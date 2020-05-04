I must admit that I was relieved when April ended and we flipped our calendars to May. Every single day during April was one of readjustment, reorientation, and transformation. The House of Representatives voted remotely for the first time in Vermont’s history; House Committees met in virtual spaces with anyone in the world joining us in our home offices; and life in the time of COVID-19 has become our new reality.
Navigating the Statutory Path to Voting Remotely
The first step in order to to be able to vote remotely was the House had to vote on a rule change that would allow the body to vote remotely until the Governor’s Executive Order limiting the size of gatherings during the State of Emergency is lifted.
After our Speaker, Mitzi Johnson, had to unexpectedly call in Legislators from across Vermont to form a quorum, the vote was taken and passed. So after all 150 House members became proficient using Zoom, trained to use the voting app Everbright, participated in one of seven small group practice sessions as well as individual sessions, we held our first virtual session on April 23. The vote to change the rule passed unanimously and now allows lawmakers to pass, amend, or defeat legislation while protecting their safety and the safety of others.
The House Ed Committee
On Friday, May 1, the House Education Committee voted out S.343-an act relating to delaying special education changes due to COVID-19 state of emergency. This bill delays implementation of a new proposal to address how Special Education funding is dispersed as well as practices that were outlined in the report, “Helping Students Who Struggle.”
How to address school districts who still don’t have an approved budget?
This issue does not impact Colchester as our budget was passed on March 3, thankfully.
Currently there are nineteen school districts whose budgets were voted down or that were never brought before their voters due to COVID-19. On April 17, the House Committees on Ways and Means and Education held a Joint Committee meeting to hear testimony from the Vermont School Boards Association and the Vermont Superintendents Association. The purpose of this testimony is to advocate for legislation that is intended to bring stability and predictability to the Districts who are grappling with the uncertainty of what their FY20-21 budget will be and if there will be options other than defaulting to the past year’s budget.
As of Friday, the Senate Education Committee had expressed an unwillingness to consider options presented by the House Ed Committee—hopefully we will be able to resolve our differences as soon as possible.
Unemployment Insurance (UI)/Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA)
If you are continuing to have issues filing or receiving benefits please email me (or any of your Colchester Representatives) at our official email. My email is: saustin@leg.state.vt.us
Since April 27, Representatives have sent more than 1,600 of your requests to the DOL in order to expedite the process.
As always stay safe and take care of one another.
Respectfully,
Representative Sarita Austin
Colchester 9-2