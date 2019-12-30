Traffic Tickets Issued: 74

Arrests:

John A. Monica, 37 — arrest on warrant

Shyanne Hance, 19 — unlawful trespass

Robert K. Andres, 66 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Hannah P. Castle, 35 — disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication

Michelle R. Maynard, 42 — arrest on warrant

Boyd J. Booska, 41 — driving under the influence

Total Arrests: 6

Monday, Dec. 23

1:42 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

2:03 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

6:50 a.m. Alarm at Bloomfield Drive.

11:08 a.m. Assist with court paperwork at Blakely Road.

11:44 a.m. Public assist at East Lakeshore Drive.

11:45 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

11:54 a.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:34 p.m. Welfare check at New England Avenue.

2:29 p.m. Accident at Camels Hump Road.

2:33 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway/U.S. Route 2.

3:19 p.m. Trespass at High Point Center.

3:24 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

3:42 p.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.

4:54 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.

5:16 p.m. Agency assist at Farnsworth Road and East Road.

6:15 p.m. Medical; location withhold.

7:14 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

7:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

9:28 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:45 p.m. Fire call at Pheasant Woods.

11:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

12:54 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Morehouse Drive.

1:14 a.m. K9 assist Leclair Street.

1:31 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

4:00 a.m. Public assist at Mallard Drive.

4:42 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.

6:49 a.m. Public assist at Oak Terrace.

8:46 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

20:18 a.m. Agency assist at Calm Cover Road.

11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

11:06 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

11:42 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Belair Drive and Church Road.

1:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shore Acres Drive and West Lakeshore Drive.

2:17 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access Road.

2:53 p.m. Agency assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

3:16 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:24 p.m. Suspicious event South Park Drive.

8:54 p.m. K9 assist at Harvest Lane.

10:10 p.m. Trespass at Blakely Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

1:33 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

1:42 a.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.

2:09 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

9:43 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

1:15 p.m. Citizen dispute at Mount Mansfield Avenue.

2:37 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:38 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.

2:18 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.

8:44 p.m. Fire call at Lincoln Drive.

10:51 p.m. Noise at Mazza Court.

Thursday, Dec. 26

12:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:33 a.m. Suspicious event at Wiley Road.

3:13 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Prim Road.

3:36 a.m. Missing person at Colchester Point Road.

4:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:28 a.m. Agency assist at River Street.

10:46 a.m. Fire call at Heineberg Drive.

11:30 a.m. Animal problem at Indian Circle.

12:00 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

12:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Nice Way.

12:37 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

12:39 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:25 p.m. Trespass at Blakely Road.

1:41 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and West Lakeshore Drive.

2:16 p.m. Animal problem at Windemere Way.

2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Main Street.

2:56 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Cotton Wood Crossing.

3:07 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Cotton Wood Crossing.

3:53 p.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

5:41 p.m. Agency assist at Bean Road.

7:16 p.m. Disturbance at University Lane.

7:46 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Sunset View Road.

10:20 p.m. Disturbance at Porters Point Road.

11:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Drive.

Friday, Dec. 27

12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound, exit 16.

9:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Jasper Mine Road.

7:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:08 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

10:13 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

11:04 a.m. Found/lost property at Creek Farm Road.

1:01 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

1:09 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

2:14 p.m. Animal problem at Mount Mansfield Avenue.

2:31 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

2:50 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.

3:55 p.m. Alarm at East Lakeshore Drive.

6:41 p.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway and Brentwood Drive.

6:41 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.

6:52 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication at Lindale Drive.

7:40 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:44 p.m. 911 hangup at Roosevelt Highway.

Saturday, Dec. 28

1:22 a.m. Public assist at Main Street.

1:39 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Main Street.

8:47 a.m. Citizen dispute at Paulines Way.

10:08 a.m. Vin verification at Joey Drive.

10:42 a.m. Alarm at Beach Road.

10:56 a.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.

11:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Drive.

11:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

12:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

12:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:25 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:59 p.m. Fire call at Depot Road.

2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

2:57 p.m. Stolen vehicle at West Lakeshore Drive.

3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Drive.

3:08 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.

3:19 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.

3:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

3:36 p.m. Fraud at Red Oak Drive.

3:40 p.m. Suspicious event at Outer Bay Lane.

3:55 p.m. Noise at Holbrook Court.

4:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.

4:09 p.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway.

4:35 p.m. Fire call at Willow Circle.

4:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.

6:35 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Ferdell Lane.

7:22 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

10:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:03 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen and Exit 15.

9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

9:44 p.m. Noise at Middle Road.

10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Evening Sun Drive.

10:51 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

10:56 p.m. Agency assist at Main Street.

11:12 p.m. Suspicious event at Barnes Avenue.

11:32 p.m. Driving under the influence at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.

Sunday, Dec. 29

1:10 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:08 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

3:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:49 a.m. Noise at South Park Drive.

8:05 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:49 a.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.

9:50 a.m. Suspicious event at Laker Lane.

9:50 a.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

10:14 a.m. Agency assist at College Parkway.

11:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:12 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound, mile marker 92.

12:17 p.m. Welfare check at Truman Drive.

12:45 p.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.

1:16 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:27 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Bridge.

2:03 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

2:04 p.m. Driving with a suspended license.

2:31 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Pine Lane.

4:51 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

5:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:12 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:13 p.m. Disturbance at Gilman Circle.

6:41 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:18 p.m. Agency assist at Dalton Drive.

8:36 p.m. Juvenile problem at Colchester Point Road.

11:02 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.

