Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Teen's Paper Qualifies for National History Day, Bonnie L. Potter, Vice President, Colchester Historical Society
Colchester has a winner at Vermont History Day. Thomas Buckley, a student at Colchester High School, entered the state-wide competition this spring with support from his English teachers Megan Gagne and Jason Thime as well as guidance counselor Robert Hall.
“Breaking Barriers in History” was the theme for this year's Vermont History Day competition. Thomas prepared a research paper about Margaret Chase Smith and was awarded Second Place in the category of Senior Historical Paper. According to Victoria Hughes, Museum and Education Manager for the Vermont Historical Society, Thomas was the first and only entrant from Colchester to ever participate in this prestigious statewide event. His paper, “Mrs. Smith Goes to Washington: Margaret Chase Smith and the Rise of McCarthyism” qualified Thomas for the next level of competition – National History Day – which occurs in mid-June.
“I was struck by her acts of political courage,” said Thomas, “and she was one of the most influential women in Congress for her time.” Thomas said the most exciting aspect of participating in Vermont History Day was the research process, Thomas will always remember what he learned about the terrifying aspects of McCarthyism, and that a simple act of courage can have a lasting impact on society. Thomas's winning paper: https://tinyurl.com/Thomas-Buckley
Spare Time Entertainment re-opened Friday June 12th with enhanced safety measures. Hours are: Sunday – Thursday 10AM – 11PM; Friday & Saturday 10AM – 1AM
Selectboard Meeting 6/9 Highlights:
Approval of Chittenden Solid Waste District’s fee based Budget
Statement on George Floyd’s Murder and Presentation on Fair and Unbiased Policing from Colchester Police Chief Allen
Update on Fire Service from Chief Bourgeois; Passed a Resolution in Favor of Federal Municipal Assistance.
Town Offices: Town offices are accepting prior business day appointments for services that cannot be delivered via the phone, email or online. We have ordered clear barriers for our large service windows and will open for access without appointments from 7:30AM to noon as soon as they are installed. Please remember we have furloughed half the staff, excluding public safety, to address revenue shortfalls due to lack of fee based revenues and a 50% increase in unpaid 2019-2020 taxes. Town Directory: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-Dir
Racial Injustice: Following the June 6th protest organized by residents Rozlyn Calderon and Josephine Ames, I made the statement:
“George Floyd’s murder--at the knee and under the watch of officers sworn to protect--is an atrocity. As a provider of local municipal services, and importantly, in the delivery of police services, we aim to be responsive, helpful, and compassionate in serving our community. I’m glad we had a peaceful and safe protest in Colchester.”
The protest on Saturday, June 13th was also peaceful. Thanks to the organizers from the Hinesburg based Rooted Organizing Collective for being open to accepting calls and subsequently sharing information about the protest with the Colchester Police Department, so that CPD could assist--in a low key manner--to assure everyone’s safety ranging from traffic to possible escalations with others expressing opposing views.
COVID INFO
Outbreak: The State Health Department continues to test residents and trace contacts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that emerged recently in Winooski.
As of last week, a total of 84 cases are associated with the outbreak. About 80% of cases are in Winooski. Most of the rest are in nearby Burlington, with a small number elsewhere in Chittenden County. There have been no deaths associated with the outbreak. As Health Department teams reach out to close contacts of COVID-19 cases, people report they are doing everything they can to prevent further spread.
While outbreaks can cause fear and uncertainty, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, emphasized that they can happen anywhere. This is simply the nature of the virus. “No matter who you are or where you live, you can still walk the streets of Winooski and Burlington, or in any other community in Vermont,” Dr. Levine said. “Yes, the virus is still among us, but remains at very low levels across the state, and we want to keep it that way.”
Modeling the Outbreak: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-061220.pdf
Weekly Summary of Vermont COVID-19 Data: Overview; Demographics, Clinical Course, Outbreaks, Visits Illness, and Children: https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/Weekly-Summary-of-Data.pdf
Face coverings are important: https://www.businessinsider.com/two-missouri-hairstylists-with-coronavirus-saw-140-clients-none-infected-2020-6
Testing: Locations and appointments at www.humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
Dashboard Data Updates: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Cases in Colchester: 47 as of 6/11. https://tinyurl.com/Col-Cases-6-11
Department of Public Works
Bryan Osborne, Director
Continuing to advance the design for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection
The reconstruction of the Blakely Road/Laker Lane Intersection is underway. The project is expected to be completed around the middle of July and will include turn lanes into Laker Lane
Evaluating Statements of Qualification from engineering firms interested in performing design work for the construction of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside Intersection. Concurrently we are working with design engineers to implement additional temporary measures to improve the performance of the current signalized intersection
Continuing the design for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay
Continuing on the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay
Continuing to advance 30% engineering for the replacement of culverts beneath Lower Mountain View Drive
Maintenance crews are working on pavement markings gravel road maintenance, roadside mowing, roadway patching and other spring and early summer maintenance activities
For more visit http://colchestervt.gov/publicworks or call (802) 264-5620.
Economic Development Department
Kathi Walker O’Reilly, Director
Continue working with the business community regarding resources and sustainability due to pandemic
Working with Colchester Community Development Corporation and the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development ADDC on developing resources to support the business community
Continue work on launch of Fire Department, branding, signage and inauguration event
Developing and coordination of town-wide communication.
For more visit http://www.colchestervt.gov/econdev or call (802) 264-5508.
Upcoming Town Meetings:
Held remotely until further notice.
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 7/8/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, June 15th 5:00PM Bayside Park Parking Lot, West Lakeshore Drive
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM Next meeting 6/18 via zoom: Dial-in (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 916 2997 6554; Password: 529035; Video: https://zoom.us/j/91629976554; Password: 529035; Meeting ID 916 2997 6554.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 6/23/20.
Dial Uber Conference: (802) 255-4075; Participant PIN = 03883
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Notify Me: Subscribe to Town information that matters to you most. Visit www.colchestervt.gov and click on the Notify Me icon to sign up.