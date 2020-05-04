Thank you so much for all the community support for the Food Shelf! We are in the process of purchasing more food for the Food Shelf and the financial support has been wonderful. You are all doing your part in making this unusual and difficult time easier for those who need help the most. Individuals and businesses have donated 6049 pounds of groceries in the first quarter. Two organizations brought in 446 pounds. Amazingly you have donated 3093 pounds into the container in front of UMS on Wednesdays through the month of April.
The Food Shelf has seen a 25% increase in visits in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same time in 2019. The number of new clients has increased by 112%.
Thank you to our Volunteers who leave the safety of their homes to work at the Food Shelf for a few hours each Wednesday.
Sincerely,
Members of the Board of Directors, Volunteers and Clients