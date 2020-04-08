Tickets issued: 11
Arrests:
Travis D. Green, 38 — driving under the influence; criminal refusal
Jessica M. Goulet, 43 — violating an abuse prevention order; violating conditions of release
Jessica A. Brandolino, 39 — violating conditions of release x2; unlawful trespass
Raymond D. Benson, 32 — violating conditions of release
Shannon McSweeney, 42 — disorderly conduct
James C. Giffin III, 21 — driving under the influence, first offense
Jessie J. Marshall, 44 — driving while license suspended
Carol J. Van Wormer, 45 — unlawful trespass
Gordon L. Sawyer, 52 — unlawful trespass
Kellymarie P. Chabot, 43 — unlawful trespass
Total arrests: 13
Monday, March 30
12:13 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.
6:17 a.m. Public assist at Camels Hump Road.
8:08 a.m. Motorist assist at Don Mar Terr.
9:17 a.m. Fraud at Douglas Drive.
9:29 a.m. Public assist at Windemere Way.
12:28 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
1:07 p.m. Public assist at Anna's Court.
1:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at 5th Street.
1:22 p.m. Suspicious event at Lower Mountain View Drive.
1:39 p.m. Accident at Blakely Road.
4:25 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
6:35 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.
7:14 p.m. Agency assist at Chestnut Lane.
8:04 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
8:20 p.m. Violating conditions of release at Sharrow Circle.
9:21 p.m. Robbery at Anna's Court.
Tuesday, March 31
2:50 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
3:18 a.m. Disturbance at McHawk Drive.
4:16 a.m. Suspicious event at Sunderland Woods.
7:06 a.m. Alarm at South Park Drive.
7:44 a.m. Suspicious event at Porters Point Road.
8:25 a.m. Public assist at Old Sawmill Road.
9:55 a.m. 911 hangup at Severance Green.
11:06 a.m. Public assist at Hercules Drive.
12:01 p.m. Public assist at Colchester Point Road.
12:05 p.m. Illegal dumping at Curve Hill Road.
1:04 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:06 p.m. Custodial interference at Abigail Drive.
2:30 p.m. Suspicious event at River Road.
2:56 p.m. Suspicious event at Blakely Road.
3:38 p.m. Agency assist at Hercules Drive.
4:37 p.m. Public assist at Waybury Road.
4:54 p.m. Welfare check at Abigail Drive.
5:08 p.m. Intoxication at 2nd Street.
5:11 p.m. Threats/harassment at Prim Road.
5:20 p.m. Welfare check at Jefferson Drive.
6:37 p.m. Public assist at Marble Island Road.
7:10 p.m. Found/lost property at Roosevelt Highway.
7:57 p.m. Simple assault at South Park Drive.
8:23 p.m. Suspicious event at McHawk Drive.
9:18 p.m. Driving under the influence at Blakely Road and West Lakeshore Drive.
Wednesday, April 1
12:03 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
12:57 a.m. Suspicious event at Holy Cross Road.
1:15 a.m. Theft of service at South Park Drive.
1:50 a.m. Motorist assist at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
8:46 a.m. Biased based report at West Lakeshore Drive.
9:05 a.m. Animal problem at Al Shir Road.
8:18 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.
10:41 a.m. Vandalism at Main Street.
10:47 a.m. 911 hangup at Severance Green.
10:53 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
11:08 a.m. Directed patrol at Blakely Road.
11:29 a.m. Public assist at Bean Road.
12:10 p.m. Vin verification at Blakely road.
12:17 p.m. Found/lost property at Hercules Drive.
12:33 p.m. Suspicious event at Ethan Allen Avenue.
1:08 p.m. Welfare check at Main Street.
2:14 p.m. Directed patrol at Porters Point Road.
5:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Roosevelt Highway and Creek Farm Road.
5:36 p.m. Suspicious event at River Road.
5:39 p.m. Drugs at South Park Drive.
6:05 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
6:32 p.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive.
6:33 p.m. Directed patrol at Mill Pond Road.
6:47 p.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.
7:03 p.m. Traffic stop at Mill Pond Road and Main Street.
7:11 p.m. Directed patrol at Porters Point Road.
7:32 p.m. Directed patrol at Heineberg Drive.
9:59 p.m. Suspicious event at Hollow Creek Road.
11:30 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
Thursday, April 2
3:49 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.
8:27 a.m. Fire call at Mill Pond Road.
11:28 a.m. Welfare check at Bean Road.
