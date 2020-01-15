After security cameras at Colchester High School (CHS) caught a mystery vehicle vandalizing an athletic field in November of last year, the Colchester Police Department (CPD) sought community help in identifying the person responsible.
Since calling on the community for assistance in early January, CPD has been able to identify the driver as Jameson Roach, 19, of Colchester.
The original footage showed Roach speeding, spinning in the school parking lot and driving erratically, allegedly causing “deep tire tracks across the field,” according to a CPD press release.
Roach has been issued a court citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Feb. 20 to answer offenses of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful mischief.