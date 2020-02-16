Upbeat news!
Come work for us! Colchester Parks & Recreation is currently looking to hire part-time and seasonal staff for both the A.C.E. After School Program and in the Parks Department.
A.C.E. Program Staff should have an interest and some experience working with school-age children, and be prepared for a dynamic, creative, and fun environment. Please check the job listing at http://bit.ly/2M0Sk0X for qualifications and details, as well as directions on how to apply.
The Parks Department is looking for both a Seasonal Park Laborer (14-week position) to work May–August and a Seasonal Parks Technician to work up to 36 weeks, March–November. If you are interested, please view the full job listings on our website at http://colchestervt.gov/Jobs.aspx. Directions are included online for how to apply and where to send your résumé. You can also call the Parks & Recreation Office at (802) 264-5640 with any questions.
Two big Colchester races opened registration on Saturday, Feb. 1! The eighth Annual Colchester Causeway 5K, 10K, and 15K Race will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020. This event sold out in 2019! Register by May 1 to guarantee your t-shirt size, but also know that the earlier you register, the better your chance of guaranteeing your spot too. Only 200 runners are allowed in the 5K run, and 250 combined for the 10K & 15K distances. The Colchester Causeway will be closed until Memorial Day weekend for repairs, so this will be a great opportunity to get out and enjoy this beautiful destination in Colchester.
The 36th Annual Colchester Triathlon—taking place on Sunday, July 26, 2020—has also opened registration. Early Bird rates are in effect until May 1, so signing up early is the best deal. Be sure to sign up before May 25 to guarantee your t-shirt size for this race. The Colchester Triathlon also serves as the qualifying race for the Vermont Senior Games Triathlon; athletes ages 50 and over who are participating in an individual swim/bike/run category have the option of dual-registering and submitting their time to the Vermont Senior Games Association and possible qualifying for the 2021 National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale, FL!
Many other programs are beginning over the next few weeks!
We’ll be running a half-day program specifically for preschoolers at the Bayside Activity Center on March 2 and 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be lots of games, crafts, and other activities. On Monday we’ll even celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with some wacky, rhyming fun! Morning snack will be provided on both days.
If you have a student at the Malletts Bay School, there’s a great opportunity to make music with popular Vermont musician and performer, Jon Gailmour during his after school program called “Crankin’ Out the Hits” on Thursdays starting March 5.
Adults with an interest in arts and crafts should check out the upcoming Batik & Silk Painting class with Jen Labie of Leaning Tree Studios (and if you don’t know what Batik is, you should definitely sign up and try it!).
And adults over the age of 55 can check out both Age Well-dietician Brigitte Harton’s upcoming presentation on “Avoiding Food-Drug Interactions” on Tuesday, March 3 and “Active Aging,” an exercise program with an athletic trainer from the ReHabGYM, which meets Thursdays starting March 5. Both programs take place at the Bayside Activity Center.
All of these programs require participants to register at the Colchester Parks & Recreation Department, or online at https://secure.rec1.com/VT/colchester-vt/catalog.
To learn more about Colchester Parks & Recreation’s projects, programs, and events, visit us on the web at http://colchestervt.gov/recreation and check us out on social media: we’re on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat @ColchesterRec.