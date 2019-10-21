Traffic Tickets Issued: 33
Arrests:
Tyler C. Herd, 27 — identity theft, citations x7
Tyler C. Herd, 27 — violating conditions of release, citations x7
Tyler C. Herd, 27 — credit card/ATM fraud, citations x7
Eric G. Nagel, 42 — arrest on warrant
Suzanne M. Corey, 47 — arrest on warrant
Cindy L. Bernier, 52 — driving under the influence; criminal refusal
Nathan J. Shaffer, 40 — driving under the influence; criminal refusal
Jennifer A. Walker, 39 — driving with a criminally suspended license
Sven E. Morway, 36 — driving under the influence; second and subsequent offense
Total Arrests: 13
Monday, Oct. 14
1:10 a.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.
4:40 a.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway.
5:44 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:04 a.m. Traffic hazard at East Road and Main Street.
7:45 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:14 a.m. Public assist at Truman Drive.
8:32 a.m. Animal problem at Curve Hill Road.
10:17 a.m. 911 hangup at Prim Road.
11:57 p.m. Animal problem at Blakely Road.
12:19 p.m. Identity theft at Shelburne Road.
12:21 p.m. Identity theft at Shelburne Road.
12:25 p.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
12:50 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway.
3:08 p.m. K9 assist at Dorset Street.
3:51 p.m. Animal problem at Lavigne Road.
4:17 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.
4:49 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
5:34 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
5:36 p.m. 911 hangup at Church Road.
5:46 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
5:48 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.
8:19 p.m. Suspicious event at Jasper Mine Road.
9:22 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:39 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
12:13 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:40 a.m. Public assist at Main Street and Bellevue Street.
7:58 a.m. Suspicious event at West Lakeshore Drive.
8:27 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at East Road and Farnsworth Road.
9:28 a.m. Suspicious event at Malletts Bay Avenue.
9:41 a.m. Animal problem at Wiley Road.
10:53 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.
11:31 a.m. 911 hangup on Ethan Allen Avenue.
12:19 p.m. Animal problem at Water Tower Circle.
3:37 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
4:17 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Severance Road and Coventry Road.
6:01 p.m. Public assist at Malletts Bay Avenue.
6:59 p.m. Motorist assist at Roosevelt Highway and Coon Hill Road.
7:16 p.m. Accident at College Parkway.
10:07 p.m. Overdose at Mill Pond Road.
11:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.
11:50 p.m. Arrest on warrant at Mill Pond Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
12:27 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:26 a.m. Suspicious event at National Guard Avenue.
7:58 a.m. Arrest on warrant at Prim Road.
8:32 a.m. Noise at Waterview Road.
8:42 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:14 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:06 a.m. School Resource Officer activity at Blakely Road.
10:48 a.m. Suspicious event at Prim Road.
12:49 p.m. Public assist at Mill Pond Road.
2:52 p.m. Agency assist at College Parkway and Campus Road.
3:55 p.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 16.
4:13 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.
5:40 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road and Severance Road.
5:46 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt and Severance Road.
6:33 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:59 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.
8:16 p.m. Public assist at Ethan Allen Avenue.
10:00 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Thursday, Oct. 17
6:55 a.m. Traffic hazard at Camp Kiniya Road.
7:03 a.m. Traffic hazard at Blakely Road.
7:44 a.m. Traffic hazard at East Road.
8:11 a.m. Boating incident at East Lakeshore Drive and Lake Champlain.
5:27 p.m. Traffic hazard at Williams Road and Everbreeze Drive.
6:05 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
7:44 p.m. Driving under the influence at Malletts Bay Avenue and Thomas Drive.
7:53 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and U.S. Route 2.
8:46 Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Ethan Allen Avenue.
9:05 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Friday, Oct. 18
12:09 a.m. Disturbance at Lincoln Drive.
5:08 a.m. Citizen dispute at Gilman Circle.
7:41 a.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound mile marker 95.
7:52 a.m. Accident at College Parkway.
8:01 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Blakely Road.
10:33 a.m. Larceny from a building at River Bend Lane.
12:26 p.m. Accident at Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:18 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at Malletts Bay Avenue.
2:08 p.m. Disturbance at Aurielle Drive.
3:33 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at College Parkway and Campus Road.
3:43 p.m. Motorist assist at Severance Road and Autumn Woods.
5:17 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Lower Mountain View Drive.
5:36 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Gilman Circle.
5:57 p.m. Agency assist at Truman Drive.
. Agency assist at South Park Drive.
8:06 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
8:24 p.m. 911 hangup at East Lakeshore Drive.
8:27 p.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Plaza.
8:51 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway.
9:33 p.m. Driving under the influence at Severance Road and Blakely Road.
11:07 p.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 19
12:09 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
2:19 a.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.
3:14 a.m. Suspicious event at 7th Street.
6:05 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
7:06 a.m. Identity theft at Shelburne Road.
8:34 a.m. Public assist at Hidden Oak Drive.
.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.
12:00 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at South Park Drive.
12:50 p.m. Found/lost property at Winooski Place.
1:47 p.m. Public assist at Jasper Mine Road.
1:53 p.m. Driving under the influence at Roosevelt Highway and South Park Drive.
2:59 p.m. Death investigation at South Park.
3:19 p.m. Accident at East Road.
3:45 p.m. Public assist at Perimeter.
5:30 p.m. Trespass at Blakely Road.
5:45 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:49 p.m. Fireworks at Middle Road.
8:16 p.m. Public assist at 3rd Street.
8:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Turquoise Drive.
9:02 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway and National Guard Road.
9:29 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
Sunday, Oct. 20
12:30 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Main Street.
1:09 a.m. Welfare check at Canterbury Way.
3:09 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway.
10:11 a.m. Suspicious event at Creek Farm Road.
10:16 a.m. Public Assist at South Park Drive.
10:34 a.m. Suspicious event at Hegeman Avenue.
1:38 p.m. Found/lost property at Highpoint Center.
1:41 p.m. Fire alarm at Collins Farm Road.
4:09 p.m. Public assist at Roosevelt Highway.
4:28 p.m. Accident causing property damage at Roosevelt Highway and Wiley Road.
4:31 p.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Gilman Circle.
5:08 p.m. Fire alarm at High Point Center.
10:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway.
10:21 p.m. Agency assist at Hall Street.
11:19 p.m. 911 hangup at West Lakeshore Drive.
Total incidents: 263