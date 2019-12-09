Traffic tickets issued: 120

Arrests:

William J. Murray, 32 — driving while license suspended

Martin M. Bombard, 30 — driving while license suspended

Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — two counts of driving while license suspended

Robert G. Smith, 53 — arrested on warrant

Eugene W. Streeter, 35 — two counts of identity theft; two counts of credit card/ATM fraud

Steven C. Sawyer, 39 — disorderly conduct

Total arrests: 8

Monday, Dec. 2

1:35 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

8:16 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withhold.

8:56 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Sandy Shore Terrace.

10:35 a.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.

10:38 a.m. Found/lost property at Heather Circle.

11:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Meadow Drive.

11:22 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Drive.

11:23 a.m. Property damage at Church Road.

11:41 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Lasage Lane.

12:04 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

12:54 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.

1:32 p.m. Fire alarm at College Parkway.

1:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge

2:10 p.m. Public assist at Briar Lane

2:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Checkerbay Car Wash.

4:19 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:50 p.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road.

9:20 p.m. Animal problem at Severance Road and Wall Street.

10:16 p.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.

11:41 p.m. Agency assist at Lafountain Street and Russell Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

1:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:54 a.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

6:38 a.m. Accident at East Road.

7:15 a.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

7:52 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

8:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

8:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

9:57 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

11:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:37 a.m. Traffic hazard at Hercules Drive.

12:16 p.m. Agency assist at East Area.

12:42 p.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway.

12:42 p.m. Public assist at Main Street.

12:49 p.m. Suspicious event at Mills Point Road.

2:50 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.

3:13 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

3:48 p.m. Larceny at Jefferson Drive.

7:22 p.m. Fire alarm at Red Can Drive.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

12:00 a.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

1:38 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

1:48 a.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.

6:11 a.m. Driving while license suspended at East Lakeshore Drive and Lone Birch Drive.

6:40 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.

6:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.

7:05 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Hill Spring Lane.

7:39 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

8:28 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.

8:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:38 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.

10:07 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:11 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

10:12 a.m. Retail theft at College Parkway.

10:24 a.m. Truancy at McHawk Drive.

10:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Kellog Road.

10:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:02 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.

11:11 a.m. Agency assist at Mill Pond Road and Donnas Way.

11:11 a.m. Larceny at Woodridge Road.

11:25 a.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.

11:47 a.m. Alarm at Pine Meadow Drive.

12:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

12:15 p.m. Animal problem at Coon Hill Road.

12:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park Drive.

1:18 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Holbrook Court and Heineberg Drive.

1:59 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

3:36 p.m. Public assist at Willey Road.

3:44 p.m. Threats/harassment at Eighth Street.

3:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

4:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge and Heineberg Drive.

4:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Campground Road.

6:01 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

7:20 p.m. Traffic hazard at Main Street.

Thursday, Dec. 5

12:38 a.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

1:35 a.m. Public assist at Wiley Road.

5:54 a.m. Motorist assist at Chapin Road and Charlands Way.

8:00 a.m. School resource officer activity at Blakely Road.

8:14 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.

8:40 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.

9:00 a.m. Disturbance at College Parkway.

9:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Hegeman Avenue and Douglas Drive.

9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Stevens Street.

10:33 a.m. Arrest on warrant at South Park Drive.

10:41 a.m. School Resource officer activity at Blakely Road.

11:34 a.m. Burglary at Douglas Drive.

10:57 a.m. Accident at Oak Terrace.

11:44 a.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communications at Ethan Allen Avenue.

12:00 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

12:12 p.m. Accident at Oak Terrace.

12:40 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.

2:29 p.m. Public assist at Al Shir Road.

2:55 p.m. Motorist assist at Main Street.

7:19 p.m. Identity theft at Susie Wilson Road.

7:51 p.m. Identity theft at Hinesburg Road at Price Chopper.

9:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.

Friday, Dec. 6

2:15 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

2:23 a.m. Accident causing personal injury at Roosevelt Highway.

3:45 a.m. Animal problem at 2nd Street.

3:52 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

6:57 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

8:13 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunny Hollow.

9:26 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

9:50 a.m. Public assist at U.S. Route 7.

10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

10:25 a.m. Agency assist at Severance Road.

10:48 a.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

10:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Catamount Lane.

11:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

11:42 a.m. Disorderly conduct at Catamount Lane.

12:24 a.m. Truancy at McHawk Drive.

12:25 a.m. Background investigation at Blakely Road.

1:19 p.m. Threats/harassment at Catamount Lane.

1:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road.

2:28 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

2:56 p.m. Retail theft at Mountain View Drive.

3:02 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:22 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

3:26 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

4:01 p.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

4:12 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 7 and Wiley Road.

4:40 p.m. Motorist assist at Old Stage Road and Brigham Hill Road.

5:29 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:48 p.m. K9 assist at Bombarier Road.

6:55 p.m. Threats/harassment at Lower Mountain View Drive.

7:14 p.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.

7:24 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Williams Road and Midnight Pass.

7:52 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

7:53 p.m. Suspicious event at Greenwood Drive.

7:59 p.m. Public assist at Mill Pond Road.

8:23 p.m. Suspicious event at Gregg Lane.

9:57 p.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway and Campus Road.

10:23 p.m. Public assist at Severance Green.

Saturday, Dec. 7

1:31 a.m. Winter parking ban at Ethan Allen Avenue.

3:01 a.m. Agency assist at Main Street and West Canal Street.

4:04 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:51 a.m. Fire call at Red Pines Lane.

9:30 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

11:41 a.m. Parking at Al Shir Road.

11:54 a.m. Noise at Johnson Avenue.

1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Young Street and Malletts Bay Avenue.

1:37 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

2:27 p.m. Animal problem at Shady Lane.

2:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:28 p.m. Accident at South Park Drive.

6:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Heineberg Drive.

8:16 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

8:34 p.m. Noise at U.S. Route 2 and Jasper Mine Road.

8:55 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Prim Road.

11:36 p.m. Alarm at Water Tower Circle.

Sunday, Dec. 8

12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:02 a.m. Traffic stop at exit 15 on-ramp, I-89 southbound

1:31 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:40 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

1:55 a.m. Public assist at Church Road.

4:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:42 a.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.

8:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

9:01 a.m. Alarm at Watertower Circle.

10:28 a.m. Larceny at Severance Road.

11:20 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

11:28 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

11:41 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Mountain View Drive.

5:04 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Collins Farm.

6:49 p.m. Motorist assist at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

6:53 p.m. Noise at Wiley Road.

7:23 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.

8:19 p.m. Public assist at Wedgewood Road.

9:05 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive.

11:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

Total incidents: 249

Recommended for you