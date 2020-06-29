Manager's Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Colchester Police:
We are thankful for notes and letters of support of our local police department. We are providing information about CPD for our community including:
1) A statement and a summary of an hour-long presentation by Chief Allen: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Colchester-vt/council/2020/jun09_20td.htm;
2) Colchester Police Bias Awareness: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/200609_04c.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt;
3) Review and Approval of Colchester Police General Order #1, which outlines employee requirements, organizational structure, a written directive system, and authority of Department personnel: https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/200623_05d.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt
4) Overview of Colchester Police General Order’s #2 - #47 which address operational and administrative procedures of the department. https://clerkshq.com/Content/Attachments/Colchester-vt/200623_05e.pdf?clientSite=Colchester-vt
Census:
Only 54.7% of Vermont households have completed the 2020 census. Only four other states have lower completion rates. Census data informs decisions on some federal funding (including for COVID-19 response), so it is important to have an accurate understanding of Vermont’s population. The census can be completed by calling 844-330-2020 or online: https://my2020census.gov/
Tax Payments:
We have received all but $201,000 of our FY 20 Taxes from the March 15th installment. This is about $60,000 less than the average of the two prior years, but much improved from the last two months. Total unpaid Town and State education taxes including past years is $341,711.
Transportation Survey:
The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission has commissioned a survey on how COVID-19 impacts your commute to work. Complete the 5-minute survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACTcovidCATMA
Results will provide information to transportation planners and providers, policy makers, and employers on the needs of commuters to safely and reliably travel to work.
The survey is open until July 3, 2020. Submissions received by June 26, 2020 will qualify for a drawing for one of five $100 Amazon gift cards. The survey can be completed by all individuals currently working or planning to return to work in the coming months.
Selectboard Meeting 6/23 Highlights:
Approval of Tax Rate for 2020-2021
Transfer of funds to: 1) reduce taxes needed in FY 22; 2) provide funding for Stormwater improvements; 3) help fund a new ambulance; and 4) provide funding for fire capital equipment
Approval of Colchester Police General Order #1, which outlines employee requirements, organizational structure, a written directive system, and authority of Department personnel.
Overview of Colchester Police General Order’s #20 - #47 which address operational and administrative procedures of the department.
Finance report noting that the Town is on track to finish the fiscal year with savings to help weather some fiscal concerns.
COVID INFO
COVID Prevention: Governor Phil Scott reminds us “The response to this virus (around the country) has become polarized…so let’s set an example. Because Vermont is strongest when we pull together.”
Social Gatherings with physical distancing: Events may accommodate 50 percent of fire occupancy or 1 person per 100 square feet, with a maximum of 75 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.
https://accd.vermont.gov/news/update-new-work-safe-additions-be-smart-stay-safe-order
Important Terms:
Quarantine: People with no symptoms and who: 1) were in close contact with someone sick with COVID-19, or 2) are returning to Vermont from out of the state (except select counties in the Northeast) for anything other than an essential purpose.
Isolation: People sick with COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have any symptoms.
Masks Reduce COVID: The new coronavirus spreads mainly via airborne transmission and wearing a mask is the most effective way to stop person-to person spread, according to a new study. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/12/health/coronavirus-mask-wellness-trnd/index.html
Exposure Time and Quality: It’s Not Whether You Were Exposed to the Virus. It’s How Much. The dose makes the poison! https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/29/health/coronavirus-transmission-dose.html
Updated Governor’s Order Covering: Health Care Facility Visitation; Unemployment Insurance; State Travel Policy; Stay Safe; Fairs and Festivals; Work Safe; Liquor Regulation; Education and Child Care; Motor Vehicles; and other matters.
https://governor.vermont.gov/sites/scott/files/documents/Amended%20and%20Restated%20Executive%20Order%20No.%2001-20.pdf
Restart status for all businesses sectors: https://accd.vermont.gov/news/update-new-work-safe-additions-stay-home-stay-safe-order
Cases in Colchester: 47 as of 6/11. https://tinyurl.com/Col-Cases-6-11
Planning and Zoning Department
Sarah Hadd, Director
The Colchester Planning and Zoning Department will finish the fiscal year with more permits received and issued than the previous year, but for smaller projects. The Department continues to operate with reduced staff and encourages online permit applications via www.tinyurl.com/ColchesterApply and for inspection and information requests via pzinfo@colchestervt.gov. Inspections are performed on Monday and Wednesday mornings and compliance letters for sales are generally a four week turn around. Planning Commission meetings have been suspended temporarily.
The Development Review Board met online via Zoom on June 10th and approved the request of Costco Wholesale Corporation for hours of operation for gas sales 218 Lower Mountain Drive, Tax Map 1, Parcels 20-5 and 20-27. The Board also approved the two lot subdivision of Colchester Fire District #2 to place the fire station on a separate lot from the Fire District’s building at 838 Church Road, tax map 41, parcel 35. The Board will meet again online on July 8th and all are welcome to attend. These meetings can still be viewed live, without Zoom attendance, at LCATV.org.
For more visit http://colchestervt.gov/planningz or call (802) 264-5600.
Rescue Squad
Scott Crady, Rescue Chief
In the last month there were 145 emergency medical calls, compared to 127 calls last year for this time frame. We are seeing the incident volume is back to what we would normally expect outside of the current COVID situation.
Clayton Cameron, one of our career personnel has given his resignation. Clayton’s last day as a career employee was May 28th. Clayton took a position that he has worked hard to obtain for many years with the State of Vermont Medical Examiner’s office. We wish Clayton the best of luck and look forward to still having him run part time with us in the future.
We continue to monitor communications and updates from the VT State Health Dept. pertaining to COVID 19 which are posted daily. Emergency Medical Services continue to be on high alert and the level of personal protective equipment for all patients is at the highest level. This is to help protect providers and the public from potential spread.
Our current state of personal protective equipment is good for the short term (3 months). However we are diligent about trying to obtain N95 respirators.
For more about Colchester Rescue, please visit http://colchestervt.gov/rescue or call (802) 264-5990.
Upcoming Town Meetings: held remotely until further notice
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 7/8/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. July 20th 5:00pm. at the Milton Town Forrest for a walk.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 7/16/20 via Zoom.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 7/28/20. Location TBD.
live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Notify Me: Subscribe to Town information that matters to you most. Visit www.colchestervt.gov and click on the Notify Me icon to sign up.