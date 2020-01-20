37th Annual Colchester Winter Carnival: “Through the Years…”
*All events are at the Colchester High School, unless noted otherwise
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Winter Carnival Information Booth
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM COLCHESTER’S GOT TALENT: ALL STARS! - A Community Talent Show
5:30 PM & 7:00 PM CHS Girls Basketball Games
Saturday, February 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast
9:30 AM - 3:15 PM Winter Carnival Information Booth
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM PERFORMANCE: Studio 3 Dance Co.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Laser Tag with Colchester Paintball
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Horse Drawn Hay Rides
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Marc Hughes Caricatures
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Jolley & Joy: Wacky Balloon Twisters
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM The Big Blue Trunk
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Arts & Crafts Room
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Playdough Extravaganza
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Sensory Room
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Inflatable Obstacle Courses
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Pony Rides
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Face Painting
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Henna Tattoos
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Green Screen Room with LCATV
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Exit 16 DDI Driving Simulator
10:30 AM Chili Contest
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Stephen Gratto Stilts & Balloon Animals
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Sugar on Snow & Maple Cotton Candy
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Food Concessions (additional fee)
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Charity Ice Golf Tournament @ Bayside Waterfront (additional fee)
Sunday, February 2, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Skating at Airport Park w/ CPD Officers
Winter Carnival Bracelets are $7.00/person (children ages 2 and under FREE)
Purchase your bracelets early at:
Colchester Parks & Recreation
Burnham Memorial Library
Biben’s ACE Hardware
Mazza’s General Store
More info at: https://colchestervt.gov/WinterCarnival
Highlights!
Colchester’s Got Talent: ALL STARS! — Join us for an evening of spectacular amateur talent! In the spirit of our theme, “Through the Years…” and to celebrate 10 years of Colchester’s Got Talent, a special variety show of crowd favorites from 2011 – 2019 has been assembled into what promises to be one of the biggest shows yet! Singers, instrumentalists, ensemble acts, and other variety performers will dazzle and entertain at this all-ages show. Judges will choose the winners, and cash prizes are awarded to the top three finishers in each category. 2020 Judges include Colchester Schools Superintendent Amy Minor, Colchester High School Activities & Athletics Director Mark Ellingson, and Miss Vermont 2019 Jillian Fisher! Thank you to Sheppard Custom Homes, our major sponsor for this event! Location: Performing Arts Center; Overflow seating & live stream in Cafeteria.
Arts & Crafts Room — The Colchester Winter Carnival has long been known to have one of the most fun arts & crafts rooms around! As part of our “Through The Years…” theme, the crafts featured will be crowd favorites from years’ past. Come create a fun souvenir to take home! Location: Room 101/103 down left hallway.
Inflatable Obstacle Course — One of the Winter Carnival’s most popular activities is back and bigger than ever! Visit the gym for inflatable obstacle courses for kids of all ages. There will be a NEW inflatable specifically for younger children, and the all-time favorite two-person obstacle course for older children and adults! Location: Gym.
THESE ACTIVITIES MAY CARRY AN ADDITIONAL FEE THAT IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THE BRACELET ENTRY.
Lion's Club Pancake Breakfast — The Colchester Lion’s Club will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning. What a way to get the day off to a great start! Breakfast is by donation. Location: Cafeteria.
Chili Contest — No entry fee for contest participants, but donations to the Josh Pallotta Fund will be accepted. Think you have the best chili in town? Well then, test your chili against your neighbor at this community contest! Entries support the Josh Pallotta Fund, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to assisting Veterans and Service members struggling with Post Traumatic Stress and to one day end Veteran suicide. Judging will begin at 10:30 AM. The top 3 will win a gift certificate, trophy, & bragging rights. More details can be found at: http://www.joshpallottafund.org. Remaining chili will be sold as concessions with proceeds benefiting the Josh Pallotta Fund. Registration Deadline 1/25. Location: Cafeteria.
Ice Golf Charity Scramble @ Bayside Waterfront — Two 9-hole golf courses will be assembled on the frozen surface of our beautiful Lake Champlain. Teams of four will play in a scramble-format starting at Bayside Beach. $240/team. All proceeds benefit Vermont’s Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. Graphite shafts not recommended due to their brittleness in cold weather. White golf balls are not allowed. One hockey stick per team. For details or to register a team, visit https://www.facebook.com/VermontIceGolf/. Registration at 11 a.m. at The Pickled Perch, with shotgun start at 12 p.m.