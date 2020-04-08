Tickets issued: 11

Arrests:

Travis D. Green, 38 — driving under the influence; criminal refusal

Jessica M. Goulet, 43 — violating an abuse prevention order; violating conditions of release

Jessica A. Brandolino, 39 — violating conditions of release x2;  unlawful trespass

Raymond D. Benson, 32 — violating conditions of release

Shannon McSweeney, 42 — disorderly conduct

James C. Giffin III, 21 — driving under the influence, first offense

Raymond D. Benson, 32 — violating conditions of release

Jessie J. Marshall, 44 — driving while license suspended

Carol J. Van Wormer, 45 — unlawful trespass

Gordon L. Sawyer, 52 — unlawful trespass

Kellymarie P. Chabot, 43 — unlawful trespass

Total arrests: 13

Monday, March 30

12:13 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.

6:17 a.m. Public assist at Camels Hump Road.

8:08 a.m. Motorist assist at Don Mar Terr.

9:17 a.m. Fraud at Douglas Drive.

9:29 a.m. Public assist at Windemere Way.

12:28 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

1:07 p.m. Public assist at Anna's Court.

1:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at 5th Street.

1:22 p.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.

1:39 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.

4:25 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

6:35 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.

7:14 p.m. Agency assist at Chestnut Lane.

8:04 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

8:20 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Sharrow Circle.

9:21 p.m. Robbery at Anna's Court.

Tuesday, March 31

2:50 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

3:18 a.m. Disturbance at McHawk Drive.

4:16 a.m. Suspicious event at Sunderland Woods.

7:06 a.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.

7:44 a.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.

8:25 a.m. Public assist at Old Sawmill Road.

9:55 a.m. 911 hangup at Severance Green.

11:06 a.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.

12:01 p.m. Public assist at Colchester Point Road.

12:05 p.m. Illegal dumping at Curve Hill Road.

1:04 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:06 p.m. Custodial interference at Abigail Drive.

2:30 p.m. Suspicious event at River Road.

2:56 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.

3:38 p.m. Agency assist at Hercules Drive.

4:37 p.m. Public assist at Waybury Road.

4:54 p.m. Welfare check at Abigail Drive.

5:08 p.m. Intoxication at 2nd Street.

5:11 p.m. Threats/harassment at Prim Road.

5:20 p.m. Welfare check at Jefferson Drive.

6:37 p.m. Public assist at Marble Island Road.

7:10 p.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway.

7:57 p.m. Simple assault at South Park Drive.

8:23 p.m. Suspicious event at McHawk Drive.

9:18 p.m. Driving under the influence at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.

Wednesday, April 1

12:03 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

12:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.

1:15 a.m. Theft of service at South Park Drive.

1:50 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

8:46 a.m. Biased based report at West Lakeshore Drive.

9:05 a.m. Animal problem at Al Shir Road.

8:18 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.

10:41 a.m. Vandalism at Main Street.

10:47 a.m. 911 hangup at Severance Green.

10:53 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

11:08 a.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.

11:29 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.

12:10 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely road.

12:17 p.m. Found/lost property at Hercules Drive.

12:33 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.

1:08 p.m. Welfare check at Main Street.

2:14 p.m. Directed patrol at Porters Point Road.

5:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.

5:36 p.m. Suspicious event at River Road.

5:39 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.

6:05 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

6:32 p.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive.

6:33 p.m. Directed patrol at Mill Pond Road.

6:47 p.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.

7:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Main Street.

7:11 p.m. Directed patrol at Porters Point Road.

7:32 p.m. Directed patrol at Heineberg Drive.

9:59 p.m. Suspicious event at Hollow Creek Road.

11:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

Thursday, April 2

3:49 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.

8:27 a.m. Fire call at Mill Pond Road.

11:28 a.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.

12:09 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.

1:59 p.m. Suspicious event at Landing Avenue.

4:50 p.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.

5:09 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

6:13 p.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive.

7:16 p.m. Directed patrol at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

7:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

7:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

7:54 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

8:29 p.m. Motorist assist at Pine Island Road.

8:52 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.

9:48 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:31 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

11:53 p.m. Alarm at Broad Acres Drive.

Friday, April 3

3:37 a.m. Suspicious event at Julie Drive.

6:46 a.m. Trespass at college Parkway.

7:05 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.

10:29 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

10:51 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

11:25 a.m. TRO/FRO violation at Perimeter Drive.

11:30 a.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.

12:25 p.m. Public assist at Lomatire Drive.

1:27 p.m. Animal problem at Woodridge Road.

2:28 p.m. Public assist at Rathe Road.

3:01 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound.

3:47 p.m. Violating conditions of release at College Parkway.

4:43 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

4:46 p.m. AGency assist at Blue Bridge.

5:11 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

5:17 p.m. Alarm at Blakely Drive.

5:45 p.m. Suicidal subject/attempt; location withheld.

5:46 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Prim Road.

5:54 p.m. Public assist at East Road.

6:20 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.

6:41 p.m. Trespass at Indian Circle.

6:59 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

7:05 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.

7:35 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

7:56 p.m. Animal problem at Dalton Drive.

8:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

9:30 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

9:54 p.m. Suspicious event at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.

10:15 p.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.

10:23 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.

Saturday, April 4

12:59 a.m. Driving under the influence at Church Road.

1:29 a.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.

2:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

3:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

8:37 a.m. School resource officer activity at Colchester Point Road.

9:22 a.m. Agency assist at East Patrol Area.

9:37 a.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.

12:39 p.m. Public assist at Forman Drive.

2:21 p.m. Trespass at Roosevelt Highway.

2:29 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.

3:35 p.m. Animal problem at Beach Road.

3:51 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

4:06 p.m. Public assist at Crooked Creek Road.

4:12 p.m. Suspicious event at MaCrae Road.

4:16 p.m. Trespass at Mountain View Drive.

4:22 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

4:39 p.m. Agency assist at River Road.

4:43 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.

4:59 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

5:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at South Park Drive.

5:13 p.m Agency assist at River Walk.

5:40 p.m. Fire alarm at Shore Acres Drive.

6:18 p.m. Littering at Farnsworth Road.

7:40 p.m. 911 hangup at Parkwood Drive.

8:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.

8:10 p.m. Phone problem at Shore Acres Drive.

9:27 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

9:53 p.m. suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.

11:06 p.m. Noise at East Lakeshore Drive.

Sunday, April 5

12:18 a.m. Welfare check at Blakely Road.

1:08 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

3:00 a.m. Trespass at College Parkway.

3:06 a.m. Larceny at Blakely Road.

8:47 a.m. Alarm at Middle Road.

11:41 a.m. Citizen Dispute at Blakely Road.

12:08 p.m. trespass at College Parkway.

12:48 p.m. Burning complaint at Mercier Drive.

12:09 p.m. Public assist at Park Drive.

1:41 p.m. Phone problem at Ethan Allen Avenue.

2:00 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

2:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Bay Road and Granite Creek Road.

2:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct at South Park Drive.

3:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

4:15 p.m. Burning complaint at Porters Point Road and Heineberg Road.

4:46 p.m. Citizen dispute at River Road.

6:09 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

6:09 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

9:07 p.m. Fraud at Heineberg Drive.

9:30 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

10:07 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.

11:06 p.m. Public assist at Westward Drive.

11:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Tanglewood Drive.

Total incidents: 173

