The Colchester Planning and Zoning Department is open for business via online services due to COVID-19. Since Governor Phil Scott's order on March 24, construction is limited to repairs for safety and health purposes.
Some online services available on the town website include permit applications and receival, guides for frequently asked questions and all town property records.
The “Apply for a Permit” tab will walk you through the application process. Using the “Buying and Selling Property” option, you can find our “PZ Online Records Search”. This search includes information on all permits issued or applied for on Colchester properties. The “Buying and Selling Property” option also provides a link to the Assessor’s interactive map that includes zoning classification. Deed research in the Clerk's Office is linked here including property tax information. A Certificate of Compliance for real estate closings is also available here.
Inspection requests and complaints can also be submitted through the town website.
Permits and other applications submitted online through the “Apply for Permit” portion of the website can be entirely processed and paid for online. Permits and applications mailed in will need to be paid for by check and will experience lags in processing. The department is unable to accept cash at this time.
Per the governor's order addendum of March 24, construction is limited. According to the Colchester Planning and Zoning department, all contractors are expected to comply with this order and those that do not may have permits revoked.
Inspections at this time have also been limited and are prioritized based upon safety and time sensitivity.
The Development Review Board and Planning Commission have cancelled meetings through April, deferring work to their May agendas. Agendas are posted on the town website. If you wish to attend a meeting, email pzinfo@colchestervt.gov and the department will confirm the time and location of the meetings as the dates approach.
While staff is working remotely, the Planning and Zoning department is available via phone and email. A complete directory of our staff is available on our website.