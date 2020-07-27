Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Selectboard Meeting of July 28 has been CHANGED to Aug. 4
Major Topics:
Colchester Rescue Presentation
Colchester Police Presentation on Use of Force and Imbedded Social Workers
Refinancing of 2016 Ladder Fire Truck
Discussion of masks in indoor public places
COVID INFO
Social Media: From the Vermont Department of Health: “It’s ..important to get information from reliable, credible sources. Misinformation and rumors can be common in rapidly changing situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage Vermonters to seek science-based information from trusted sources.”
Please do not post, repost, share or forward information about COVID from second-hand, unconfirmed, or anonymous sources on social media. All people should be using precautions (physical distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, and stay home when sick).
If you are seeking action--which make us all safer--please consider the below from the Vermont Department of Health.
How can I report a person or business violating the Be Smart, Stay Safe Order?
- For concerns about businesses or lodging facilities that are violating the Be Smart, Stay Safe Order, use the Department of Public Safety’s non-compliance complaint form. https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=O5O0IK26PEOcAnDtzHVZxp8VoIcMV9NNu0QyG_vdGAVUN1pLSTdOMERRR1dXOVpZMDBZUEtNVlhXMi4u
- For concerns or complaints about restaurants, use the Health Department’s online sanitation complaint form, email FoodLodging@vermont.gov, or call 802-863-7221. https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4721087/Food-Lodging-Program-Sanitation-Complaint-Form
- For employees to report alleged safety or health hazards, use the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (VOSHA) confidential safety complaint form. https://labor.vermont.gov/form/safety-complaint-form
- For complaints regarding individuals who are failing to self-quarantine as required, please call Colchester Police on their non-emergency line at 264-5555.
Unemployment: During the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19, the unemployment rate has risen extremely fast. In Colchester, the rate rose from 1.9% to 13.3% in two months. During most months, Colchester’s rate was lower than that of Chittenden County and Vermont as a whole, and also below the national average.
Sometimes people lament that Vermont does not “boom” along with some other areas of the country in the best economic times. There is an upside in that we do not “bust” as hard either.
Unemployment Rates (%) in Current Economic Downtown
Month
Colchester
Chitt. County
Vermont
US
Feb 2020 (for perspective)
1.9
1.8
2.4
3.5
Mar 2020
2.6
2.5
3.1
4.4
April 2020
13.3
14.2
16.5
14.7
May 2020
10.6
11.7
12.8
13.3
Jun 2020
7.6
8.6
9.4
11.1
During the Great Recession, in Colchester, unemployment peaked at 6.3% in March 2009. Colchester’s unemployment was generally slightly below that of Chittenden County, Vermont and well below that of the US.
Unemployment Rates (%) Great Recession – December 2007 through June 2009
Colchester
Chitt. County
Vermont
US
Peak
6.3
6.4
6.9
9.5
Low
3
3.1
4.2
4.7
Average
4.4
4.6
5.3
6.7
Local statistics are not available for the Great Depression of the 1930’s, except for a 1940 that shows Vermont’s unemployment at half the national rate. Historical summaries noted that New England suffered less in the Great Depression than other areas of the country.
Great Depression Unemployment Rates (%) – August 1929 through March 1939
Year
Vermont
US
1929
3.2
1930
8.7
1931
15.9
1932
23.6
1933
24.9
1934
21.7
1935
20.1
1936
16.9
1937
14.3
1938
19.0
1939
17.2
1940
7.2
14.6
Economic Recovery Grants: The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Department of Taxes are providing payments to businesses in need. A total of $45 million in aid is in the works. There is money available to Vermont businesses who demonstrate a revenue decline of at least 50% in any one-month period from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020, when compared with the same month in 2019. https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-recovery-grants
Sole Proprietor Grant Program: is accepting applications for grants of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to qualifying sole proprietors through a lottery. The program is funded with through $1.5 million administered by ACCD. The application window will be open until July 31 and grants will be awarded on August 14, 2020. https://www.vermont-cdbg-cv.com/
Business Survey: ACCD wants to hear from all Vermont businesses impacted by the response to the COVID-19 virus to help assess the full impact in their work toward solutions. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vtcovid19
Weekly Summary of VT COVID Data: Nearly 70% of Vermonters who get COVID-19 have a known source of exposure — how they may have gotten the virus. Other topics include: duration of illness, outbreaks, information from emergency rooms and urgent care. https://www.healthvermont.gov/sites/default/files/documents/pdf/COVID19-Weekly-Data-Summary-7-24-2020.pdf
Vermont Modeling: State, Regional and National Trends, Testing, Travel https://dfr.vermont.gov/document/covid-19-modeling-july-24-2020
Cases in Colchester: 57 as of 7/23 https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Colchester Rescue
Chief Scott Crady
Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ask you to wear a mask if you require assistance from us or any other first responder.
