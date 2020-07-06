Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Town Offices - Reminder: Town Offices are open to public access from 7:30 am to noon, Monday – Friday. Masks are required to keep the public and staff safe. We are still at half our normal staffing levels-expect for public safety-due to the furloughs. We will use the time in the afternoon to process work brought in during the morning. We are available by phone and email in the afternoon from noon-4:30. Our online services are available 24/7. Thank you for your patience. Town Directory: https://tinyurl.com/Col-Town-Dir
Colchester Fire Department: On July 1, the Town held a small ceremony to celebrate the official start of the Colchester Fire Department. Selectboard Chair Jeff Bartley presented Chief Engineer Steve Bourgeois with his badge and thanked Selectboard members past and present --Tom Mulcahy, Jacki Murphy, Pam Loranger, Julie Hulburd, Herb Downing, and Nadine Scibek--for their efforts to combine the three departments to provide better service to the Town. Career firefighters providing weekday daytime coverage were also recognized including Captain Dale Newton and firefighters Tyler Cootware and Adam Francis. Chief Bourgeois presented volunteer assistant chiefs David Weissenstein, and Seth Lasker with their badges.
Three battalions Chiefs were also presented with badges including:
Chief Bruce Palmer, Battalion 1, responsible for Center Station in the Village and Champlain Station on Clay Point
Chief Gary Francis Jr., Battalion 2, responsible for the Malletts Bay Station
Chief Erik Haversang, Battalion 3, responsible for the Saint Michaels Station and the Route 15/Fort area
Colchester Fire Department received and responded to their first call June 2nd at 11:28 AM—a month ahead of schedule! Colchester Rescue was on another call so Fire was called as the first responders to a medical call. They were responding to the call (out the door with the truck) in less than one minute from the call from dispatch. The career firefighters all have Emergency Medical Technician certificates. Chief Bourgeois and the town-wide department began the first on July 1, at 1:00AM assisting with a structure fire in Burlington. We are truly now one Colchester in our fire services. We took video and pictures and will be sharing the event with the community in the coming weeks.
We will be following up with formal appointments of the Colchester Fire Department staff of each of the three battalions in small celebrations as well. Many thanks to the firefighters, past, current and future, for their selfless service to our community!
COVID INFO
Prevention: Keep COVID-19 from spreading — wear a cloth mask whenever you leave home, and keep six feet between yourself and others. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/about-coronavirus-disease-covid-19#prevention
Contact Tracing: Contact tracing by the State Department of Health is an active part of Vermont’s response to COVID-19. Contact tracing can occur in different ways depending on the nature of the possible exposure.
Numbers: As of July 2nd, Vermont health officials reported 1,227 coronavirus cases in the state, with 960 people recovered and 56 deaths.
COVID Vaccine estimate: We're one-third of the way to a widely available coronavirus vaccine, experts sayhttps://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/health/2020/06/30/covid-vaccine-progress-widely-available-coronavirus-expert-panel/3242395001/
Cases in Colchester: 52 as of 7/2. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Assessor
Robert Vickery
The Abstract Grand List of the values of all property in Colchester was approved by our elected Listers and logged with the Town Clerk on June 4, 2020. All appeals to the Board of Listers have been heard and results of Grievance Notices have been mailed.
The Assessor’s office can answer questions by calling 264-5671 or email us at colchesterassessor@colchestervt.gov All parcel data is available online on the Assessor’s web page at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/149/Assessor
Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
Summer is here and that means Summer Reading! This has been a different and sometimes difficult year for everyone, so we have created summer activities to keep all ages engaged. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” so the possibilities are endless. We will have online storytimes, grab-and-go craft bags for children and adults, virtual performers for families, outdoor challenges, and READING!
VINS presents “Animals in Myth & Legend”: Friday, July 31 at 2:00 pm. How did Snake lose her legs? Why does Owl only fly at night? How did Turtle fly south for the winter? Meet these animals and hear their stories while we learn about the adaptations they have that help them survive. We’ll explore different tales that help us to understand the world of wildlife around us. Once registered you will be sent a Zoom link to login.
Magic, Illusion, Comedy, and Confusion with Magic Mr. Nick! TBA. A show full of magic and illusions that simply can’t be done at an in-person show. The link to this performance will be shared in July on our Facebook page and website https://colchestervt.gov/3247/Summer-Reading-2020.
Weekly Craft Bags for Kids: Each week a new story-inspired craft will be available for pick-up at curbside. Email us or sign up online to ensure there is a bag with your name on it.
Storytimes & More: Our storytimes this summer will be virtual, live on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/burnhamlibyouth/Tuesday Storytime at 10:30 from June 30th thru August 11 is geared toward toddlers and preschoolers. Baby Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 from June 26 thru August 14th includes rhymes, songs, stories, and BUBBLES! Pajama Storytime is the perfect end to a great day—the last Monday of each month at 6:30pm. Read-a-loud for Grades 3 and Up happens every Monday & Thursday at 3pm.
Storywalk® at Village Park: Read a tale on the trail this summer.This project is a community partnership between Colchester Parks & Recreation and Colchester’s Burnham Library. It combines the many benefits of physical activity, time outdoors in nature, and literacy. Participation is Easy! Just follow the numbered signs that will lead you around the main trail. The story will be changed periodically throughout the season.
Adults & Teens (15 and older): We invite you to come along as we venture on a quest to reconnect with one another, nature, and our own creativity. Get a list of the challenges at the library or on our Summer Reading page. Complete five of the tasks and you will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card to a local business. Everyone is a winner!
DIY Craft Schedule (for Adults & Teens): You can pick up supplies to make the following projects at curbside pick-up---July 7th Macramé Keychains, July 21st Peace Rocks, August 4th String Art, August 18th Woven Bracelets from Recycled T-shirts. Supplies are limited. To guarantee a kit is waiting for you, email kmccagg@colchestervt.gov using DIY Craft as the subject.
Curbside Service: You can access the library’s physical collection via curbside service on Tuesdays from 1-4 and Saturdays from 10-12. Check out our webpage for more detailed information. https://www.colchestervt.gov/3244/Curbside
For more about Burnham Library: http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Office of the Town Clerk | Treasurer
Julie Graeter
Land Records: To schedule an appointment for Land Record research, please contact us at 264-5520. You can also check out our webpages at https://colchestervt.gov/322/Town-Clerk.
Early/Absentee Voting has started for the VT state primary election. The Clerk’s Office is striving to achieve an environment to which all participants, voters, volunteers and staff, can be safe. Limiting the visits to the Town Clerk’s Office is helpful.
We encourage all voters to request mailed in ballots be sent to your mailing address by completing and mailing the postage paid postcard you received. You may also request mailed in ballots at https://mvp.vermont.gov/or giving us a call at 802-264-5520.
For more about the Town Clerk’s Office http://colchestervt.gov/townclerk or 264-5520.
Upcoming Town Meetings:
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 7/8/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. July 20th 5:00pm. at the Milton Town Forrest for a walk.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 7/16/20 via Zoom. Dial-in: (929) 205 6099; Zoom meeting ID: 921 5415 8745, Password: 432399
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 7/28/20
