. 

11:25 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and exit 15.

11:26 p.m. Fire alarm at Place Saint Michel.

11:58 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and Exit 15.

Sunday, March 1

12:34 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

12:59 a.m. K9 assist at Williston Road.

1:16 a.m. Suspicious event at Campus Road.

1:36 a.m. Agency assist at Williston Road.

2:04 a.m. Fire alarm at College Parkway.

3:57 a.m. Alarm at Mountain View Drive.

4:17 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

4:45 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Prim Road.

8:00 a.m. Public assist at Cedar Ridge Drive.

10:03 a.m. Public assist at East Lakeshore Drive.

12:27 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:46 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

3:49 p.m. Retail theft at Lower Mountain View Drive.

4:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at Cobbleview Drive.

4:15 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:40 p.m. Public assist at Dalton Drive.

8:05 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

9:11 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

9:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:42 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Williams Road.

9:57 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Bluebird Drive.

10:17 p.m. Violation of conditions of release at Lower Mountain View Drive.

Total incidents: 253

Recommended for you