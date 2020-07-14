Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
Colchester Fire Department: On July 1, the Town held a small ceremony to celebrate the official start of the Colchester Fire Department. Here is a video of the event: http://lcatv.org/colchester-fire-dept-inauguration-ceremony-2020-07-01
Colchester Parks and Recreation: Due to COVID and State regulations to keep us safe, the market for recreation programs and camps has diminished and we have laid off three full time Colchester Recreation staff. We thank the staff for their work--over the years--caring for and connecting individuals, families and the community in active, creative and fun programs.
Our summer camp attendance is about half the typical number of youth attendees. We have maintained staffing sufficient to provide for the current camps and waterfront activities. Bayside Beach is open with lifeguards and we are providing swim lessons. We anticipate running the before and after school care in the fall and have the typical number of paid registrations.
The Parks and Recreation department continues to perform most maintenance of our parks and paths so that the public and sports leagues can enjoy them. The new pickleball courts are open to the community. We are very thankful to the Parks and Recreation team for keeping things going with fewer resources.
Please do what you can to help towards positive changes in COVID outcomes that will allow us to bring back these valuable programs and staff that help make Colchester a great place to live, work and play.
COVID INFO
Contact Tracing Key: Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said that the outbreaks and clusters are not expanding significantly. While that does not mean they are over, it is a sign that contract tracing is working. In Vermont, 97% of positive cases are interviewed by contact tracers within 48 hours of their test result, helping reduce transmission.
Aerosols and Masks: 39 scientists in 32 countries wrote to the World Health Organization outlining that smaller particles of the coronavirus in the air indoors can infect people. https://tinyurl.com/Aerosols-and-Masks
Lighter, finer droplets —exhaled by all of us just from coughing or talking — can probably stay aloft for several hours, especially when there’s poor ventilation or overcrowding. Infections can occur if you have prolonged indoor contact with those aerosols. “…you’ll do a lot better if you also wear a facial covering,” Dr. Levine said.
Vermont Recent Cases by County: The number cases by county in the last 14 days gives us a better sense of where COVID-19 is most active geographically. When looking at the county numbers, please remember that low or no recent cases is not the same as “safer.” The virus is in our communities and we should continue to follow health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 –no matter what county we live in or visit. The map reflects the number of people who had a positive test. There may be active cases in your county that haven’t been tested. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont
Vermont COVID Modeling: Projections, hospitalizations, age, mobility, testing, doubling rate, illness, ICU beds, regional and national data, travel policy data, and regional travel area trends: https://dfr.vermont.gov/sites/finreg/files/doc_library/dfr-covid19-modeling-071020.pdf
College Return to Campus- Mandatory Guidance: https://accd.vermont.gov/sites/accdnew/files/documents/College-Restart-Plan.pdf
Cases in Colchester: 52 as of 7/9. https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19/current-activity-vermont#town
Business Info:
Economic Recovery Grants for businesses that demonstrate revenue loss in any 1-month period from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020, when compared with the same month in 2019. https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-recovery-grants/application
Economic Recovery Grant info for Vermont businesses-recorded webinars: https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-recoverygrants/webinars#overview
Paycheck Protection Program resumed accepting applications with a deadline to apply for a loan of August 8, 2020: https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/business/paycheck-protection-program-ppp-loans
Economic Recovery Grant program with grants for 51% women-owned and minority-owned businesses with zero - five employees, including self-employed people. https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/economic-recovery-grants
Bryan Osborne
Director Public Works
Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection:
Continuing to advance the design for the reconstruction of the Prim and West Lakeshore Drive Intersection through the ROW Phase.
Preparing for some additional pedestrian signage to be installed as a temporary improvement until reconstruction can begin.
Blakely Road/Laker Lane Intersection:
The reconstruction of the Blakely Road/Laker Lane Intersection is almost complete. The project is expected to be done in July.
Bayside Intersection:
Developing scope of work for the design of a single lane roundabout at the Bayside Intersection.
Working with design engineers to implement additional temporary measures to improve the performance of the current signalized intersection.
Stormwater Improvements:
Continuing the design for stormwater improvements in Shore Acres and the surrounding area to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Continuing the development of a phosphorus control plan to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Continuing to advance 30% engineering for the replacement of culverts beneath Lower Mountain View Drive.
Overseeing BLUE® CVT, a program to help residents identify projects that are appropriate for reducing the impact of stormwater runoff on their property.
Received $25,000 Stormwater Utility Incentive Grant from the State.
Awarded $11,760 in funding through a Clean Water Design/Implementation Block Grant for the design of a bioretention area at the Police Station to improve water quality in Malletts Bay.
Awarded $96,000 in funding through the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission’s F21 Unified Planning Work Program to proceed with Phase 2 of a multiphase effort to assess the condition of stormwater infrastructure throughout the Town.
Ongoing Maintenance:
Crews are working on pavement markings, roadside mowing, roadway patching and other spring and early summer maintenance activities.
Developing the design of an expansion to the existing salt shed at the Town Garage with the firm selected during the qualification based selection process.
Facilities:
Finished the demolition of the Historical Society Storage Barn. This work was partially funded with a $7,500 grant from the Chittenden Solid Waste District Community Cleanup Fund
Replacement of the Library roof is underway.
Kathi O’Reilly
Director Economic Development
Continue assessing and monitoring resources available and working with businesses on their needs. This includes marketing and educating the various businesses on industry specific options they may consider.
Working with the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, the Colchester Community Development Corporation, Small Business Development Center, Greater Burling Industrial Corp and other organizations to assist the Colchester Business Community specifically with COVID related hurdles and impediments.
Continue to coordinate all Town communications including COVID related media and educational items.
Completed all branding, event planning and sign installation of the Town-Wide Fire Department with the Inaugural event on July 1, 2020.
