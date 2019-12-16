Traffic tickets issued: 84

Arrests:

Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Nathan L. Lavallee, 40 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Total arrests: 2

Monday, Dec. 9

12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

5:48 a.m. K9 assist at Upper Main Street.

7:43 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:52 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Roosevelt Highway.

9:38 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge.

10:35 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint.

11:18 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.

12:28 p.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane. 

12:36 p.m. Truancy at Laker Lane.

2:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:53 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.

3:32 p.m Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:41 p.m. K9 assist at Maple Street.

4:34 p.m. Agency assist at Kellogg Road.

5:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

6:02 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and I-89, exit 16.

6:03 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.

6:10 p.m. Found/lost property at Wiley Road.

7:15 p.m. Public assist at 4th Street.

10:42 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Plaza.

10:57 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:26 p.m. Alarm at Brentwood Drive.

11:49 p.m. Alarm at Mountain View Drive.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

3:15 a.m. Suicidal subject; location withheld.

4:13 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.

5:50 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

7:17 a.m. Fire call at Mill Pond Road.

7:22 a.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

7:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Jocelyn Court.

8:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

8:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.

8:17 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

8:35 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

8:45 a.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.

8:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue.

9:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

9:48 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Riverside Avenue.

10:17 a.m. TRO/FRO service at Roosevelt Highway.

10:42 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue and Mount Sterling Avenue.

10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.

11:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Valley Field Drive.

11:43 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue and Valley Field Drive.

11:47 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

11:52 a.m. Fraud at Winooski Park.

12:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

12:42 p.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.

1:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Elm Court.

1:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Church Road.

2:09 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Higiway.

2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Porters Point Road.

2:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.

3:04 p.m Truancy at Laker Lane.

3:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburgh Avenue.

3:17 p.m. Traffic hazard at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.

3:38 p.m. Fire call at Coventry Road.

4:06 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.

4:59 p.m. Welfare check at Heartwood Lane.

5:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:52 p.m. Accident at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.

6:07 p.m. K9 assist at Maple Street.

6:07 p.m. Public assist at Valleyfield Drive.

8:31 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

9:25 p.m. Alarm at Alumni Corners.

10:52 p.m. Animal problem at Catamount Lane.

11:53 p.m. Fire alarm at Oak Terrace.

11:58 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

1:16 a.m. Utility problem at Poor Farm Road.

8:01 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.

8:04 a.m. Animal problem at Watkins Road.

8:58 a.m. Drug take-back disposition at Blakely Road.

9:05 a.m. Vandalism at Princess Ann Drive.

9:08 a.m. Trespass at Lincoln Drive.

9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Turquoise Drive.

9:41 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:01 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.

10:28 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Main Street and Tigan Street.

11:10 a.m. Animal problem at Coon Hill Road.

11:11 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

11:50 a.m. Public assist at East Road.

12:11 p.m. Public assist at Second Street.

1:19 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at College Parkway and Canterbury Way.

1:21 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.

1:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Highpoint Center.

1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Road.

2:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Macrae Road and Prim Road.

2:46 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Jakes Place.

3:36 p.m. Agency assist at North Avenue.

5:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

5:22 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

5:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.

7:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Wedgewood Drive.

7:39 p.m. Motorist assist at Heineberg Drive and Heineberg Bridge.

7:41 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

7:50 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mill Pond Road and East Road.

7:59 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

8:45 p.m. Suspicious event at Foley Road.

11:06 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue. 

11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 12

1:27 a.m. Animal problem at Bayview Road.

7:53 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Lower Mountain View Drive.

8:20 a.m. Animal problem at Camp Kiniya Road.

8:58 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.

9:08 a.m. Animal problem at Lincoln Drive.

10:54 a.m. Larceny at Roosevelt Highway.

11:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

12:00 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:20 p.m. Noise at Lupine Drive.

2:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

2:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:07 p.m. Suspicious event at Belair Drive.

4:11 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 on-ramp.

6:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

6:39 p.m. 911 hangup at Porters Point Road.

6:52 p.m. Larceny at Mountain View Drive.

7:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:41 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Prim Road.

8:20 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.

9:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:42 p.m. Drugs at College Parkway.

10:59 p.m. Public assist at Woodbine by the Lake.

11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and exit 15.

Friday, Dec. 13

12:20 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway.

12:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

2:24 a.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Farnsworth Road.

7:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

7:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Pine Island Road.

9:32 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:02 a.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.

10:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Young Street.

10:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Elm Street.

11:39 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

12:10 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.

12:14 p.m. Citizen dispute at River Road.

12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mountain View Drive.

12:44 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

1:12 p.m. Simple assault at Ethan Allen Avenue.

2:02 p.m. Public assist at Turquoise Drive.

2:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:14 p.m. Public speaking at College Parkway.

2:25 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

5:30 p.m. Public assist at Conquest Circle.

5:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Hercules Drive.

6:32 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

8:01 p.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.

8:46 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

10:13 p.m. Suspicious event at Brooke Lane.

10:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Saturday, Dec. 14

12:47 a.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive and Marble Island Road.

1:05 a.m. Noise at Perimeter Drive.

1:48 a.m. Suspicious event at Hidden Oak Drive.

3:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:52 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.

12:41 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:02 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.

2:45 p.m. Animal problem at 8th Street.

3:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:36 p.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.

4:26 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.

11:16 p.m. Citizen dispute at Belair Drive.

Sunday, Dec. 15

12:23 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

12:38 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

1:25 a.m. Overdose; location withheld.

1:51 a.m. Agency assist at Mount Mansfield Avenue.

3:35 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburgh Avenue.

10:00 a.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.

10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburgh Avenue.

10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Drive and Donnas Way.

11:41 a.m. Alarm at Holy Cross Road.

11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 17.

11:56 a.m. Agency assist at Sunderland Woods Road.

1:24 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Julie Drive.

2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.

2:28 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.

2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Pheasant Woods.

2:54 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Shady Lane.

3:27 p.m. Traffic hazard at Porters Point Road and Lupine Drive.

3:55 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

4:00 p.m. Citizen dispute at Oak Terrace. 

5:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Orchard Drive and Roosevelt Highway.

5:09 p.m. Accident at Heineberg Drive.

5:58 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:00 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.

6:31 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:44 p.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.

8:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Holy Cross Road and Barbara Terrace.

Total incidents: 240

