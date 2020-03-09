Nobody likes traffic—not even the Colchester planning commission. At a meeting on Feb. 18, the commission discussed potential traffic impacts on East Lakeshore Drive, as well as different water quality improvements, in their efforts to rezone the area.
The preservation of lake views is cited as a major concern in the town plan, which charges the planning commission with revisiting East Lakeshore Drive zoning within two years of adoption. Planning and Zoning Director Sarah Hadd described the charge as to preserve the existing character of the neighborhood. At previous meetings, Hadd discussed how new zoning regulations might be difficult to manifest without incentives, due to the prevalence of preexisting nonconforming structures in the area.
Director of Public Works Bryan Osborne presented his take on potential traffic impacts and stormwater improvements that the commission could consider in rezoning, warning that a traditional zoning approach may not work in this case.
“East Lakeshore Drive is a very unique area of town, both as it relates to its proximity and the tremendous constraints that exist along that corridor,” said Osborne. “The traditional and conventional approaches may not as easily apply as in other areas of town.” Some creativity may be required, he said.
Two of Osborne’s primary goals for the project are to reduce traffic in the area and to develop water quality improvements.
According to Osborne, on average 4,600 cars drive East Lakeshore Drive per day—about 26 percent below the traffic volumes of other class two highways in the area. While the volume is not huge, he said, additional density, conflicts between vehicle and pedestrian movements and fast speeds are all issues in the area.
One way to minimize vehicle and pedestrian movements Osborne suggested would be to construct sidewalks in the area. “Sidewalks, trees, a streetscape, pedestrians walking,” Osborne suggested, are all visual stimuli that signals to drivers they should slow down. “Now you’ve created a visual appearance that doesn’t distract the driver but subconsciously tells the driver to slow down. It gets their attention and has a traffic calming effect without distracting them as a driver.”
Slowing down drivers on East Lakeshore Drive is one way to push them over to Blakely Road, although if drivers slow too much, it could backfire. “It’s a bit of a balancing act between the carrot and the stick,” Sarah Hadd added.
Another way to make Blakely Road drivers’ first choice is by relieving current “choke points,” as Osborne called them. In that vein, he said three major projects are planned to upgrade the Severance Corners intersection, the Blakely Road and Laker Lane intersection and the Bayside intersection.
“The goal is to free up the ability to use that corridor such that it becomes a more viable option than East Lakeshore Drive,” he said.
Construction on the Blakely Road and Laker Lane intersection is set to begin this summer. According to Osborne, progress on the Bayside intersection is being held up by a grant application which should be decided soon, but he said he’s at a point where the design needs to be started with or without the grant.
“That project could move rapidly in comparison to other projects. It lacks two things that slow projects down: utility relocation and right of way acquisition. There are not many utilities in area and the town owns the property all the way around the intersection,” said Osborne. “That takes one and a half to two years off most intersection projects.”
The Severance Corners intersection upgrade is a VTrans (Vt. Agency of Transportation) project. Optimistically, Osborne hopes to complete or be close to finishing all three projects within five years.
For water quality improvements on East Lakeshore Drive, Osborne suggested some smaller improvements with “water quality undertones,” that wouldn’t move the water quality needle but would help deteriorating infrastructure. Some possibilities included drainage improvements; curbings on the lakeside road to stop runoff into steep embankments; and expanding catch basins and the piping network. As far as pure water quality improvements, Osborne said bio-swales and infiltration trenches would reduce current phosphorus in the watershed by an estimated 50 percent.
“Most would be located further up into the East Lakeshore Drive watershed, partly because there isn’t ample room for them,” he said.
Due to the tight-knit nature of East Lakeshore Drive, with lakeside camps nearly kissing the roadway amidst a myriad of mismatching units, Osborne recommended halting density as a top priority complementary to traffic and water quality goals.
“To the greatest extent possible, you should look at minimizing additional density in the area,” he said. “Reducing lot coverage as much as you can, requiring on-site infiltration to new development and increasing front-yard setbacks wherever you can. I understand there may not be a lot of opportunities to do that but it helps us address water quality.”
The town plan states: “The presence of seasonal camps along East Lakeshore Drive preserves the historic summer seasonal culture of Colchester and contributes to the character of the area, with the majority of residences between the road and the Lake still occupied only seasonally. These area attributes should be sustained. Recent rebuilding of homes between the Lake and the road has inhibited view of the Lake.”