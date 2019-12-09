Traffic tickets issued: 120
Arrests:
William J. Murray, 32 — driving while license suspended
Martin M. Bombard, 30 — driving while license suspended
Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — two counts of driving while license suspended
Robert G. Smith, 53 — arrested on warrant
Eugene W. Streeter, 35 — two counts of identity theft; two counts of credit card/ATM fraud
Steven C. Sawyer, 39 — disorderly conduct
Total arrests: 8
Monday, Dec. 2
1:35 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
8:16 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withhold.
8:56 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Sandy Shore Terrace.
10:35 a.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.
10:38 a.m. Found/lost property at Heather Circle.
11:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Meadow Drive.
11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.
11:23 a.m. Property damage at Church Road.
11:41 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Lasage Lane.
12:04 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
12:54 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.
1:32 p.m. Fire alarm at College Parkway.
1:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge
2:10 p.m. Public assist at Briar Lane
2:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Checkerbay Car Wash.
4:19 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:50 p.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road.
9:20 p.m. Animal problem at Severance Road and Wall Street.
10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.
11:41 p.m. Agency assist at Lafountain Street and Russell Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
1:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:54 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
6:38 a.m. Accident at East Road.
7:15 a.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
7:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
8:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
8:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
9:57 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
11:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:37 a.m. Traffic hazard at Hercules Drive.
12:16 p.m. Agency assist at East Area.
12:42 p.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway.
12:42 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.
12:49 p.m. Suspicious event at Mills Point Road.
2:50 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.
3:13 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
3:48 p.m. Larceny at Jefferson Drive.
7:22 p.m. Fire alarm at Red Can Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
12:00 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.
1:38 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
1:48 a.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.
6:11 a.m. Driving while license suspended at East Lakeshore Drive and Lone Birch Drive.
6:40 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.
6:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.
7:05 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Hill Spring Lane.
7:39 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
8:28 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.
8:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:38 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.
10:07 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:11 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
10:12 a.m. Retail theft at College Parkway.
10:24 a.m. Truancy at McHawk Drive.
10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Kellog Road.
10:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:02 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.
11:11 a.m. Agency assist at Mill Pond Road and Donnas Way.
11:11 a.m. Larceny at Woodridge Road.
11:25 a.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.
11:47 a.m. Alarm at Pine Meadow Drive.
12:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.
12:15 p.m. Animal problem at Coon Hill Road.
12:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.
1:18 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Holbrook Court and Heineberg Drive.
1:59 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
3:36 p.m. Public assist at Willey Road.
3:44 p.m. Threats/harassment at Eighth Street.
3:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
4:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge and Heineberg Drive.
4:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Campground Road.
6:01 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
7:20 p.m. Traffic hazard at Main Street.
Thursday, Dec. 5
12:38 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.
1:35 a.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.
5:54 a.m. Motorist assist at Chapin Road and Charlands Way.
8:00 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.
8:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.
8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.
9:00 a.m. Disturbance at College Parkway.
9:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Hegeman Avenue and Douglas Drive.
9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Stevens Street.
10:33 a.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.
10:41 a.m. School Resource officer activity at Blakely Road.
11:34 a.m. Burglary at Douglas Drive.
10:57 a.m. Accident at Oak Terrace.
11:44 a.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Ethan Allen Avenue.
12:00 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
12:12 p.m. Accident at Oak Terrace.
12:40 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.
2:29 p.m. Public assist at Al Shir Road.
2:55 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street.
7:19 p.m. Identity theft at Susie Wilson Road.
7:51 p.m. Identity theft at Hinesburg Road at Price Chopper.
9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.
Friday, Dec. 6
2:15 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
2:23 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Roosevelt Highway.
3:45 a.m. Animal problem at 2nd Street.
3:52 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
6:57 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
8:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.
9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
9:50 a.m. Public assist at U.S. Route 7.
10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
10:25 a.m. Agency assist at Severance Road.
10:48 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
10:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Catamount Lane.
11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.
11:42 a.m. Disorderly conduct at Catamount Lane.
12:24 a.m. Truancy at McHawk Drive.
12:25 a.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.
1:19 p.m. Threats/harassment at Catamount Lane.
1:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.
2:28 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
2:56 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.
3:02 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:22 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
3:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
4:01 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
4:12 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 7 and Wiley Road.
4:40 p.m. Motorist assist at Old Stage Road and Brigham Hill Road.
5:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:48 p.m. K9 assist at Bombarier Road.
6:55 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lower Mountain View Drive.
7:14 p.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.
7:24 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Williams Road and Midnight Pass.
7:52 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
7:53 p.m. Suspicious event at Greenwood Drive.
7:59 p.m. Public assist at Mill Pond Road.
8:23 p.m. Suspicious event at Gregg Lane.
9:57 p.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway and Campus Road.
10:23 p.m. Public assist at Severance Green.
Saturday, Dec. 7
1:31 a.m. Winter parking ban at Ethan Allen Avenue.
3:01 a.m. Agency assist at Main Street and West Canal Street.
4:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:51 a.m. Fire call at Red Pines Lane.
9:30 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
11:41 a.m. Parking at Al Shir Road.
11:54 a.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Young Street and Malletts Bay Avenue.
1:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
2:27 p.m. Animal problem at Shady Lane.
2:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:28 p.m. Accident at South Park Drive.
6:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Heineberg Drive.
8:16 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
8:34 p.m. Noise at U.S. Route 2 and Jasper Mine Road.
8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.
11:36 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.
Sunday, Dec. 8
12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at exit 15 on-ramp, I-89 southbound
1:31 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:40 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
1:55 a.m. Public assist at Church Road.
4:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:42 a.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.
8:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
9:01 a.m. Alarm at Watertower Circle.
10:28 a.m. Larceny at Severance Road.
11:20 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
11:28 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
11:41 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Mountain View Drive.
5:04 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm.
6:49 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
6:53 p.m. Noise at Wiley Road.
7:23 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.
8:19 p.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Road.
9:05 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.
11:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
Total incidents: 249