Traffic Tickets Issued: 33

Arrests:

Tyler C. Herd, 27 — identity theft, citations x7

Tyler C. Herd, 27 — violating conditions of release, citations x7

Tyler C. Herd, 27 — credit card/ATM fraud, citations x7

Eric G. Nagel, 42 — arrest on warrant

Suzanne M. Corey, 47 — arrest on warrant

Cindy L. Bernier, 52 — driving under the influence; criminal refusal

Nathan J. Shaffer, 40 — driving under the influence; criminal refusal

Jennifer A. Walker, 39 — driving with a criminally suspended license

Sven E. Morway, 36 — driving under the influence; second and subsequent offense

Total Arrests: 13

Monday, Oct. 14

1:10 a.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.

4:40 a.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway.

5:44 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:04 a.m. Traffic hazard at East Road and Main Street.

7:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:14 a.m. Public assist at Truman Drive.

8:32 a.m. Animal problem at Curve Hill Road.

10:17 a.m. 911 hangup at Prim Road.

11:57 p.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road.

12:19 p.m. Identity theft at Shelburne Road.

12:21 p.m. Identity theft at Shelburne Road.

12:25 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

12:50 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.

3:08 p.m. K9 assist at Dorset Street.

3:51 p.m. Animal problem at Lavigne Road.

4:17 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.

4:49 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

5:34 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

5:36 p.m. 911 hangup at Church Road.

5:46 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

5:48 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.

8:19 p.m. Suspicious event at Jasper Mine Road.

9:22 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:39 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

12:13 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:40 a.m. Public assist at Main Street and Bellevue Street.

7:58 a.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.

8:27 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Road and Farnsworth Road.

9:28 a.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue.

9:41 a.m. Animal problem at Wiley Road.

10:53 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.

11:31 a.m. 911 hangup on Ethan Allen Avenue.

12:19 p.m. Animal problem at Water Tower Circle.

3:37 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

4:17 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Severance Road and Coventry Road.

6:01 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.

6:59 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.

7:16 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.

10:07 p.m. Overdose at Mill Pond Road.

11:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.

11:50 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Mill Pond Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

12:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:26 a.m. Suspicious event at National Guard Avenue.

7:58 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Prim Road.

8:32 a.m. Noise at Waterview Road.

8:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:06 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.

10:48 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.

12:49 p.m. Public assist at Mill Pond Road.

2:52 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Campus Road.

3:55 p.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.

4:13 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.

5:40 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and Severance Road.

5:46 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt and Severance Road.

6:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:59 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.

8:16 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.

10:00 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Thursday, Oct. 17

6:55 a.m. Traffic hazard at Camp Kiniya Road.

7:03 a.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road.

7:44 a.m. Traffic hazard at East Road.

8:11 a.m. Boating incident at East Lakeshore Drive and Lake Champlain.

5:27 p.m. Traffic hazard at Williams Road and Everbreeze Drive.

6:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

7:44 p.m. Driving under the influence at Malletts Bay Avenue and Thomas Drive.

7:53 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.

8:46 Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.

9:05 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Friday, Oct. 18

12:09 a.m. Disturbance at Lincoln Drive.

5:08 a.m. Citizen dispute at Gilman Circle.

7:41 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound mile marker 95.

7:52 a.m. Accident at College Parkway.

8:01 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.

10:33 a.m. Larceny from a building at River Bend Lane.

12:26 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:18 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at Malletts Bay Avenue.

2:08 p.m. Disturbance at Aurielle Drive.

3:33 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Campus Road.

3:43 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Autumn Woods.

5:17 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.

5:36 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Gilman Circle.

5:57 p.m. Agency assist at Truman Drive.

. Agency assist at South Park Drive.

8:06 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

8:24 p.m. 911 hangup at East Lakeshore Drive.

8:27 p.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Plaza.

8:51 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.

9:33 p.m. Driving under the influence at Severance Road and Blakely Road.

11:07 p.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 19

12:09 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

2:19 a.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.

3:14 a.m. Suspicious event at 7th Street.

6:05 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

7:06 a.m. Identity theft at Shelburne Road.

8:34 a.m. Public assist at Hidden Oak Drive.

.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.

12:00 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at South Park Drive.

12:50 p.m. Found/lost property at Winooski Place.

1:47 p.m. Public assist at Jasper Mine Road.

1:53 p.m. Driving under the influence at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.

2:59 p.m. Death investigation at South Park.

3:19 p.m. Accident at East Road.

3:45 p.m. Public assist at Perimeter.

5:30 p.m. Trespass at Blakely Road.

5:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:49 p.m. Fireworks at Middle Road.

8:16 p.m. Public assist at 3rd Street.

8:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Turquoise Drive.

9:02 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway and National Guard Road.

9:29 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

Sunday, Oct. 20

12:30 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.

1:09 a.m. Welfare check at Canterbury Way.

3:09 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.

10:11 a.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Road.

10:16 a.m. Public Assist at South Park Drive.

10:34 a.m. Suspicious event at Hegeman Avenue.

1:38 p.m. Found/lost property at Highpoint Center.

1:41 p.m. Fire alarm at Collins Farm Road.

4:09 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.

4:28 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Wiley Road.

4:31 p.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Gilman Circle.

5:08 p.m. Fire alarm at High Point Center.

10:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.

10:21 p.m. Agency assist at Hall Street.

11:19 p.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.

Total incidents: 263