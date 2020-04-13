Last week, the Colchester Police Department (CPD) issued 18 tickets and made one arrest; there were 151 incidents in total. Police Chief Douglas Allen told the Sun that he's seen a rise in domestic disturbance- and mental health-related calls over the last few weeks since the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order was put in place. The log also reveals multiple instances of a new offense: COVID-19 noncompliance.
Tickets issued: 18
Arrests:
Carol J. Van Wormer, 45 — shoplifting (petit larceny)
Total arrests: 1
Monday, April 6
1:10 a.m. Agency assist at Gregory Drive.
2:43 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
5:21 a.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.
8:47 a.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive.
9:09 a.m. Retail theft at Prim Road.
9:16 a.m. Accident at Main Street.
10:34 a.m. Agency assist at 7th Street.
10:36 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and Roosevelt Highway.
11:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:08 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
1:07 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
2:09 p.m. Counterfeiting at Roosevelt Highway.
2:24 p.m. Public assist at Second Street.
2:44 p.m. Welfare check at Prim Road.
3:24 p.m. Larceny at Windemere Way.
3:35 p.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.
3:54 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.
3:55 p.m. Public assist at Shannon Road.
4:23 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.
4:58 p.m. Welfare check at Mount Mansfield Avenue.
4:59 p.m. Threats/harassment at Second Street.
5:08 p.m. Agency assist at First Street.
6:23 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
6:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Holbrook Court.
7:14 p.m. Public assist at Bay Patrol Area.
7:20 p.m. Directed patrol at South Park Drive.
8:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
8:12 p.m. Retail theft at Prim Road.
9:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:41 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
11:03 p.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
Tuesday, April 7
1:09 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.
5:14 a.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.
7:26 a.m. Illegal dumping at Woodside Drive.
8:51 a.m. Suspicious event at Marble Island Road.
9:26 a.m. Public assist at Macrae Road.
10:39 a.m. Public speaking at Al Shir Road.
11:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
11:35 a.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Heineberg Drive.
11:57 a.m. Theft of service at South Park Drive.
12:14 p.m. Citizen dispute at Westward Drive.
1:58 p.m. Retail theft at West Lakeshore Drive.
2:33 p.m. Animal problem at Woodbine By The Lake.
3:06 p.m. Larceny at South Park Drive.
3:08 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.
3:19 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
3:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Bonanza Park.
4:02 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at Seventh Street.
4:10 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at Blakely Road.
4:33 p.m. Agency assist at McHawk Drive.
5:30 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at West Lakeshore Drive.
5:31 p.m. Burning complaint at Holy Cross Road.
5:53 p.m. Burning complaint at Holly Creek.
7:16 p.m. Noise at Moorehouse Drive.
7:26 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.
8:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.
9:47 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.
10:43 p.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.
Wednesday, April 8
1:56 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
7:43 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Town of Colchester.
9:30 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Clover Lane.
9:36 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at West Lakeshore Drive.
10:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road.
10:23 a.m. Directed patrol at Church Road.
10:54 a.m. TRO/FRO service at McHawk Drive.
12:12 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at West Lakeshore Drive.
2:13 p.m. Agency assist at West Milton Road and Orr Road.
2:43 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.
2:53 p.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.
2:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bay Road.
3:36 p.m. Custodial interference at Hollow Creek Drive.
3:41 p.m. Agency assist at Fisher Pond Road.
2:56 p.m. TRO/FRO service at College Parkway #10.
4:00 p.m. Found/lost property at Main Street.
5:09 p.m. Disturbance at Bean Road.
5:25 p.m. Burning complaint at Watkins Road.
6:00 p.m. Threats/harassment at Blakely Road.
6:02 p.m. Welfare check at Rathe Road.
7:22 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.
8:19 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
8:50 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
9:25 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
Thursday, April 9
12:23 a.m. 911 hangup at Foley Road.
3:42 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
7:39 a.m. Vandalism at South Park Drive.
8:39 a.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.
9:00 a.m. Fire alarm at Watertower Circle.
9:57 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
10:15 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
10:48 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.
11:25 a.m. Agency assist at Main Street.
12:02 p.m. Disturbance at Gilman Circle.
12:11 p.m. Public assist at Mountain View Drive.
2:51 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Prim Road.
3:10 p.m. Threats/harassment at Prim Road.
4:46 p.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.
6:22 p.m. Public assist at Jasper Mine Road.
7:37 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.
10:34 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
Friday, April 10
2:24 a.m. Welfare check at Creek Farm Road.
6:53 a.m. Alarm at Main Street.
8:52 a.m. Welfare check at Indian Circle.
10:13 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.
10:21 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.
10:33 a.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.
10:47 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.
1:17 p.m. Agency assist at Princess Ann Drive.
1:36 p.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.
2:42 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 17.
4:08 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
4:11 p.m. Fire alarm at Mountain View Drive.
4:20 p.m. Animal problem at More House Drive.
4:22 p.m. Animal problem at McHawk Drive.
7:31 p.m. Animal problem at Mount Mansfield Avenue.
7:43 p.m. Public assist at Macrae Road.
Saturday, April 11
7:47 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Town of Colchester.
8:39 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.
9:26 a.m. Public assist at Woodridge Road.
9:58 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Main Street.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.
11:38 a.m. Larceny at Malletts Bay Avenue.
12:15 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.
12:16 p.m. Disturbance at Colchester Pond Road.
12:16 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.
1:07 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at South Park Drive.
2:38 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods road.
3:05 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at Holbrook Court.
3:39 p.m. Welfare check at Blakely Road.
3:50 p.m. Public assist at Church Road.
5:42 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
6:45 p.m. Larceny at Hummingbird Drive.
8:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Union Street and Weaver Street.
10:14 p.m. Medical; location withheld.
10:38 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at Middle Road.
10:52 p.m. Public assist at Moorehouse Drive.
11:12 p.m. Noise at Red Oak Drive.
Sunday, April 12
12:23 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.
12:34 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
2:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street.
2:58 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.
9:34 a.m. Burglary at Colchester Point Road.
9:52 a.m. Medical; location withheld.
12:32 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.
3:47 p.m. Found/lost property at Lime Kiln Road.
5:08 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at South Park Drive.
6:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
6:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.
8:05 p.m. Directed patrol at Holy Cross Road.
11:38 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.
Total incidents: 151