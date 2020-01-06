The Colchester Police Department (CPD) is investigating damage to an athletic field at Colchester High School (CHS) that occurred in November of last year.
On Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28, 2019, a truck was caught on security cameras entering the field and driving erratically, according to a CPD press release. The vehicle allegedly caused “deep tire tracks across the field,” but due to the time of year, it is unknown if the water irrigation system for the field is damaged.
A few hours earlier, the vehicle was also observed speeding and spinning around in the school main parking lot.
According to the press release, the vehicle appeared to be a light-colored truck with an extended cab and a Tonneau cover on the bed.
CPD requests that anyone with information on the identity of the vehicle or occupants should contact the Colchester Police Department at 802-264-5555.