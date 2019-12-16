Traffic tickets issued: 84
Arrests:
Clifton H. Bevins III, 57 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Nathan L. Lavallee, 40 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Total arrests: 2
Monday, Dec. 9
12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
5:48 a.m. K9 assist at Upper Main Street.
7:43 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:52 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Roosevelt Highway.
9:38 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:24 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Bridge.
10:35 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint.
11:18 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.
12:28 p.m. Public speaking at Laker Lane.
12:36 p.m. Truancy at Laker Lane.
2:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:53 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.
3:32 p.m Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
3:41 p.m. K9 assist at Maple Street.
4:34 p.m. Agency assist at Kellogg Road.
5:02 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
6:02 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and I-89, exit 16.
6:03 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Bay Road.
6:10 p.m. Found/lost property at Wiley Road.
7:15 p.m. Public assist at 4th Street.
10:42 p.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Plaza.
10:57 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:26 p.m. Alarm at Brentwood Drive.
11:49 p.m. Alarm at Mountain View Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
3:15 a.m. Suicidal subject; location withheld.
4:13 a.m. Suicide attempt; location withheld.
5:50 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
7:17 a.m. Fire call at Mill Pond Road.
7:22 a.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
7:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Jocelyn Court.
8:05 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
8:10 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Williams Road.
8:17 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
8:35 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
8:45 a.m. Public assist at Heineberg Drive.
8:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Plattsburg Avenue.
9:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.
9:48 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Riverside Avenue.
10:17 a.m. TRO/FRO service at Roosevelt Highway.
10:42 a.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
10:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Johnson Avenue and Mount Sterling Avenue.
10:57 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.
11:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Valley Field Drive.
11:43 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue and Valley Field Drive.
11:47 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
11:52 a.m. Fraud at Winooski Park.
12:38 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
12:42 p.m. Lock-down drill at Laker Lane.
1:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Elm Court.
1:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road and Church Road.
2:09 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Higiway.
2:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Porters Point Road.
2:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Leoray Court.
3:04 p.m Truancy at Laker Lane.
3:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburgh Avenue.
3:17 p.m. Traffic hazard at East Lakeshore Drive and Williams Road.
3:38 p.m. Fire call at Coventry Road.
4:06 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.
4:59 p.m. Welfare check at Heartwood Lane.
5:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:52 p.m. Accident at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.
6:07 p.m. K9 assist at Maple Street.
6:07 p.m. Public assist at Valleyfield Drive.
8:31 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
9:25 p.m. Alarm at Alumni Corners.
10:52 p.m. Animal problem at Catamount Lane.
11:53 p.m. Fire alarm at Oak Terrace.
11:58 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
1:16 a.m. Utility problem at Poor Farm Road.
8:01 a.m. Fire call at Perimeter Drive.
8:04 a.m. Animal problem at Watkins Road.
8:58 a.m. Drug take-back disposition at Blakely Road.
9:05 a.m. Vandalism at Princess Ann Drive.
9:08 a.m. Trespass at Lincoln Drive.
9:29 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Turquoise Drive.
9:41 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.
10:01 a.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.
10:28 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Main Street and Tigan Street.
11:10 a.m. Animal problem at Coon Hill Road.
11:11 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
11:50 a.m. Public assist at East Road.
12:11 p.m. Public assist at Second Street.
1:19 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at College Parkway and Canterbury Way.
1:21 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.
1:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Highpoint Center.
1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Shore Acres Road.
2:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Macrae Road and Prim Road.
2:46 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Jakes Place.
3:36 p.m. Agency assist at North Avenue.
5:02 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
5:22 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
5:25 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Hercules Drive.
7:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Wedgewood Drive.
7:39 p.m. Motorist assist at Heineberg Drive and Heineberg Bridge.
7:41 p.m. Traffic hazard at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
7:50 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Mill Pond Road and East Road.
7:59 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
8:45 p.m. Suspicious event at Foley Road.
11:06 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Barnes Avenue.
11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Barnes Avenue and Dalton Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 12
1:27 a.m. Animal problem at Bayview Road.
7:53 a.m. Larceny from a motor vehicle at Lower Mountain View Drive.
8:20 a.m. Animal problem at Camp Kiniya Road.
8:58 a.m. Subpoena service at Blakely Road.
9:08 a.m. Animal problem at Lincoln Drive.
10:54 a.m. Larceny at Roosevelt Highway.
11:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.
12:00 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:20 p.m. Noise at Lupine Drive.
2:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.
2:55 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:07 p.m. Suspicious event at Belair Drive.
4:11 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
5:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 on-ramp.
6:36 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
6:39 p.m. 911 hangup at Porters Point Road.
6:52 p.m. Larceny at Mountain View Drive.
7:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:41 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Prim Road.
8:20 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Poor Farm Road.
9:49 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:42 p.m. Drugs at College Parkway.
10:59 p.m. Public assist at Woodbine by the Lake.
11:16 p.m. Traffic stop at East Allen Street and exit 15.
Friday, Dec. 13
12:20 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway.
12:30 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.
2:24 a.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Farnsworth Road.
7:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
7:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.
8:37 a.m. Traffic stop at Pine Island Road.
9:32 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.
10:02 a.m. School resource officer activity at Laker Lane.
10:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Young Street.
10:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Elm Street.
11:39 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
12:10 p.m. Car seat inspection at Blakely Road.
12:14 p.m. Citizen dispute at River Road.
12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Mountain View Drive.
12:44 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
1:12 p.m. Simple assault at Ethan Allen Avenue.
2:02 p.m. Public assist at Turquoise Drive.
2:10 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:14 p.m. Public speaking at College Parkway.
2:25 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
5:30 p.m. Public assist at Conquest Circle.
5:45 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Hercules Drive.
6:32 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.
8:01 p.m. Agency assist at Blakely Road.
8:46 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
10:13 p.m. Suspicious event at Brooke Lane.
10:31 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Saturday, Dec. 14
12:47 a.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive and Marble Island Road.
1:05 a.m. Noise at Perimeter Drive.
1:48 a.m. Suspicious event at Hidden Oak Drive.
3:55 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
4:43 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:52 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at West Lakeshore Drive and Blakely Road.
12:41 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:02 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Mountain View Drive.
2:45 p.m. Animal problem at 8th Street.
3:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
3:36 p.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.
4:26 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.
11:16 p.m. Citizen dispute at Belair Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:23 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
12:38 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
1:25 a.m. Overdose; location withheld.
1:51 a.m. Agency assist at Mount Mansfield Avenue.
3:35 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburgh Avenue.
10:00 a.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.
10:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburgh Avenue.
10:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Drive and Donnas Way.
11:41 a.m. Alarm at Holy Cross Road.
11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 17.
11:56 a.m. Agency assist at Sunderland Woods Road.
1:24 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Julie Drive.
2:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Thomas Drive.
2:28 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road and Porters Point Road.
2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Severance Road and Pheasant Woods.
2:54 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Shady Lane.
3:27 p.m. Traffic hazard at Porters Point Road and Lupine Drive.
3:55 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
4:00 p.m. Citizen dispute at Oak Terrace.
5:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Orchard Drive and Roosevelt Highway.
5:09 p.m. Accident at Heineberg Drive.
5:58 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:00 p.m. Animal problem at Roosevelt Highway and Grandview Road.
6:31 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:44 p.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.
8:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Holy Cross Road and Barbara Terrace.
Total incidents: 240