Traffic Tickets Issued: 62

Arrests: 

Bernard S. Winer, 43 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Sierra C. Senna, 29 — arrest on warrant; false information to a police officer

Mandy L. Bushey, 33 — arrest on warrant

Jamie L. Hanson, 50 — leaving the scene of an accident

Timothy J. Brown, 21 — violation of an abuse prevention order

Alex Presutti, 23 — unlawful mischief

Total Arrests: 7

Monday, Dec. 30

7:25 a.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road.

7:54 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

8:31 a.m. Animal problem at Edgewood Drive.

8:50 a.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

9:07 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

10:10 a.m. 911 hangup at Prim Road.

11:05 a.m. Vin verification at Blakely Road.

11:30 a.m. 911 hangup at Don Mar Terrace.

2:57 p.m. Fire call at Saint Michelle.

3:19 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:43 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:53 p.m. Agency assist at Lincoln Drive.

7:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Poor Farm Road.

8:23 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:27 p.m. Drugs at Severance Road.

11:42 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

12:01 a.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

1:07 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:47 a.m. False information to police at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 south-bound on ramp.

8:03 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Roosvelt Highway and Exit 16 on ramp.

9:41 a.m. Agency assist at East Area.

9:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Club Road.

10:51 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

11:32 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

12:53 p.m. Suspicious event at Morellen Lane.

1:07 p.m. Suspicious event at McHawk Drive.

1:42 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at College Parkway and Johnson Avenue.

1:47 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

2:19 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Laker Lane.

2:24 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:14 p.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

3:15 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

3:36 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

3:49 p.m. Accident causing personal injury at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

4:22 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

4:31 p.m. Welfare check at Macrae Road.

4:33 p.m. Alarm at Hartwood Lane.

5:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

5:31 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.

7:52 p.m. Suspicious event at Waterlefe Way.

8:27 p.m. Welfare check at Prim Road.

9:04 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Calm Cove Circle.

9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Campus Road.

9:41 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:46 p.m. Welfare check at Church Road.

9:50 p.m. Suspicious event at Chase Lane.

10:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Prim Road and Elm Court.

10:50 p.m. Suspicious event at Aurielle Drive.

11:24 p.m. Property damage at Williams Road.

11:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Poor Farm Road and Blakely Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

12:22 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:26 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.

1:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Bellevue Street.

2:10 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

2:36 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Main Street and Bellevue Street.

4:21 a.m. Welfare check at U.S. Route 2.

7:00 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:01 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

9:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Whitcomb Street.

10:01 a.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

10:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Rathe Road.

11:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

11:31 a.m. Traffic stop at Mountain View Drive.

11:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Normand Street.

11:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.

12:13 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.

12:23 p.m. Public assist at Julie Drive.

12:46 p.m. Traffic stop at East Lakeshore Drive.

1:34 p.m. Traffic stop at East Road and Depot Road.

2:07 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Turquoise Drive.

2:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Church Road and Nottingham Court.

2:34 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

2:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street and Main Street.

3:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Tigan Street.

4:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

4:48 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

5:59 p.m. K9 assist at Pleasant Street.

6:44 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Middle Road.

6:52 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Main Street.

6:55 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Jakes Place.

7:28 p.m Alarm at Brentwood Drive.

8:08 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Exit 15. 

9:21 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

10:06 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

10:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

Thursday, Jan. 2

2:14 a.m. Traffic at Prim Road.

2:39 a.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

7:54 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Holy Cross Road and Porters Point Road.

8:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Calm Cove Circle.

9:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

9:10 a.m. Property damage at Main Street.

9:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Bonanza Park.

9:26 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

9:58 a.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

10:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:36 a.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

12:30 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

12:45 p.m. Agency assist at Lower Welden Street.

12:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

1:03 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

1:20 p.m. Public assist at Wintergreen Drive.

1:22 p.m. Welfare check at Williams Road.

1:28 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

1:37 p.m. Alarm at Caleb Court.

2:03 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

2:30 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Creek Farm Road and 1st Street.

2:38 p.m. 911 hangup at Vermont National Guard Road.

2:57 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road

3:25 p.m. Agency assist; location withheld.

3:46 p.m. Fingerprints at Blakely Road.

3:59 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

4:07 p.m. Recovered property at Riverside Avenue.

4:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Bellevue Street.

6:28 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:35 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway.

9:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Main Street.

10:32 p.m. Citizen dispute at Blakely Road.

Friday, Jan. 3

4:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

6:16 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at South Bay Circle.

7:07 a.m. Threats/harassment at Landing Avenue.

7:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Jocelyn Court.

8:32 a.m. Traffic stop at Ethan Allen Avenue and Barnes Avenue.

9:32 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:40 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

10:47 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Drive and Blakely Road.

10:55 a.m. Suspicious event at Grey Birch Drive.

10:58 p.m. Parking at Sand Road.

11:50 a.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

11:21 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

11:39 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Roosevelt Highway.

12:26 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.

12:29 p.m. Larceny at Morehouse Drive.

12:53 p.m. Vandalism at South Park Drive.

12:54 p.m. Medical; locatio nwithheld.

1:13 p.m. Alarm at Middle Road.

1:58 p.m. Public assist at Prim Road.

2:15 p.m. DARE activity at Blakely Road.

2:22 p.m. Vin verification at Porters Point Road.

2:25 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint; location withheld.

2:39 p.m. Fraud at Birchwood Drive.

2:58 p.m. Animal problem at Heineberg Drive.

3:19 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Nice Way.

3:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

3:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Laker Lane.

3:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Sawmill Road.

3:56 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

4:10 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and 127 Access Road.

4:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Old Sawmill Road.

4:45 p.m. Drugs at Malletts Bay Avenue and Pine Island Road.

5:42 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 2 and Route 7.

5:45 p.m. 911 hangup at Barbara Terrace.

8:13 p.m. Agency assist at Oak Terrace.

8:37 p.m. Traffic hazard at East Allen Street.

8:58 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Malletts Bay Avenue and Lavigne Road.

9:14 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Mills Point Road.

9:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Mills Point Road.

9:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive.

10:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Holbrook Court.

10:35 p.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Blakely Road.

10:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Heineberg Drive and Plattsburg Avenue.

10:39 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

10:59 p.m. Public assist at Morehouse Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 4

 12:01 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

1:02 a.m. Vandalism at U.S. Route 7.

2:31 a.m. Welfare check at South Park Drive.

7:06 a.m. Animal problem at Perimeter Drive.

8:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Shipmans Lane.

9:50 a.m. Traffic stop at Blakely Road and Edgewood Drive.

11:14 a.m. Alarm at Field Green Drive.

1:24 p.m. Traffic stop at West Lakeshore Drive and Coates Island Road.

4:10 p.m. Public assist at Young Street.

4:58 p.m. Motorist assist at Colleg eParkway.

5:36 p.m. Parking at Sand Road.

6:04 p.m. Agency assist at Susie Wilson and Colchester Road.

6:42 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:26 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive and Macrae Road.

7:28 p.m. Intoxication at Bluebird Drive and Oak Ridge Drive.

8:16 p.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.

9:12 p.m. Threats/harassment at Main Street.

9:34 p.m. Fire alarm at Fox Run.

9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

9:43 p.m. Accident at Mill Pond Road.

10:11 p.m. Traffic stop at South Park Drive.

10:22 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

10:23 p.m. Phone problem at Heineberg Drive.

11:39 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Farnsworth Road.

Sunday, Jan. 5

12:26 a.m. Noise at Shannon Road.

2:29 a.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at Main Street And Village Drive.

3:10 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

5:24 a.m. Medical; location wtihheld.

7:19 a.m. Parking at Hollow Creek Road.

10:16 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:07 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16 on ramp. 

11:16 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Heineberg Bridge.

1:21 p.m. Public assist at Westward Drive.

2:16 p.m. Traffic hazard at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:43 p.m. Vandalism at Sunset View Road.

2:39 p.m. Sexual assault; location withheld.

2:54 p.m. Threats/harassment at Anna's Court.

4:49 p.m. Animal problem at Holbook Court.

5:09 p.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway.

6:57 p.m. Traffic hazard at Malletts Bay Avenue.

7:18 p.m. Traffic stop at Malletts Bay Avenue and Abigail Drive.

7:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Murdoch Glenn and Malletts Bay Avenue.

8:07 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

10:31 p.m. Winter parking ban at East Patrol Area.

Total Incidents: 250

