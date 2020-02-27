The planning commission will be reduced from seven to five members as of Town Meeting Day, reverting back to its original board size.
At a selectboard meeting on Feb. 25, Town Manager Aaron Frank presented the planning commission's request, saying "a smaller group would be more beneficial."
The commission was originally a five-person board before adding two seats in 2016—as a sort of experiment, Frank said. According to the planning commission's request, "at that time there were multiple applicants for one vacancy and the selectboard chose to expand the commission to accommodate more members." Since then, a youth member has also been added to the board, creating a board of eight total functioning members.
One member left the board last year and another will leave on March 3, making the commission's downsize natural.
"It's a complex task, planning with seven people," said Frank.
Selectboard member and former chair of the planning commission Pamela Loranger voiced her support for the request to downsize, recalling her own experience.
"I absolutely agree," she said. "It should help them to plan more efficiently."
The selectboard approved the request. By March 3, the planning commission will retain a five-person board with one youth member.