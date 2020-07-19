Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Airport Park Pickelball and Tennis Courts: The tennis courts were resurfaced and four new pickleball courts at Airport Park were open for use on July 2. Thanks both to private fundraising and the Town’s voter-approved Park Capital Plan for providing the resources for these now very well used improvements.
Town and State Property Tax Bills for 2020-2021: The State Education portion of the Property Tax bills for at least 250 properties in Colchester were not correct. Based on State provided data, some property owners did not receive their homestead exemption to the State Education Tax.
The Town’s Tax for municipal services increased by 0.9% at $0.548 per $100 of property value. State Education Taxes will increase by different amounts based in part on income and in part on whether the State provides you with a Homestead Exemption for the State Education Taxes.
If your bill seems to have an excessive increase, check the State Education Tax portion—on the middle right hand side of the page just above the detachable stubs. The State Education Tax rate for homestead exemption properties is $1.58 per $100 of property value and is noted on your tax bill as “HOMESTEAD EDUCATION.” The State Education Tax Rate for commercial or second home properties is $1.821 per $100 of property value and is noted on your tax bill as “NONHOMESTEAD EDUCATION.” Check your last year’s bill to see if you received the homestead exemption then. If the property is still your primary home, you are likely entitled to the homestead exemption this year.
The Town cannot independently change the State Education tax billing as we are required to bill based on information provided by the State. So if you have not filed your Homestead Exemption, please do so immediately. It is not necessary to complete your State income taxes to file your Homestead Exemption.
Please call the Town Clerk’s Office at 264-5520 if you have questions. Please understand we are required to bill based on information provided by the State and cannot make corrections until the State provides us with a new data set. Thank you for your patience.
COVID INFO
National Unemployment: Fell from 13% in May to 11% in June. https://www.bls.gov/news.release/archives/empsit_07022020.htm
Kids Rarely Transmit Covid-19: Say UVM Docs: https://www.uvm.edu/uvmnews/news/kids-rarely-transmit-covid-19-say-uvm-docs-top-journal
Housing Assistance Programs: For those affected by COVID-19vsha.org/rental-housing-stabilization-program
Waves? Coronavirus may not appear in synchronized surges. https://www.wired.com/story/dont-talk-about-covid-19s-waves-this-isnt-the-spanish-flu/
Airborne? Mounting evidence suggests coronavirus is airborne. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02058-1
Cases in Colchester: 52 as of 7/9. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Colchester Police Department
Chief Douglas Allen
Colchester Police Department has kept very busy both on the water and land over the past month. Since June 1, CPD’s Marine Unit has had 62 calls for service ranging from boat inspections to arrests for boating under the influence of alcohol. On July 10, Cpl Gutierrez operating the department’s vessel responded to an overturned boat in outer Malletts Bay. Two adult males without flotation devices were pulled out of the water after over thirty minutes of treading water. Both were exhausted but uninjured.
CPD Marine Unit works closely with our partners, Colchester Fire Department, Colchester Technical Rescue, US Coast Guard, Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Wildlife to protect everyone using our waterways and enforce state and federal regulations.
Some tips for safe boating:
Have available personal flotations devices for everyone on board
Keep abreast of weather conditions
Make sure all equipment on board is in working order
Make a float plan that includes someone on shore knowing where you are going and when you are expected to return
Sober and alert boat operator
Since June 1, CPD has responded to 1,275 calls for service. These calls resulted in 34 arrests for criminal violations including Domestic Assault, Possession of Cocaine and Reckless Endangerment.
For more about Colchester Police Department visit http://colchestervt.gov/police or call (802) 264-5555.
Parks & Recreation
Glen Cuttitta, Director
Recreation staff continues summer camp, summer programs, swim lessons and Bayside Waterfront operations.
Spots in select summer camps and programs remain open. Online registration available. https://secure.rec1.com/VT/colchester-vt/catalog
Recreation staff has begun planning for fall programs and the operation of the A.C.E. Before & Afterschool Program during the 2020-2021 school year.
In Colchester Parks:
Playgrounds re-opened July 6. Playground equipment is not disinfected, stay home if you feel sick, wash or use sanitizer before and after using playground equipment and maintain proper physical distancing.
Work on the Colchester Causeway is going well and will likely finish ahead of schedule.
Game play began on July 8 at select athletic fields by organizations and teams permitted through the Parks & Recreation office. All State of Vermont Return to Play guidelines continue to be followed.
A limited number of trash and recyclable containers have been placed in select parks and paths, due to a high volume of trash and litter being found. Please continue to practice packing in and packing out as the Parks staff continues to operate with five less seasonal employees.
Upcoming Town Meetings
Agendas available: https://clerkshq.com/Colchester-vt
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting: TBD
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00pm. Next meeting 8/12/20 via zoom.
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00am. Next meeting TBD
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month. August 17th 5:00pm. TBD
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM. Next meeting 8/20/20 via Zoom.
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. Next meeting: 7/28/20 Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Rd.
Live stream: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2
Selectboard Agenda: bit.ly/Colchester-SB-Agendas
Town Newsletter subscription via email: https://www.colchestervt.gov/list.aspx