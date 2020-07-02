Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Town Offices: Beginning Monday June 29th, Colchester Town Offices at 781 Blakely Road are open to the public from 7:30AM to noon. Masks are required to keep the public and staff safe. We are still at half our normal staffing levels--except for public safety--due to the furloughs. We will use the time in the afternoon to process work brought in during the morning. We are available by phone and email in the afternoon from noon-4:30. Our online services are available 24/7. Thank you for your patience. Town Directory: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-Dir
Tax Rate and Budget: The Colchester Selectboard approved a municipal tax rate of $0.5480 per hundred dollars of property value, or 51/100 of a cent and a 0.94% increase over last year’s tax rate. This is based on the budget approved by the voters on Town Meeting Day and the value of property determined by the elected Listers earlier this month.
Financial sustainability: Ongoing financial sustainability is an extremely important aspect of our work as Town staff and a key goal of the Selectboard. The 2020-21 Municipal tax Rate is lower than eight years ago. The municipal tax bill on a $300,000 home will be $15 less than in 2013.
How is this tax rate reduction possible?
Growth and investment in Colchester resulted in an increase in property value of $241,014,100 (12.39%) from 2013 to 2021
The establishment of a stormwater utility reduced the property tax generated budget by $387,180.
The use of Local Option Taxes to fund $502,314 of our voter approved debt that was previously paid by property taxes
Selectboard and staff are diligent about containing costs and finding more efficient ways to manage the town using fewer of your tax dollars.
Colchester has the third lowest property tax per resident, at $673 among inner Chittenden County communities based on 2019-20 tax rate information and the 2017 census. Only two communities with significantly more local option taxes and commercial value are lower.
COVID INFO
Vermont Opening: July 1, upwards of 19-million people in counties throughout the Northeast with low COVID counts can visit without quarantine. That includes parts of New England, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland. The travel map will be updated weekly. People must arrive in Vermont by driving themselves to avoid the quarantine.https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel
Tests: Vermont Health Department is testing for people who do NOT have symptoms. Appointments are available from 9am-3pm through July. Find locations and make an appointment athumanresources.vermont.gov/popups or call 2-1-1 or 802-828-2828.
Modeling by State of VT: Outbreak vs. Community Spread; Other Low Case States; Northern New England Cases; Hospital Beds; Regional and National Data. https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-062620.pdf
Weekly Summary of VT Data: Cases; Peak; County Data; Testing Rates; Demographics; Existing Conditions; Symptoms; Deaths; Outbreaks; Emergent Care; and Age: https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/Weekly-Summary-of-Data.pdf
People at risk for severe illness: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2020/p0625-update-expands-covid-19.html
Masks help open the economy: https://fee.org/articles/voluntarily-wearing-masks-can-save-lives-and-open-the-economy-faster/
U.S. record for new cases: 37,077 reported Thursday 6/25, according to Johns Hopkins University.https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/25/health/us-coronavirus-thursday/index.html
16 friends positive after bar visit: https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/17/us/group-tests-positive-florida-bar/index.html
Cases in Colchester: 50 as of 6/25: https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Upcoming Town Meetings:
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 7/8/20 via Zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. July 20th 5:00pm. at the Milton Town Forrest for a walk.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 7/16/20 via Zoom.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 7/28/20. Location TBD.
Live Stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