12:09 p.m. Suspicious event at U.S. Route 7.
1:59 p.m. Suspicious event at Landing Avenue.
4:50 p.m. Public assist at West Lakeshore Drive.
5:09 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
6:13 p.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive.
7:16 p.m. Directed patrol at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
7:35 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
7:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
7:54 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
8:29 p.m. Motorist assist at Pine Island Road.
8:52 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.
9:48 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:31 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
11:53 p.m. Alarm at Broad Acres Drive.
Friday, April 3
3:37 a.m. Suspicious event at Julie Drive.
6:46 a.m. Trespass at college Parkway.
7:05 a.m. Agency assist at Roosevelt Highway.
10:29 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
10:51 a.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
11:25 a.m. TRO/FRO violation at Perimeter Drive.
11:30 a.m. Suspicious event at Dalton Drive.
12:25 p.m. Public assist at Lomatire Drive.
1:27 p.m. Animal problem at Woodridge Road.
2:28 p.m. Public assist at Rathe Road.
3:01 p.m. Agency assist at I-89 southbound.
3:47 p.m. Violating conditions of release at College Parkway.
4:43 p.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
4:46 p.m. AGency assist at Blue Bridge.
5:11 p.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
5:17 p.m. Alarm at Blakely Drive.
5:45 p.m. Suicidal subject/attempt; location withheld.
5:46 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Prim Road.
5:54 p.m. Public assist at East Road.
6:20 p.m. Overdose; location withheld.
6:41 p.m. Trespass at Indian Circle.
6:59 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
7:05 p.m. 911 hangup at Ethan Allen Avenue.
7:35 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
7:56 p.m. Animal problem at Dalton Drive.
8:21 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
9:30 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
9:54 p.m. Suspicious event at Bay Road and Sunset View Road.
10:15 p.m. Intoxication at South Park Drive.
10:23 p.m. Trespass at College Parkway.
Saturday, April 4
12:59 a.m. Driving under the influence at Church Road.
1:29 a.m. Suspicious event at Hazelwood Place.
2:00 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
3:57 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
8:37 a.m. School resource officer activity at Colchester Point Road.
9:22 a.m. Agency assist at East Patrol Area.
9:37 a.m. Violating conditions of release at Blakely Road.
12:39 p.m. Public assist at Forman Drive.
2:21 p.m. Trespass at Roosevelt Highway.
2:29 p.m. Disturbance at Prim Road.
3:35 p.m. Animal problem at Beach Road.
3:51 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
4:06 p.m. Public assist at Crooked Creek Road.
4:12 p.m. Suspicious event at MaCrae Road.
4:16 p.m. Trespass at Mountain View Drive.
4:22 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
4:39 p.m. Agency assist at River Road.
4:43 p.m. Public assist at South Park Drive.
4:59 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
5:13 p.m. Threats/harassment at South Park Drive.
5:13 p.m Agency assist at River Walk.
5:40 p.m. Fire alarm at Shore Acres Drive.
6:18 p.m. Littering at Farnsworth Road.
7:40 p.m. 911 hangup at Parkwood Drive.
8:05 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint at Ethan Allen Avenue.
8:10 p.m. Phone problem at Shore Acres Drive.
9:27 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
9:53 p.m. suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.
11:06 p.m. Noise at East Lakeshore Drive.
Sunday, April 5
12:18 a.m. Welfare check at Blakely Road.
1:08 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
3:00 a.m. Trespass at College Parkway.
3:06 a.m. Larceny at Blakely Road.
8:47 a.m. Alarm at Middle Road.
11:41 a.m. Citizen Dispute at Blakely Road.
12:08 p.m. trespass at College Parkway.
12:48 p.m. Burning complaint at Mercier Drive.
12:09 p.m. Public assist at Park Drive.
1:41 p.m. Phone problem at Ethan Allen Avenue.
2:00 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
2:20 p.m. Suspicious event at Bay Road and Granite Creek Road.
2:26 p.m. Disorderly conduct at South Park Drive.
3:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
4:15 p.m. Burning complaint at Porters Point Road and Heineberg Road.
4:46 p.m. Citizen dispute at River Road.
6:09 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
6:09 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
9:07 p.m. Fraud at Heineberg Drive.
9:30 p.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
10:07 p.m. Suspicious event at Heineberg Drive.
11:06 p.m. Public assist at Westward Drive.
11:31 p.m. Suspicious event at Tanglewood Drive.
Total incidents: 173