Get in the holiday spirit with the perfect family event: “Dinner with Santa!”
Santa will once again visit Colchester for an evening of food, stories and other Christmas fun. The event will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at Colchester Middle School, starting at 6:15 p.m. This event requires all visitors to be pre-registered for this event.
This year’s event will have a meal consisting of pancakes, eggs and sausage; drink options of milk, chocolate milk, orange juice and coffee. Santa will be available for visits with children and half-way through the event, he will stop and read his favorite Christmas story to everyone. There will also be fun holiday-themed activities in the Middle School gym.
The Parks & Recreation Department would like to express their gratitude to Shadow Cross Farm for donating eggs and Mazza’s General Store for donating maple syrup to this event. Also, a huge thank you to the Colchester Lions Club members who volunteer each year to help in the kitchen and spread holiday cheer to everyone in attendance!
This is a family event so adults must register and attend with their children. Maximum attendance for this event is 150 people. Cost for admission is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children (ages three to 13); children ages two and under are free. Registration can be done online at http://bit.ly/WebTracColchester (search under “Family Activities,”) until Dec. 12, or with registration mailed or dropped off at the Parks & Recreation Department.
