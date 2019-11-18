Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
I’d like to recognize Colchester Rescue and Colchester Technical Rescue for their service to the Town, State, and beyond in the past year. Recently they held their annual awards ceremony where several members were recognized for their accomplishments. A few of those are mentioned here, but many more were honored at the event for their tireless contributions to rescue:
• New full members: Lauren Pelletier, Alyssa Pretty, Jake Cappiello, AJ Daubenschmidt, Doireann Chesbrough, and Meaghan Lawrence
• New paramedic: Nick Carson
• Rookie of the Year: Kiley Baillargeon
• Member of the Year: Emily Fitzpatrick
• Technical Rescue Chief Mike Cannon was also honored for his many years of service to a unique rescue organization.
Colchester citizens support our highly trained and dedicated volunteers that help keep us all safe, and I’m proud of their service to our community.
For more about the Town Manager visit http://colchestervt.gov/manager or call (802) 264-5509.
Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
Winter is upon us and we have exciting things happening at the library to stave off those cold weather blues.
• Christmas Tree Lighting & Caroling: Sunday, 12/8 starting at 3:30 pm. It’s that time of year again! Gather for crafts, songs, cocoa, cookies, and lights on the tree. At 3:30 pm, children can make a holiday craft in the Meeting House. Around 4:30 pm, we’ll all sing with the Colchester Community Chorus at the Meeting House. The annual tree lighting follows outside around 5 pm. No sign-up required.
• Gingerbread House Contest: 12/2 – 12/21. Build a structure and bring it to the library for our annual contest starting 12/2. We’ll display your creations and every entrant will be eligible for a raffled basket of goodies. Patrons will vote on their favorites. Kits are OK and family/team entries are welcome. Voting starts 12/9, but entries will be accepted after voting begins. Guidelines and entry forms are available at our website.
• Cookie & Cider Week: 12/9 – 12/14. Stop in for homemade cookies and spiced cider, compliments of library staff.
• Teen – Homemade for the Holidays: 12/12-12/30 from 3-5 pm. Drop in and make a quick gift for someone special. Something new every day. Supplies are limited to first come, first served. Teens grades 6-12.
• Wrap it Up!: 12/16 – 12/21. Are you overwhelmed with wrapping this year? Do you need extra space to stretch out or a place to wrap in secret so your gifts remain a surprise? How about some helpers to help you wrap? Come to the library – each day we will have small wrapping parties. We will provide Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter themed paper, or you can bring your own. We’ll also have hot chocolate.
• Holiday Storytime: Mondays, 12/2 – 12/16, 10:30 am. Join us for traditional and new holiday stories and music, rhymes, and a snack! For kids of all ages.
• Tech Talk Tuesday: 12/3, 1-3 pm. Drop in and chat with Kelsey and she’ll help you with your tech/computer questions.
• Fabric Postcards: Tuesday 12/3, 2 pm. Join Lin Crandall and learn how to make unique fabric postcards.
• Kids Escape Room: Wednesday 12/18, 2:30 pm. Can you break out of our epic escape room? Space is limited so register early! Ages 5 & up.
• Teen Escape Room: Wednesday 12/18, 4 pm. Sign up to reserve your space in the teen escape room game. Teens entering grades 6-12.
Do you want to get all the latest library happenings in the convenience of your inbox? Then sign up for our e-newsletter. We’ll be sending monthly updates for all our interested patrons: https://colchestervt.gov/718/Our-eNewsletter
Parks and Recreation Department
Glen Cuttitta, Director
• The Colchester Youth Basketball League (CYBL) has over 180 young athletes signed up to play basketball this year! Staff has been hard at work organizing teams and setting practice schedules. Players began practices the week of Nov. 18, with games starting up in the New Year. We are looking forward to a great season of teaching the sport of basketball, as well as teamwork and sportsmanship to the youth of Colchester. If you have a child interested in playing, but have not signed up yet, late registrations will be accepted in-office only until Dec. 20th. More details can be found at: http://colchestervt.gov/recreation/cybl.
• Colchester Schools have an early release day on Wed., Dec. 4. If you have a student at MBS, UMS, or PPS and are looking for after-school childcare, we are offering a ½ Day Program at each of these locations, which run dismissal to 5:30pm. We’ll have crafts, games, and other activities planned for all afternoon. Sign-up early, as day-of registrations will not be allowed. Families in the A.C.E. After School Program should call our office to sign up; non-A.C.E. families can sign up online or in-office.
• We have a series of December one-day weekend programs that still have plenty of spots available! All of these are in the Fall Guide, and online registration is open for all. These include: Cake Baking & Decorating (Gr. 5 – 8), Preschool Planters (Ages 3 – 5), Holiday Ornaments & Gift Wrapping (Gr. 1 – 4), and a Polar Express Party (Gr. 1 – 3). We also have an after-school program on Dec. 17 for MBS students focusing on the Wright Brothers Flight Day with a few spots left. Check the Guide or our website for dates/times and fees (all materials included).
• The AARP Smart Driver Course has been rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 2, 12:00 – 4:30pm at the Bayside Activity Center. Registration has re-opened, with plenty of spots remaining. This course is geared toward adults 50 and up as a refresher on driving awareness and state and national traffic laws. It is classroom-content only, no practical driving segment. Walk-ins welcome if space allows. $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members.
• If your Fall Activity Guide ended up in the recycle bin, visit http://colchestervt.gov/335/Program-Registration to view it online, or stop by our office to pick up a new copy.
• The Colchester Winter Carnival Committee is already hard at work planning for the 37th Annual Colchester Winter Carnival on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 & 2, 2020. We are excited to announce that this year’s annual talent show will be: Colchester’s Got Talent: ALL STARS! This special show includes over 20 acts from previous-year finalists going all the way back to 2011!
• Keep an eye on your mailbox in mid-December for the Winter/Spring 2020 Guide with a wide array of programs scheduled for Jan. – May 2020.
• All Colchester Park bathrooms are now closed for the season.
For more about Parks & Rec visit http://colchestervt.gov/recreation or call (802) 264-5640.
Upcoming Town Meetings:
• Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00 PM. December meetings: 12/2 and 12/16
• Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 PM. December meeting: 12/11
• Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 AM, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. December meeting: 12/11
• Cemetery Advisory Committee: December meeting: Thursday, 12/19, 8 AM in the Champlain Conference Room, Colchester Town Offices, 2nd floor.
• Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00 PM, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. December meeting: 12/16
• Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 12/19
• Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30pm. December meeting: 12/10 (The 12/24 meeting is cancelled)
(All meetings take place at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the 3rd floor unless otherwise noted.)
Upcoming events:
• Dinner with Santa: Fri., Dec. 13, 6:15–7:15 PM at the Colchester Middle School. Registration is now open – get your tickets early!
Notices:
• The 11/26 meeting of the Colchester Selectboard has been cancelled.
• The Town Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, in observance of Thanksgiving.
• The Town Offices will close at noon on Tuesday, December 24 and be closed on Wednesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas.
• The 12/24 meeting of the Colchester Selectboard has been cancelled.
• The Town Offices will close at noon on Tuesday, December 31 and be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in observance of New Year.