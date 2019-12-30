Traffic Tickets Issued: 74
Arrests:
John A. Monica, 37 — arrest on warrant
Shyanne Hance, 19 — unlawful trespass
Robert K. Andres, 66 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Hannah P. Castle, 35 — disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communication
Michelle R. Maynard, 42 — arrest on warrant
Boyd J. Booska, 41 — driving under the influence
Total Arrests: 6
Monday, Dec. 23
1:42 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
2:03 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
6:50 a.m. Alarm at Bloomfield Drive.
11:08 a.m. Assist with court paperwork at Blakely Road.
11:44 a.m. Public assist at East Lakeshore Drive.
11:45 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
11:54 a.m. Bad check at Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:34 p.m. Welfare check at New England Avenue.
2:29 p.m. Accident at Camels Hump Road.
2:33 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway/U.S. Route 2.
3:19 p.m. Trespass at High Point Center.
3:24 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
3:42 p.m. 911 hangup at Mountain View Drive.
4:54 p.m. Accident at Mountain View Drive.
5:16 p.m. Agency assist at Farnsworth Road and East Road.
6:15 p.m. Medical; location withhold.
7:14 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
7:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
9:28 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:45 p.m. Fire call at Pheasant Woods.
11:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
12:54 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Morehouse Drive.
1:14 a.m. K9 assist Leclair Street.
1:31 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
4:00 a.m. Public assist at Mallard Drive.
4:42 a.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.
6:49 a.m. Public assist at Oak Terrace.
8:46 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
20:18 a.m. Agency assist at Calm Cover Road.
11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
11:06 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
11:42 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Belair Drive and Church Road.
1:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Shore Acres Drive and West Lakeshore Drive.
2:17 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access Road.
2:53 p.m. Agency assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
3:16 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:24 p.m. Suspicious event South Park Drive.
8:54 p.m. K9 assist at Harvest Lane.
10:10 p.m. Trespass at Blakely Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
1:33 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
1:42 a.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.
2:09 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
9:43 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
1:15 p.m. Citizen dispute at Mount Mansfield Avenue.
2:37 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:38 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.
2:18 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.
8:44 p.m. Fire call at Lincoln Drive.
10:51 p.m. Noise at Mazza Court.
Thursday, Dec. 26
12:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:33 a.m. Suspicious event at Wiley Road.
3:13 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Prim Road.
3:36 a.m. Missing person at Colchester Point Road.
4:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:28 a.m. Agency assist at River Street.
10:46 a.m. Fire call at Heineberg Drive.
11:30 a.m. Animal problem at Indian Circle.
12:00 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
12:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Nice Way.
12:37 p.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
12:39 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:25 p.m. Trespass at Blakely Road.
1:41 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and West Lakeshore Drive.
2:16 p.m. Animal problem at Windemere Way.
2:26 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Main Street.
2:56 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Cotton Wood Crossing.
3:07 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Cotton Wood Crossing.
3:53 p.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
5:41 p.m. Agency assist at Bean Road.
7:16 p.m. Disturbance at University Lane.
7:46 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Sunset View Road.
10:20 p.m. Disturbance at Porters Point Road.
11:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Village Drive.
Friday, Dec. 27
12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at I-89 northbound, exit 16.
9:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Jasper Mine Road.
7:58 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:08 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
10:13 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
11:04 a.m. Found/lost property at Creek Farm Road.
1:01 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
1:09 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
2:14 p.m. Animal problem at Mount Mansfield Avenue.
2:31 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
2:50 p.m. Car seat inspection assist at Blakely Road.
3:55 p.m. Alarm at East Lakeshore Drive.
6:41 p.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway and Brentwood Drive.
6:41 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.
6:52 p.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication at Lindale Drive.
7:40 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:44 p.m. 911 hangup at Roosevelt Highway.
Saturday, Dec. 28
1:22 a.m. Public assist at Main Street.
1:39 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Main Street.
8:47 a.m. Citizen dispute at Paulines Way.
10:08 a.m. Vin verification at Joey Drive.
10:42 a.m. Alarm at Beach Road.
10:56 a.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.
11:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Drive.
11:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
12:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
12:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
12:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:25 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:59 p.m. Fire call at Depot Road.
2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
2:57 p.m. Stolen vehicle at West Lakeshore Drive.
3:04 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Drive.
3:08 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road.
3:19 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Malletts Bay Campground Road.
3:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
3:36 p.m. Fraud at Red Oak Drive.
3:40 p.m. Suspicious event at Outer Bay Lane.
3:55 p.m. Noise at Holbrook Court.
4:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road.
4:09 p.m. Accident causing property damage at College Parkway.
4:35 p.m. Fire call at Willow Circle.
4:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.
6:35 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive and Ferdell Lane.
7:22 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.
10:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:03 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen and Exit 15.
9:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
9:44 p.m. Noise at Middle Road.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Evening Sun Drive.
10:51 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
10:56 p.m. Agency assist at Main Street.
11:12 p.m. Suspicious event at Barnes Avenue.
11:32 p.m. Driving under the influence at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 29
1:10 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:08 a.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
3:17 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:49 a.m. Noise at South Park Drive.
8:05 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:49 a.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.
9:50 a.m. Suspicious event at Laker Lane.
9:50 a.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
10:14 a.m. Agency assist at College Parkway.
11:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:12 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound, mile marker 92.
12:17 p.m. Welfare check at Truman Drive.
12:45 p.m. Fire alarm at Perimeter Drive.
1:16 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:27 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Heineberg Bridge.
2:03 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
2:04 p.m. Driving with a suspended license.
2:31 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Pine Lane.
4:51 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.
5:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:12 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:13 p.m. Disturbance at Gilman Circle.
6:41 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:18 p.m. Agency assist at Dalton Drive.
8:36 p.m. Juvenile problem at Colchester Point Road.
11:02 p.m. Winter parking ban at Bay Patrol Area.