With COVID-19, EMS providers continue to protect themselves and the patients we treat from the transmission of this virus. The current recommendation from the State of Vermont Health Department is for providers to wear PPE based upon criteria that providers find while assessing each patient. The current recommendation is for all patients to wear a Flat Face Mask, if the patient can tolerate it, which is given to them by the EMS provider. This is to reduce the chance of exposure from droplets that may come from the patient caused by coughing or talking. The baseline of PPE for the EMS provider shall be goggles, gloves and respiratory protection.
If the provider is attending to a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has signs or symptoms such as but not limited to, difficulty breathing, cough, fever or generally not feeling well, the provider will be wearing a gown and possibly a face shield.
We hope this information gives community members a better understanding of why we must wear certain levels of protective equipment. We do apologize in advance, that at times it may feel as though the “personal connection” between patient and provider may be lost, this is not our intention.
We assure you that our goal at Colchester Rescue is to provide quality and compassionate care to our patients and to do our best as to not contribute to the transmission of COVID-19 to the best of our ability.
Colchester Rescue had responded to 161 emergency medical calls in the last 30 days, compared to 145 calls last year for this time frame.
Colchester Rescue: http://colchestervt.gov/rescue or call (802) 264-5990.
Planning & Zoning
Sarah Hadd, Director
For those seasonal residents wishing to extend their time living in a camp, please check with the Department to see if the property has been approved for year round use now in case permits are needed.
Updates:
The Sharrow Circle matter was tried online in VT Superior Court with a ruling in the Town’s favor requiring the property owner, Sisters and Brothers, to pay a fine. This matter stemmed from a health complaint regarding the conditions of the rental units on the property last summer.
The Town’s Community Rating System (CRS) program went through renewal on July 23rd. This designation reduces the premiums of flood insurance to property owners and provides the Town with the highest level of reimbursement in declared disasters.
Please submit permit applications online via tinyurl.com/ColchesterApply and request inspections and other information via our pzinfo@colchestervt.gov email.
Visit http://colchestervt.gov/planningz or call (802) 264-5600.
Colchester Fire Department
Chief Stephen Bourgeois
The Colchester Fire Department officially started July 1. With this consolidation the Town also hired a full-time chief and three full-time firefighters that will work Monday through Friday daytime when staffing is extremely low. Saint Michaels Fire Department supports the town under contract as they have in the past.
In the last month, the department responded to 54 calls for service that included, structure fires, fire alarms, medical assists, water and marine emergencies and mutual aid calls to both Winooski and Burlington.
The Colchester Fire Department continues to work closely with the other town emergency services to provide high quality service to the residents and businesses of Colchester. If you have any questions, concerns, or would like to apply to be a volunteer please contact Chief Steve Bourgeois at sbourgeois@colchestervt.gov.
Visit https://colchestervt.gov/3245/Fire-Department or call 802-862-4415.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: Not until after October
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 8/12/20 via Zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. August meeting is a visit to Law Island on Saturday, August 15 at 10:30am. Raindate is Sunday August 16 at 10:30am.
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 8/20/20 via Zoom.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 8/4/20 Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd.
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Town Newsletter subscription via email: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx