Generic police

Last week, the Colchester Police Department (CPD) issued 18 tickets and made one arrest; there were 151 incidents in total. Police Chief Douglas Allen told the Sun that he's seen a rise in domestic disturbance- and mental health-related calls over the last few weeks since the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order was put in place. The log also reveals multiple instances of a new offense: COVID-19 noncompliance.

Tickets issued: 18

Arrests:

Carol J. Van Wormer, 45 — shoplifting (petit larceny)

Total arrests: 1

Monday, April 6

1:10 a.m. Agency assist at Gregory Drive.

2:43 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

5:21 a.m. Public assist at Jefferson Drive.

8:47 a.m. Directed patrol at West Lakeshore Drive.

9:09 a.m. Retail theft at Prim Road.

9:16 a.m. Accident at Main Street.

10:34 a.m. Agency assist at 7th Street.

10:36 a.m. Public assist at Blakely Road and Roosevelt Highway.

11:28 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:08 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

1:07 p.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

2:09 p.m. Counterfeiting at Roosevelt Highway.

2:24 p.m. Public assist at Second Street.

2:44 p.m. Welfare check at Prim Road.

3:24 p.m. Larceny at Windemere Way.

3:35 p.m. Alarm at Laker Lane.

3:54 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway.

3:55 p.m. Public assist at Shannon Road.

4:23 p.m. Public assist at McHawk Drive.

4:58 p.m. Welfare check at Mount Mansfield Avenue.

4:59 p.m. Threats/harassment at Second Street.

5:08 p.m. Agency assist at First Street.

6:23 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

6:24 p.m. Suspicious event at Holbrook Court.

7:14 p.m. Public assist at Bay Patrol Area.

7:20 p.m. Directed patrol at South Park Drive.

8:03 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

8:12 p.m. Retail theft at Prim Road.

9:17 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:41 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

11:03 p.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

Tuesday, April 7

1:09 a.m. Noise at McHawk Drive.

5:14 a.m. Disturbance at South Park Drive.

7:26 a.m. Illegal dumping at Woodside Drive.

8:51 a.m. Suspicious event at Marble Island Road.

9:26 a.m. Public assist at Macrae Road.

10:39 a.m. Public speaking at Al Shir Road.

11:33 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

11:35 a.m. Larceny from motor vehicle at Heineberg Drive.

11:57 a.m. Theft of service at South Park Drive.

12:14 p.m. Citizen dispute at Westward Drive.

1:58 p.m. Retail theft at West Lakeshore Drive.

2:33 p.m. Animal problem at Woodbine By The Lake.

3:06 p.m. Larceny at South Park Drive.

3:08 p.m. Public assist at Blakely Road.

3:19 p.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

3:46 p.m. Suspicious event at Bonanza Park.

4:02 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at Seventh Street.

4:10 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at Blakely Road.

4:33 p.m. Agency assist at McHawk Drive.

5:30 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at West Lakeshore Drive.

5:31 p.m. Burning complaint at Holy Cross Road.

5:53 p.m. Burning complaint at Holly Creek.

7:16 p.m. Noise at Moorehouse Drive.

7:26 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

8:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway.

8:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods Road.

9:47 p.m. Suspicious event at Roosevelt Highway and Severance Road.

10:43 p.m. Alarm at Porters Point Road.

Wednesday, April 8

1:56 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

7:43 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Town of Colchester.

9:30 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Clover Lane.

9:36 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at West Lakeshore Drive.

10:19 a.m. Traffic stop at Porters Point Road.

10:23 a.m. Directed patrol at Church Road.

10:54 a.m. TRO/FRO service at McHawk Drive.

12:12 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at West Lakeshore Drive.

2:13 p.m. Agency assist at West Milton Road and Orr Road.

2:43 p.m. Juvenile problem; location withheld.

2:53 p.m. Intoxication at Gilman Circle.

2:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bay Road.

3:36 p.m. Custodial interference at Hollow Creek Drive.

3:41 p.m. Agency assist at Fisher Pond Road.

2:56 p.m. TRO/FRO service at College Parkway #10.

4:00 p.m. Found/lost property at Main Street.

5:09 p.m. Disturbance at Bean Road.

5:25 p.m. Burning complaint at Watkins Road.

6:00 p.m. Threats/harassment at Blakely Road.

6:02 p.m. Welfare check at Rathe Road.

7:22 p.m. Suspicious event at College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road.

8:19 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

8:50 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

9:25 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

Thursday, April 9

12:23 a.m. 911 hangup at Foley Road.

3:42 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

7:39 a.m. Vandalism at South Park Drive.

8:39 a.m. 911 hangup at Lower Mountain View Drive.

9:00 a.m. Fire alarm at Watertower Circle.

9:57 a.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

10:15 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

10:48 a.m. Trespass at South Park Drive.

11:25 a.m. Agency assist at Main Street.

12:02 p.m. Disturbance at Gilman Circle.

12:11 p.m. Public assist at Mountain View Drive.

2:51 p.m. TRO/FRO service at Prim Road.

3:10 p.m. Threats/harassment at Prim Road.

4:46 p.m. Agency assist at West Allen Street.

6:22 p.m. Public assist at Jasper Mine Road.

7:37 p.m. Fire alarm at Cashman Road.

10:34 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

Friday, April 10

2:24 a.m. Welfare check at Creek Farm Road.

6:53 a.m. Alarm at Main Street.

8:52 a.m. Welfare check at Indian Circle.

10:13 a.m. Directed patrol at Main Street.

10:21 a.m. Alarm at Blakely Road.

10:33 a.m. Public assist at Creek Farm Road.

10:47 a.m. Alarm at Hercules Drive.

1:17 p.m. Agency assist at Princess Ann Drive.

1:36 p.m. Public assist at Lower Mountain View Drive.

2:42 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Exit 17.

4:08 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

4:11 p.m. Fire alarm at Mountain View Drive.

4:20 p.m. Animal problem at More House Drive.

4:22 p.m. Animal problem at McHawk Drive.

7:31 p.m. Animal problem at Mount Mansfield Avenue.

7:43 p.m. Public assist at Macrae Road.

Saturday, April 11

7:47 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Town of Colchester.

8:39 a.m. Alarm at Orion Drive.

9:26 a.m. Public assist at Woodridge Road.

9:58 a.m. COVID-19 compliance at Main Street.

10:56 a.m. Traffic stop at Main Street and Middle Road.

11:38 a.m. Larceny at Malletts Bay Avenue.

12:15 p.m. Suspicious event at Mountain View Drive.

12:16 p.m. Disturbance at Colchester Pond Road.

12:16 p.m. Public assist at College Parkway.

1:07 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at South Park Drive.

2:38 p.m. Accident at Roosevelt Highway and Sunderland Woods road.

3:05 p.m. TRO/FRO violation at Holbrook Court.

3:39 p.m. Welfare check at Blakely Road.

3:50 p.m. Public assist at Church Road.

5:42 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

6:45 p.m. Larceny at Hummingbird Drive.

8:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Union Street and Weaver Street.

10:14 p.m. Medical; location withheld.

10:38 p.m. COVID-19 compliance at Middle Road.

10:52 p.m. Public assist at Moorehouse Drive.

11:12 p.m. Noise at Red Oak Drive.

Sunday, April 12

12:23 a.m. Mental health issue; location withheld.

12:34 a.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

2:27 a.m. Traffic stop at Tigan Street.

2:58 a.m. 911 hangup at South Park Drive.

9:34 a.m. Burglary at Colchester Point Road.

9:52 a.m. Medical; location withheld.

12:32 p.m. Suspicious event at South Park Drive.

3:47 p.m. Found/lost property at Lime Kiln Road.

5:08 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident at South Park Drive.

6:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

6:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance; location withheld.

8:05 p.m. Directed patrol at Holy Cross Road.

11:38 p.m. Threats/harassment at College Parkway.

Total incidents: 151

Recommended for you